Hottest Celebrity Pics This Week Of Feb. 6-12: Kim Kardashian & More

Jamie-Lynn Spears, 19, was the poster child for teen moms when she got pregnant with daughter Maddie, 2. Now, she’s split with baby daddy Casey Aldridge, and is reportedly back to partying. Don’t end up like your sis Britney Spears, Jamie-Lynn!

Ciara and husband Russell Wilson shop at a Maxfield pop up store in Los Angeles, California on February 10, 2017. (FameFlynet)

Kourtney Kardashian out in West Hollywood on Feb. 9, 2017 (FameFlyNet)

Selena Gomez, NYC, Feb. 8, 2017 (FameFlyNet)

Kylie Jenner poses in new Kylie + Kendall clothes on Feb. 7, 2017 (Courtesy of Instagram)

Emma Stone attends the Oscar Nominee Luncheon on Feb. 6, 2017 (REX/Shutterstock)

Natalie Portman attends the Oscar Nominee Luncheon in Los Angeles, CA on Feb. 6, 2017

(REX/Shutterstock)

While most Americans spent Sunday evening completely captivated by a football game, concert, and bold commercials, British lovebirds Kit Harington and Rose Leslie took advantage of the opportunity to sneak into Belle Shoals almost completely undetected for some evening drinks.

Kim Kardashian & North West seen arriving to Kanye’s managers house for a Super Bowl party in LA on Feb. 5, 2015 (FameFlyNet)

Erin Andrews strikes a pose at the LIFEWTR Art After Dark event at Super Bowl 51 (Frazer Harrison/Getty Images for LIFEWTR)

Nick Cannon and Fergie were close to twinning at The MAXIM Super Bowl Party 2017 presented by Thomas J. Henry produced by Karma International at the Smart Financial Centre last night in Sugarland, Texas. The Official MAXIM Super Bowl Party 2017 took place at the Smart Financial Centre – a state-of-the-art, brand-new facility in the greater Houston area, which accommodated over 4,500 tastemakers and VIP's.

50 Cent toasts the game with EFFEN® Vodka at The Playboy Party with TAO at Spire Nightclub (Jason Kempin/Getty Images for EFFEN® Vodka)

Lady Gaga enjoys big game weekend in lavish $20 million Houston estate courtesy of Airbnb.

Model Meredith Mickelson attends the Pacsun dinner to celebrate the new L.A. Hearts 2017 Spring Swim collection. The blonde bombshell is rocking an L.A Hearts one piece and enjoyed tarot readings and coconut mocktails while posing in the photo booth with model and blogger friends such as Suede Brooks, Bella Harris, Jasmine Sanders, Delilah Belle and Chantel Jeffries.

Uber sexy deejay and model Chantel Jeffries making a statement in a barely there top paired with her Pacsun leopard denim as she attended the L.A. Hearts spring 2017 swim preview event at Delilah. She enjoyed custom coconut cocktails at the dinner party along with tarot card readings and a 3-D photo booth.

Second generation fashion girls and models on the rise Nala Wayans (Dad Keenon Ivory Wayans) and Ava Dash (Damon Dash + Rachel Roy) hit the Pacsun dinner at Delilah to preview their new L.A. Hearts 2017 swim collection, while dressed in Pacsun and L.A. Hearts. The two girls had fun posing in the photo booth and engaging in Tarot card readings, while checkin gout the new swim line.

On February 2, 2017 Marc Bouwer showcased his latest collection at the Crosby Street Hotel in NYC Presented by Daphna Ziman and Cinemoi. Tobias Truvillion (Empire) & Daphna Ziman President of Cinemoi pictured.

Adrian Grenier, Alyssa Millano and Anthony Anderson at Rolling Stone Live Presented by Mercedes Benz and Budweiser.

Shadowhunters star, Katherine McNamara touched up with bareMinerals Original Foundation before a night out in Toronto.

HOUSTON, TX – FEBRUARY 04: James Dolnier and Thuzio Executive Club co-founder and host Tiki Barber arrive at the Thuzio Executive Club and Rosenhaus Sports Representation Party at Clutch Bar during Super Bowl Weekend, on February 4, 2017 in Houston, TX. (Photo by Cindy Ord/Getty Images for Thuzio)

HOUSTON, TX – FEBRUARY 04: Host Drew Rosenhaus arrives at the Thuzio Executive Club and Rosenhaus Sports Representation Party at Clutch Bar during Super Bowl Weekend, on February 4, 2017 in Houston, TX. (Photo by Cindy Ord/Getty Images for Thuzio)

Saturday, February 4th, 2017, Jamie Chung stopped by the Essie event for a manicure prior to walking in the Rebecca Minkoff Fall 2017 fashion show at the Grove in Los Angeles, California.

Host Drew Rosenhaus and NFL player LeSean McCoy arrive at the Thuzio Executive Club and Rosenhaus Sports Representation Party at Clutch Bar during Super Bowl Weekend, on February 4, 2017 in Houston, TX. (Photo by Cindy Ord/Getty Images for Thuzio).

Multi-platinum singer Mariah Carey and boyfriend Bryan Tanaka celebrate her new single "I Don't" with an exclusive party at CATCH LA.

Anthony Anderson and Christopher Mintz-Plasse have ping pong match at the Turner Ignite Sports Luxury Lounge during Big Game Weekend in Houston, TX.

Makeup artist Fiona Stiles preps Emily Ratajkowski's skin with Jergens Shea Butter Lotion (Michael Simon)

Connie Britton undergoes heart health screening in partnership with The Quaker Oats Company to raise awareness for women's heart disease (Charles Sykes/Invision for Quaker/AP Images)

G-Eazy hosted and performed at The h.wood Group’s Bootsy Bellows Big Game Pop Up at VRSI nightclub, in Houston, TX.

Hailey Baldwin attends Roxy athlete Kelia Moniz's wedding in Hawaii.

Shaquille O'Neal does a hands-free OREO cookie dunk to launch the OREO Dunk Challenge (Craig Barritt/Getty Images for Oreo)

Diddy and DJ Khaled toast with the “CÎROC Grateful" – The official cocktail of Khaled's 10th album, entitled "Grateful" on Thursday, February 9th in Beverly Hills, CA. (Courtesy of CWS)

Diddy and DJ Khaled toast with the “CÎROC Grateful" – The official cocktail of Khaled's 10th album, entitled "Grateful" on Thursday, February 9th in Beverly Hills, CA. (Courtesy of CWS)

Tinashe serves up John Frieda Hair Care’s newest campaign #HairTalks in NYC (Michael Simon)

NY-based retailer, Mixology Clothing Company partnered with local NYC girl band, EmergencyTiara for a night of Music meets Fashion with a pre-NYFW party at The Bowery Electric! EMERGENCY TIARA, (local 7-piece New York City band consisting of Lead vocal by singer-songwriter Juri Jinnai, 2 BVs, Guitar, Bass, Keyboard and Drums) and Mixology Clothing Company worked together to create a fun line of custom band tee’s by one of Mixology’s home brands, Jonathan Saint.

The EmergencyTiara tees will be available throughout New York Fashion Week and will be available on http://www.shopmixology.com. (Image Courtesy of Remy Kurlan, Mixology Clothing Company)

Pirates of the Caribbean 5 Trailer (Courtesy of Walt Disney Pictures)

Pirates of the Caribbean 5 Trailer (Courtesy of Walt Disney Pictures)

Pirates of the Caribbean 5 Trailer (Courtesy of Walt Disney Pictures)

Pirates of the Caribbean 5 Trailer (Courtesy of Walt Disney Pictures)

Pirates of the Caribbean 5 Trailer (Courtesy of Walt Disney Pictures)

Pirates of the Caribbean 5 Trailer (Courtesy of Walt Disney Pictures)

Pirates of the Caribbean 5 Trailer (Courtesy of Walt Disney Pictures)

Pirates of the Caribbean 5 Trailer (Courtesy of Walt Disney Pictures)

Pirates of the Caribbean 5 Trailer (Courtesy of Walt Disney Pictures)

Pirates of the Caribbean 5 Trailer (Courtesy of Walt Disney Pictures)

Pirates of the Caribbean 5 Trailer (Courtesy of Walt Disney Pictures)

Pirates of the Caribbean 5 Trailer (Courtesy of Walt Disney Pictures)

Pirates of the Caribbean 5 Trailer (Courtesy of Walt Disney Pictures)

Pirates of the Caribbean 5 Trailer (Courtesy of Walt Disney Pictures)

Pirates of the Caribbean 5 Trailer (Courtesy of Walt Disney Pictures)

Pirates of the Caribbean 5 Trailer (Courtesy of Walt Disney Pictures)

Pirates of the Caribbean 5 Trailer (Courtesy of Walt Disney Pictures)

Pirates of the Caribbean 5 Trailer (Courtesy of Walt Disney Pictures)