Drake and Meek Mill are constantly dissing each other in songs, but “Back To Back” is definitely the best. (REX Shutterstock)

Kim Kardashian

in Fergie's

'M.I.L.F $' July 1, 2016.

(Courtesy of VEVO)

Kim Kardashian & Chrissy Teigen

in Fergie's

'M.I.L.F $' July 1, 2016.

(Courtesy of VEVO)

Kim Kardashian

in Fergie's

'M.I.L.F $' July 1, 2016.

(Courtesy of VEVO)

Kim Kardashian in Fergie’s ‘MILF $’ video (Courtesy of Interscope Records/Instagram)

Kim Kardashian in Fergie’s ‘MILF $’ video (Courtesy of Interscope Records/Instagram)

Fergie’s ‘MILF $’ video (Courtesy of Interscope Records/Instagram)

Kim Kardashian Goes Braless & Flaunts Cleavage In Sexy Lace-Up Leather Outfit (REX/Shutterstock)

Kim Kardashian on June 15, 2016. (Courtesy of Instagram)

Blake Lively in Versace, steps out in New York City, New York on June 22, 2016. (FameFlyNet)

Blake Lively steps out in New York City, New York on June 22, 2016. (FameFlyNet)

Blake Lively out and about at the Hotel Martinez for Cannes Film Festival on May 13, 2016 (REX/Shutterstock)

Blake Lively out in France during Cannes Film Festival on May 12, 2016. (REX/Shutterstock)

Blake Lively at the ‘Cafe Society’ photocall, 69th Cannes Film Festival, France – 11 May 2016 (REX/Shutterstock)

Chrissy Teigen in

Fergies 'M.I.L.F $' Video

on July 1, 2016. (Courtesy of VEVO)

Chrissy Teigen in Fergie’s ‘MILF $’ video (Courtesy of Interscope Records/Instagram)

Chrissy Teigan on June 23, 2016. (Courtesy of Instagram)

Chrissy Tiegen In Fergie's

M.I.L.F $' Video

July 1, 2016. (Courtesy of VEVO)

Kim Kardashian & Chrissy Teigen in Fergie’s ‘MILFs’ video (Courtesy of Interscope Records/Instagram)

Chrissy Teigen and her husband John Legend go out to lunch at the Hotel Bel Air in Beverly Hills on March 20, 2016. (FameFlyNet)

Kourtney Kardashian out and about at Miami Beach on July 04, 2016. (REX/Shutterstock)

Kourtney Kardashian. (Courtesy of Instagram)

Kourtney Kardashian posted pregnant for Dujour Magazine. (Courtesy of Dujour Magazine)

Kourtney Kardashian attends the Jewel nightclub opening, Aria Resort & Casino, Las Vegas, America – 21 May 2016 (REX Shutterstock)

Britney Spears shot two iconic covers while pregnant with Harper’s Bazaar. (Courtesy of Harper’s Bazaar)

Britney Spears flaunts neon bathing suit on May 3rd, 2016 (Courtesy of Instagram)

Amber Rose and Sebastian

Amber Rose. (Getty)

Amber Rose (Image Courtesy of GQ)

Amber Rose

Blac Chyna Side Boob Baby Bump (REX/Shutterstock)

Ciara attends the BET Awards in LA on June 30, 2013. (REX/Shutterstock)

Ciara attends the Billboard Music Awards, in Las Vegas on May 22, 2016 (REX/Shutterstock)

Ciara attends the Billboard Music Awards in Las Vegas, NV on May 22, 2016 (REX/Shutterstock)

Ciara & Russell Wilson get romantic after announcing their engagement. (Courtesy of Instagram)

Ciara & Russell Wilson get romantic after announcing their engagement. (Courtesy of Instagram)

Ciara. (Courtesy of Instagram)

Victoria Beckham (Courtesy of Instagram)

Victoria Beckham in her own collection, attends ‘Cafe Society’ premiere and opening ceremony during the 69th Cannes Film Festival in France on May 11, 2016. (REX/Shutterstock)

Victoria Beckham on the cover of Elle Hong Kong (Courtesy of Elle Hong Kong)

Alessandra Ambrosio celebrating the 4th in Ibiza, Spain with family (Courtesy of Instagram)

Alessandra Ambrosio celebrating the 4th in Ibiza, Spain with family (Courtesy of Instagram)

Alessandra Ambrosio (Courtesy of Twitter)

Alessandra Ambrosio on the Cover Of Maxim. (Gilles Bensimon/ Maxim )

Alessandra Ambrosio on the Cover Of Maxim. (Gilles Bensimon/ Maxim )

Alessandra Ambrosio enjoys a day on the beach with her son while on vacation in Maui, Hawaii on August 14, 2014 (FameFlyNet)

Alessandra Ambrosio (Courtesy of Twitter)

Model Alessandra Ambrosio and fiance Jamie Mazur enjoying a day on the beach with their son Noah in Malibu on Aug 23 (FameFlynet)

Miranda Kerr posed pregnant for W Magazine. (Courtesy of W Magazine)

Miranda Kerr posed pregnant for Vogue Australia. (Courtesy of Vogue Australia)

Miranda Kerr at the Palladium, Arrivals, Fall 2016, Los Angeles, America – 10 Feb 2016 (REX)

Miranda Kerr in the Fall Issue of V Magazine (Issue 97) (Image Courtesy of Sebastian Faena/V Magazine)

Miranda Kerr (Courtesy of Wonderbra)

Miranda Kerr (Courtesy of Wonderbra)

Miranda Kerr (Courtesy of Wonderbra)

Pregnant actress Mila Kunis is seen stopping by Starbucks in Studio City, California with a friend on September 23, 2014. Mila and her fiance Ashton Kutcher are expecting their first child, a girl, very soon. (Fameflynet)

Mila Kunis shies away from the cameras while leaving a yoga class in Los Angeles, California on August 28, 2014 (FameFlyNet)

Mila Kunis shies away from the cameras while leaving a yoga class in Los Angeles, California on August 28, 2014 (FameFlyNet)

Heidi Klum

Heidi Klum getting her Halloween costume ready. (Courtesy of Instagram)

Heidi Klum (Courtesy of Instagram)

Heidi Klum gives viewers a glimpse. (Courtesy of Instagram)

Heidi Klum (Courtesy of GQ)

An extremely pregnant Heidi Klum enjoyed a day at the Santa Monica, Pier with her brood of little ones for a private birthday on October 3, 2009. The mother of three, and soon to be four, happily noshed on a slice of pizza in between taken photos of her children as they happily road rides at the California theme park.

(FameFlyNet)

Naya Rivera at the Vanity Fair and Fiat event to celebrate Young Hollywood on February 23, 2016. (REX)

Naya Rivera For Yahoo Style. August 11, 2015. (Courtesy of Yahoo)

Naya Rivera For Yahoo Style. August 11, 2015. (Courtesy of Yahoo)

Naya Rivera For Yahoo Style. August 11, 2015. (Courtesy of Yahoo)

Naya Rivera shows off her baby bump on June 29, 2015. (Courtesy of Instagram)

Naya Rivera, April 18, 2015 (Courtesy of Instagram)

Ivanka Trump. (REX/Shutterstock)

Ivanka trump on October 10, 2013 (Courtesy of Instagram)

Ivanka Trump on September 30, 2015. (REX/Shutterstock)

Megan Fox out with her sons on April 17, 2016 (FameFlyNet)

Megan Fox attends the CinemaCon Paramount Gala opening night event in Las Vegas on April 11, 2016 (REX/Shutterstock)

Gwen Stefani in Jaime Lee, May 9, 2016 (Courtesy of Instagram)

Christina Aguilera poses with her bump for the January 2008 cover of Marie Claire! (Courtesy of Marie Claire Magazine)

Taylor Swift & her 4th of July squad take a group pic on July 4th 2016 (Courtesy of Instagram)

Taylor Swift & Abigail Anderson at her 4th Of July Party at her house in Westerly, Rhode Island on July 4, 2016 (Courtesy of Instagram)

Selena Gomez, July 4, 2016 (Courtesy of Instagram)

Karlie Kloss attends Taylor Swift’s 4th Of July Party at her house in Westerly, Rhode Island on July 4, 2016 (FameFlyNet)

Bella Thorne, July 4, 2016 (Courtesy of Instagram)

Emily Ratajkowski in Amore + Sorvete, showing off her amazing body this 4th of July weekend (Courtesy of Instagram)

Ariel Winter shows off to her followers on July 04, 2016. (Courtesy of Instagram)

Alessandra Ambrosio celebrating the 4th in Ibiza, Spain with family (Courtesy of Instagram)

Emma Roberts July 4, 2016 (Courtesy of Instagram)

Christina Milian 4th of July weekend (Courtesy of SnapChat)

Christina Milian 4th of July weekend (Courtesy of SnapChat)

Ashley Graham 4th of July weekend (Courtesy of SnapChat)

Ashley Graham July 4, 2016 (Courtesy of Instagram)