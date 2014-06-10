Arnold Scaasi and Andre Leon Talley during Arnold Scassi Celebrates the Publication of his New Book ‘Women I Have Dressed (And Undressed)’ at Le Cirque in New York City, New York. (Photo by Robin Platzer/FilmMagic)

Hillary Clinton, March 8, 2017 (Courtesy of Snapchat)

Hillary Clinton makes her first video appearance post-eleciton

(Image Courtesy of Makers)

Hillary Clinton makes her first video appearance post-eleciton

(Image Courtesy of Makers)

One day after the election, Hillary Clinton takes a picture with a fan as she walks her dog in the woods, November 10, 2016 (Courtesy of Facebook)

Hillary & Bill Clinton out in NYC on Nov. 9, 2016 (REX/Shutterstock)

Hillary Clinton speaks onstage in NYC on Nov. 9, 2016 (REX/Shutterstock)

Hillary Clinton speaks onstage in NYC on Nov. 9, 2016 (REX/Shutterstock)

Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton, accompanied by her husband, former President Bill Clinton, right, greets supporters outside Douglas G. Grafflin School in Chappaqua, N.Y., after voting on Novemeber 8, 2016 (REX/Shutterstock)

Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton, and her husband former President Bill Clinton, greet supporters after voting in Chappaqua, N.Y on 08 Nov 2016 (REX/Shutterstock)

Hillary Clinton at her rally in Pennsylvania November 5, 2016. (AP Images)

Hillary Clinton Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton gestures as she speaks during a downpour at a rally, in Pembroke Pines, Fla

Campaign 2016, Pembroke Pines, USA – 05 Nov 2016 (REX/Shutterstock)

Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton steps on stage to debate Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump during the third presidential debate at UNLV in Las Vegas, Wednesday, Oct. 19, 2016. (AP Photo/John Locher)

Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton steps on stage to debate Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump during the third presidential debate at UNLV in Las Vegas, Wednesday, Oct. 19, 2016. (AP Photo/John Locher)

Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton steps on stage to debate Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump during the third presidential debate at UNLV in Las Vegas, Wednesday, Oct. 19, 2016. (REX/Shutterstock)

Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton steps on stage to debate Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump during the third presidential debate at UNLV in Las Vegas, Wednesday, Oct. 19, 2016. (REX/Shutterstock)

Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton steps on stage to debate Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump during the third presidential debate at UNLV in Las Vegas, Wednesday, Oct. 19, 2016. (REX/Shutterstock)

Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton walks past Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump at the end of the third presidential debate at UNLV in Las Vegas on Oct. 19, 2016 (REX/Shutterstock)

Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton walks past Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump at the end of the third presidential debate at UNLV in Las Vegas on Oct. 19, 2016 (REX/Shutterstock)

Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton walks past Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump at the end of the third presidential debate at UNLV in Las Vegas on Oct. 19, 2016 (REX/Shutterstock)

Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton walks past Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump at the end of the third presidential debate at UNLV in Las Vegas on Oct. 19, 2016 (REX/Shutterstock)

Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton walks past Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump at the end of the third presidential debate at UNLV in Las Vegas on Oct. 19, 2016 (REX/Shutterstock)

Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton during a presidential primary election night rally, Tuesday, June 7, 2016, in New York. (AP Photo)

Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton during a presidential primary election night rally, Tuesday, June 7, 2016, in New York. (AP Photo/Julie Jacobson)

Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton during a presidential primary election night rally, Tuesday, June 7, 2016, in New York. (AP Photo/Julie Jacobson)

Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton during a presidential primary election night rally, Tuesday, June 7, 2016, in New York. (AP Photo/Julie Jacobson)

Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton during a presidential primary election night rally, Tuesday, June 7, 2016, in New York. (AP Photo/Julie Jacobson)

Hillary Clinton presidential campaigning in Philadelphia with Bill Clinton on April 26, 2016. (REX/Shutterstock)

Hillary Clinton presidential campaigning in Philadelphia on April 26, 2016. (REX/Shutterstock)

Hillary Clinton presidential campaigning in Philadelphia on April 06, 2016. (REX/Shutterstock)

Hillary Clinton presidential campaigning in Philadelphia on April 06, 2016. (REX/Shutterstock)

Hillary Clinton attends the Black Girls Rock show in New Jersey on April 01, 2016. (REX/Shutterstock)

Hilary Clinton and cast of Broad City (Courtesy of Twitter)

Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton acknowledges the crowd as she arrives to speak at a “Get Out The Vote” campaign rally in Norfolk, Va., Monday, Feb. 29, 2016. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert)

Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton takes photos with supporters after speaking at a campaign rally in Norfolk, Va., Monday, Feb. 29, 2016. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert)

Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton speaks at a rally to promote early voting ahead of Super Tuesday at the University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff Sunday, Feb. 28, 2016 in Pine Bluff, Ark. (AP Photo/Gareth Patterson)

Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton speaks to supporters at her election night watch party after winning the South Carolina Democratic primary in Columbia, S.C., Saturday, Feb. 27, 2016. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert)

Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton and her husband, former President Bill Clinton, arrive to speak at a “Get Out The Vote Rally” in Columbia, S.C., Friday, Feb. 26, 2016. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert)

Hillary Clinton on the set of ‘Scandal’. (Courtesy of Twitter)

Hillary Clinton. (Getty Images)

Hillary Clinton. (Getty Images)

Hillary Clinton. (Getty Images)

Hillary Clinton. (Getty Images)

Hillary Clinton on the set of ‘Scandal’. (Courtesy of Instagram)

Hillary Clinton on the set of ‘Scandal’. (Courtesy of Instagram)

On Thursday, September 10th, Democratic Presidential Candidate and front-runner, Hillary Clinton meets her mini-me Macey Hensley (Image Courtesy of Michael Rozman/Warner Bros)

On Thursday, September 10th, Democratic Presidential Candidate and front-runner, Hillary Clinton makes her first talk show appearance since announcing her candidacy on "The Ellen DeGeneres Show" during the Season 13 Bi-Coastal premiere week's first New York Show from Rockefeller Center (Image Courtesy of Michael Rozman/Warner Bros)

On Thursday, September 10th, Democratic Presidential Candidate and front-runner, Hillary Clinton makes her first talk show appearance since announcing her candidacy on "The Ellen DeGeneres Show" during the Season 13 Bi-Coastal premiere week's first New York Show from Rockefeller Center (Image Courtesy of Michael Rozman/Warner Bros)

On Thursday, September 10th, Democratic Presidential Candidate and front-runner, Hillary Clinton makes her first talk show appearance since announcing her candidacy on "The Ellen DeGeneres Show" during the Season 13 Bi-Coastal premiere week's first New York Show from Rockefeller Center (Image Courtesy of Michael Rozman/Warner Bros)

Hillary Clinton joins Instagram to show us a glimpse of her outfit options on June 10, 2015. (Courtesy of Instagram)

Former U.S. Secretary of State Hillary Clinton delivers a keynote address during the 2014 DreamForce conference on October 14, 2014 in San Francisco, California. The annual Dreamforce conference runs through October 16. (Getty)

Former U.S. Secretary of State Hillary Clinton holds up a running shoe she received as a gift from CEO, Publisher and Editor of the Las Vegas Sun Brian Greenspun as he moderates at a fundraising dinner for the UNLV Foundation at the Bellagio on October 13, 2014 in Las Vegas, Nevada. Greenspun was making light of an incident in April 2014, when a shoe was thrown at Clinton during another appearance in Las Vegas. Clinton, who won Nevada’s Democratic caucus during her 2008 presidential bid, is considered a front-runner should she run for her party’s nomination in 2016. (Getty)

Hillary Clinton greets fans and signs copies of her book ‘Hard Choices’ at Books and Books on October 2, 2014 in Coral Gables, Florida. (Getty)

Hillary Rodham Clinton signs copies of her book ‘Hard Choices’ at Books and Books on October 2, 2014 in Coral Gables, Florida (Getty)

Former U.S. President Bill Clinton and wife, Former US Secretary of State Hillary Clinton attend the Closing Plenary Session: ‘Aiming for the Moon and Beyond’ during the fourth day of the Clinton Global Initiative’s 10th Annual Meeting at the Sheraton New York Hotel & Towers on September 24, 2014 in New York City. (Getty)

Former US Secretary of State Hillary Clinton, Former U.S. President Bill Clinton, and their daughter, vice chair of the Clinton Foundation Chelsea Clinton take part in the Closing Plenary Session: ‘Aiming for the Moon and Beyond’ during the fourth day of the Clinton Global Initiative’s 10th Annual Meeting at the Sheraton New York Hotel & Towers on September 24, 2014 in New York City. (Getty)

Former US Secretary of State Hillary Clinton and husband Former U.S. President Bill Clinton attend the Closing Plenary Session: ‘Aiming for the Moon and Beyond’ during the fourth day of the Clinton Global Initiative’s 10th Annual Meeting at the Sheraton New York Hotel & Towers on September 24, 2014 in New York City. (Getty)

Former US Secretary of State Hillary Clinton and husband, Former U.S. President Bill Clinton embrace during the Opening Plenary Session: Reimagining Impact for the Clinton Global Initiative on September 22, 2014 at the Sheraton New York Hotel & Towers in New York City. (Getty)

Former US Secretary of State Hillary Rodham Clinton promotes ‘Hard Choices’ at Barnes & Noble Union Square on June 10, 2014 in New York City. (Photo by John Lamparski/WireImage)

U.S. Secretary of State Hillary Clinton (R) shares a laugh with first lady Michelle Obama (L) during the ceremony for the International Women of Courage Awards at the U.S. Department of State March 8, 2011 in Washington, DC.

Hillary Clinton (Courtesy of ABC)

Democratic presidential hopeful U.S. Senator Hillary Clinton (D-NY) (R) participates in a conversation with Dr. Maya Angelou during a campaign event at Wait Chapel on the Wake Forest University campus April 18, 2008 in Winston-Salem, North Carolina. As the April 22, 2008 primary election date approaches for the Democratic candidates, Sen. Barack Obama, (D-IL) and Senator Hillary Clinton (D-NY) continue to make their points to voters.. (Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images)

Hillary Clinton & family (Getty)

Hillary Clinton (FameFlyNet)

(Getty)

Hillary & Bill Clinton (Getty)

Hillary Clinton (Getty)

Hillary Clinton (Getty)

Hillary Clinton (Getty)

Hillary Clinton (Getty)

Hilary Clinton (FameFlynet)

Hillary Clinton (Getty)

Hillary Clinton (Getty)

Hillary Clinton (Getty)

Hillary Clinton (Getty)

Getty Images

Hillary Clinton (Getty)

Hillary Clinton (Getty)

U.S. Senator Hillary Clinton and her daughter Chelsea Clinton, at a Mothers Day fundraising reception at the Sheraton New York Hotel and Towers in New York City. October 5, 2008.

(SplashNews.com)

Hillary Clinton and Bill Clinton at the Tibor de Nagy Gallery in New York City, New York

Richard Gere and Dionne Warwick attends the amfAR New York Gala to kick off Fall 2011 Fashion Week at Cipriani Wall Street on February 9, 2011 in New York City.

Marc Mezvinsky and Chelsea Clinton attend the amfAR New York Gala to kick off Fall 2011 Fashion Week at Cipriani Wall Street on February 9, 2011 in New York City.

Model Helena Christensen attends the amfAR New York Gala to kick off Fall 2011 Fashion Week at Cipriani Wall Street on February 9, 2011 in New York City.