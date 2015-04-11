Harry Styles celebrates his 23rd birthday at Cafe Habana Malibu with friends on February 1, 2017 in Malibu, California (FameFlyNet)

Harry Styles celebrates his 23rd birthday at Cafe Habana Malibu with friends on February 1, 2017 in Malibu, California (FameFlyNet)

Harry Styles celebrates his 23rd birthday at Cafe Habana Malibu with friends on February 1, 2017 in Malibu, California (FameFlyNet)

Harry Styles seen here arriving at the Another Man X Dior party at Albert’sclub on the Old Brompton Road in London on October 6th, 2016 (SplashNews)

Harry Styles seen here arriving at the Another Man X Dior party at Albert’sclub on the Old Brompton Road in London on October 6th, 2016 (SplashNews)

Harry Styles seen here arriving at the Another Man X Dior party at Albert’sclub on the Old Brompton Road in London on October 6th, 2016 (SplashNews)

Harry Styles on April 3rd 2016 (FameFlyNet)

Harry Styles cuts off his hair on May 6, 2016 (Courtesy of Instagram

Harry Styles on November 22, 2015. (REX/Shutterstock)

Harry Styles jokes about starting a boyband with Odell Beckham Jr. on March 20, 2016. (Courtesy of Instagram)

Harry Styles & childhood ex-girlfriend Abigail. (Courtesy of Instagram)

Harry Styles (Courtesy of Instagram)

Harry Styles & Chelsea Hander, April 18 (Courtesy of Instagram)

Harry Styles, Alexa Chung and Kelly Osbourne at Harry’s 21st Birthday Party in Los Angeles on Jan. 31, 2015 (Courtesy of Twitter)

Harry Styles 21st Birthday Party in Los Angeles on Jan. 31, 2015 (Courtesy of Twitter)

Harry Styles and Andy Samuels at Harry’s 21st Birthday Party in Los Angeles on Jan. 31, 2015 (Courtesy of Twitter)

Harry Styles 21st Birthday Party in Los Angeles on Jan. 31, 2015 (Courtesy of Twitter)

Harry Styles 21st Birthday Party in Los Angeles on Jan. 31, 2015 (Courtesy of Twitter)

Kendall Jenner, Gigi Hadid & Cara Delevingne attend Harry Styles’ 21st Birthday Party in Los Angeles on Jan. 31, 2015 (Courtesy of Twitter)

Kendall Jenner, Cara Delevingne, Samantha Ronson, Rashida Jones and Kelly Osbourne attend Harry Styles’ 21st Birthday Party in Los Angeles on Jan. 31, 2015 (Courtesy of Twitter)

David Beckham, Sophia Smith and close pal Andy Samuels attendHarry Styles’ 21st Birthday Party in Los Angeles on Jan. 31, 2015 (Courtesy of Twitter)

Kelly Osbourne shares pictures from Harry Styles’ 21st Birthday Party in Los Angeles on Jan. 31, 2015 (Courtesy of Twitter)

Samantha Ronson, Rashida Jones and Alexa Chung attend Harry Styles’ 21st Birthday Party in Los Angeles on Jan. 31, 2015 (Courtesy of Twitter)

Dave Gardner, Alexa and Kyle De’Volle attend Harry Styles’ 21st Birthday Party in Los Angeles on Jan. 31, 2015 (Courtesy of Twitter)

Harry Styles attends the British Fashion Awards at London Coliseum on December 1, 2014 in London, England. (Photo by Pascal Le Segretain/Entertainment/Getty Images)

Harry Styles & Nadine Leopold, Beverly Hills, Jan. 22, 2015 (Courtesy of Twitter)

Harry Styles & Nadine Leopold, Beverly Hills, Jan. 22, 2015 (Courtesy of Twitter)

Harry Styles, NYC, Dec. 20, 2014 (SplashNews)

Harry Styles On A Night Out At The Box Club on Dec. 3, 2014 (Fameflynet)

Taylor Swift & Harry Styles at a Secret VS After Party, Dec 2 (Courtesy of Instagram)

Taylor Swift & Harry Styles at a Secret VS After Party, Dec 2 (Courtesy of Instagram)

Harry Styles & Erin Foster, West Hollywood, CA, Oct. 8, 2014 (SplashNews)

Harry Styles & Erin Foster, West Hollywood, CA, Oct. 8, 2014 (SplashNews)

Harry Styles & Erin Foster, West Hollywood, CA, Oct. 8, 2014 (SplashNews)

Harry Styles (Courtesy of Instagram)

Harry Styles poses with fans at Coldplay concert in LA, Sept 17 (Courtesy of Twitter)

Harry Styles naked picture on June 1, 2014 (Courtesy of Twitter)

Harry Styles looks stylish as he chats with friends in London on November 16, 2013.(Fameflynet)

Harry Styles (SplashNews)

Harry Styles arrives at Kendall Jenner’s hotel on December 14, 2013 in London, England.(Bauer Griffin)

Harry Styles of One Direction attends the 15th NRJ Music Awards at Palais des Festivals on December 14, 2013 in Cannes, France (Fameflynet)

Harry Styles seen leaving Groucho Club after a night out in London, UK on November 30, 2013. Harry was seen wearing a comical elephant head costume as they left the club (FameFlyNet)

Harry Styles seen arriving at the Groucho Club after a night out in London, UK on November 30, 2013. (FameFlyNet)

One Direction perform on “Today” in New York City on August 28, 2013 (Fameflynet)

Harry Styles at the Burberry Prorsum SS 2014 Catwalk Show in London on September 16, 2013 (Getty)

Harry Styles arriving at LAX on November 20, 2013. (Splashnews)

Harry Styles poses with Miley Cyrus for a pic (Getty)

Harry Styles celebrates Halloween in his Miley Cyrus VMA performance costume (Courtesy of Instagram)

Harry Styles celebrates Halloween in his Miley Cyrus VMA performance costume (Courtesy of Instagram)

Harry Styles is greeted by waiting fans as they arrive on a flight from Tokyo at Heathrow Airport on November 4, 2013 in London, England. (FameFlyNet)

Harry Styles (Bauer-Griffin)

Harry Styles departing on a private flight in Sydney, Australiaon Oct. 9, 2013.(FameFlyNet)

Harry Styles with friends Diana Coxall & Dan Richards (Courtesy of Instagram)

Harry Styles gives a fan a kiss (Courtesy of Instagram)

Harry Styles shares a meal with friend Gemma Chan (Courtesy of Instagram)

One Direction’s Harry Styles plays a round of golf with Niall Horan at Barossa Valley Golf Club in Nuriootpa, Australia on Sept. 23, 2013 (FameFlynet)

Harry Styles plays a round of golf at Barossa Valley Golf Club in Nuriootpa, Australia on Sept. 23, 2013. (FameFlyNet)

Harry Styles gets some food to go with a friend on September 20, 2013 in Los Angeles, California (FameFlyNet)

Harry Styles & friend Cara Delevingne pose for a funny pic (Courtesy of Instagram)

The Burberry Prorsum catwalk show held at Kensington Gardens during the London Fashion week on 16th September 2013. (Bauer-Griffin)

The Burberry Prorsum catwalk show held at Kensington Gardens during the London Fashion week on

16th September 2013.

(Bauer-Griffin)

Harry Styles at Burberry Prorsum show held at Kensington Gardens, London on Sept. 16, 2013. (Bauer-Griffin)

Harry Styles pets a cute pup (Splashnews)

Harry Styles (Fameflynet)

Harry Styles stops at an ATM in London (Fameflynet)

Harry Styles greets fans at 5am after a night of partying outside his hotel on Aug. 27, 2013. (SplashNews)

Harry Styles taking an early morning walk around Central Park in New York City on July 3, 2013. (SplashNews)

Harry Styless coming out of the Soho House Hotel in NYC on July 2, 2013. (SplashNews)

Harry Styles goes to the Apple Store in New York City on June 30, 2013. (SplashNews)

Harry Styles post a sexy shirtless pic (Courtesy of Instagram)

Harry Styles (Splashnews)

Harry Styles (Courtesy of Twitter)

Harry Stylesis greeted by fans as they leave their hotel in Milan, Italy on May 19, 2013. (FameFlynet)

Harry Styles gets sexy lap dance by stripper on his birthday on Feb 1, 2013

Harry Styles takes pictures with fans while out and about in Paris, France, on April 28th 2013.(FameFlynet)

Harry Styles was spotted leaving LAX in Los Angeles, California on April 27, 2013. (FameFlynet)

Harry Styles (Courtesy of Twitter)

Harry Styles with Stephen Miller, a 5 Times Paralympic Athlete. (Courtesy Of Instagram)

Harry Styles exits from the back door of Groucho Club in Soho, April 3. (SplashNews)

Harry Styles (Courtesy of Twitter)

Harry Styles (Bauer Griffin)

Harry Styles greets fans who waited in the snow and freezing weather to meet him in Leeds, England on February 13, 2013. (FameFlynet)

Harry Styles

(FameFlynet)

One Direction (Courtesy of Twitter)

One Direction on Sesame Street (Courtesy of Twitter)

One Direction performs onstage during the 2013 American Music Awards at Nokia Theatre L.A. Live on November 24, 2013 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/AMA2013/WireImage)

One Direction performs onstage during the 2013 American Music Awards at Nokia Theatre L.A. Live on November 24, 2013 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/AMA2013/WireImage)

One Direction performs onstage during the 2013 American Music Awards at Nokia Theatre L.A. Live on November 24, 2013 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/AMA2013/WireImage)

One Direction performs onstage during the 2013 American Music Awards at Nokia Theatre L.A. Live on November 24, 2013 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images)

One Direction attends the 2013 American Music Awards at Nokia Theatre L.A. Live on November 24, 2013 in Los Angeles, California. (Getty Images)

Harry Styles (Courtesy of Seventeen)

One Direction (Courtesy Of Glamour Magazine)

Kim Kardashian (Courtesy of NYLON)

Harry Styles (Courtesy of Twitter)

Harry Styles (Courtesy of Twitter)

Justin Bieber album leaked (Courtesy of Twitter)

Justin Bieber album leaked (Courtesy of Twitter)

Taylor Swift (Courtesy of Twitter)

Sam Smith (Courtesy of Twitter)

Google (Courtesy of Twitter)

Fast To The Future (Courtesy of Twitter)

Hulu (Courtesy of Twitter)

Bonobos (Courtesy of Twitter)

The Bachelor hot tubs (Courtesy of Twitter)

Redbox (Courtesy of Twitter)

Harry Styles (Courtesy of Twitter)

Harry Styles (Courtesy of Twitter)

Harry Styles (Courtesy of Twitter)

Harry Styles (Courtesy of Twitter)