Malachi Hemphill

(Courtesy of Facebook)

Harry Styles’ debut album cover (Courtesy of Columbia Records)

Harry Styles’ debut album cover (Courtesy of Columbia Records)

Harry Styles’ debut single cover for ‘Sign Of The Times’ (Courtesy of Columbia Records)

Harry Styles on ‘The X-Factor’ in 2010 (REX/Shutterstock)

Harry Styles on ‘The X-Factor’ in 2010 (REX/Shutterstock)

Harry Styles with One Direction in 2011 (REX/Shutterstock)

Harry Styles at Jingle Ball in 2012 (REX/Shutterstock)

Harry Styles with One Direction in 2012 (REX/Shutterstock)

Harry Styles blessed us with this bathing suit photo in 2012 (REX/Shutterstock)

Harry Styles in 2013 (REX/Shutterstock)

Harry Styles in 2014 (REX/Shutterstock)

Harry Styles in 2015 (REX/Shutterstock)

Harry Styles with One Direction at the 2015 AMAs (REX/Shutterstock)

Harry Styles with One Direction at the AMAs in 2016 (REX/Shutterstock)

Harry Styles in 2016 (REX/Shutterstock)