Blake Shelton & Gwen Stefani: The Highs & Lows Of Their Relationship–PICS

‘Crying In The Club’ (Courtesy of Vevo)

Blake Shelton & Gwen Stefani flirted up a storm on The Voice and sparked rumors that something more could be happening behind the scenes. (Courtesy of ABC)

The rumor mill kicked into high gear after Blake and Gwen were spotted sharing some serious PDA on Halloween. They still said they were “just friends.”(REX/Shutterstock)

Gwen’s rep at long last confirmed she had “very recently started dating” Blake. Was anyone surprised after seeing the way these two were lookin at each other? (REX/Shutterstock)

Blake still had some drama to deal with from his split with Miranda Lambert that weighed on him. He joked that he knew things would be “awkward” at the 2015 Country Music Awards. (SplashNews)

Gwen said her life after her divorce from Gavin Rossdale “basically blew up in my face.” She really struggled with the split…until Blake!(REX/Shutterstock)

Blake Shelton & Gwen Stefani took their relationship to new heights when she showed him to see her childhood house in Dec. 2016. Blake even took her to meet his family in Oaklohoma for the holidays! (SplashNews)

Blake and Gwen got closure from their past together and wrote the beautiful track called “Go Ahead and Break My Heart.” They absolutely had us swooning when they performed it on ‘The Voice’ together. (REX/Shutterstock)

Blake gave the sweetest shoutout to Gwen after his performance at the 2017 People’s Choice Awards in Jan. “I’d like to thank my hottest date tonight, Gwen Steafni,” he told the crowd. (Courtesy of Twitter)

Gwen Stefani surprised fans with the cutest onstage duet at Blake’s show just after Valentine’s Day in 2017 in LA. (Courtesy of Instagram)

Gwen was “nervous” about returning to The Voice with Blake now they were official. They proved to be beyond adorable and constantly flirted. “It’s just natural,” Gwen said, but joked she would get worried she’d spill her strategy to her man. (Courtesy of ABC)

Blake Shelton & Gwen Stefani reportedly had to take a breather because he thought they were spending too much time together. Thankfully they worked through it and have been stronger than ever! (REX/Shutterstock)

Blake celebrated Easter with Gwen and her kids just when you thought thes two couldn’t get any cuter! (REX/Shutterstock)

