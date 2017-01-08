Golden Globe Awards’ Best Dressed — See The Fab Red Carpet Fashion

Pharrell Williams and Helen Lasichanh

74th Annual Golden Globe Awards, Arrivals, Los Angeles, USA – 08 Jan 2017 (REX/Shutterstock)

Blake Lively wears Versace at the 74th Annual Golden Globe Awards in LA on Jan. 8, 2016 (REX/Shutterstock)

Natalie Portman wears Prada at the 74th Annual Golden Globe Awards in LA on Jan. 8, 2016 (REX/Shutterstock)

Priyanka Chopra wears Ralph Lauren at the 74th Annual Golden Globe Awards in LA on Jan. 8, 2016 (REX/Shutterstock)

Mandy Moore wears Naeem Khan at the 74th Annual Golden Globe Awards in LA on Jan. 8, 2016 (REX/Shutterstock)

Lily Collins wears Zuhair Murad Couture at the 74th Annual Golden Globe Awards in LA on Jan. 8, 2016 (REX/Shutterstock)

Emma Stone wears Valentino at the 74th Annual Golden Globe Awards in LA on Jan. 8, 2016 (REX/Shutterstock)

Jessica Biel wears Elie Saab at the 74th Annual Golden Globe Awards in LA on Jan. 8, 2016 (REX/Shutterstock)

Viola Davis wears Michael Kors at the 74th Annual Golden Globe Awards in LA on Jan. 8, 2016 (REX/Shutterstock)

Kerry Washington wears Dolce & Gabbana at the 74th Annual Golden Globe Awards in LA on Jan. 8, 2016 (REX/Shutterstock)

Kristen Bell wears Jenny Packham at the 74th Annual Golden Globe Awards in LA on Jan. 8, 2016 (REX/Shutterstock)

Anna Kendrick wears Vionnet at the 74th Annual Golden Globe Awards in LA on Jan. 8, 2016 (REX/Shutterstock)

Kristin Cavallari wears Idan Cohen at the 74th Annual Golden Globe Awards in LA on Jan. 8, 2016 (REX/Shutterstock)

Sofia Vergara wears Zuhair Murad at the 74th Annual Golden Globe Awards in LA on Jan. 8, 2016 (REX/Shutterstock)

Brie Larson wears Rodarte at the 74th Annual Golden Globe Awards in LA on Jan. 8, 2016 (REX/Shutterstock)

Reese Witherspoon wears Versace at the 74th Annual Golden Globe Awards in LA on Jan. 8, 2016 (REX/Shutterstock)

Jessica Chastain wears Prada at the 74th Annual Golden Globe Awards in LA on Jan. 8, 2016 (REX/Shutterstock)

Sienna Miller wears Michael Kors at the 74th Annual Golden Globe Awards in LA on Jan. 8, 2016 (REX/Shutterstock)

Olivia Culpo wears Zuhair Murad at the 74th Annual Golden Globe Awards in LA on Jan. 8, 2016 (REX/Shutterstock)

Felicity Huffman wears Georges Chakra at the 74th Annual Golden Globe Awards in LA on Jan. 8, 2016 (REX/Shutterstock)

Goldie Hawn wears Prabal Gurung at the 74th Annual Golden Globe Awards in LA on Jan. 8, 2016 (REX/Shutterstock)

Connie Britton attends the 74th Annual Golden Globe Awards in LA on Jan. 8, 2016 (REX/Shutterstock)

Kristen Wiig attends the 74th Annual Golden Globe Awards in LA on Jan. 8, 2016 (REX/Shutterstock)

Michelle Williams wears Louis Vuitton at the 74th Annual Golden Globe Awards in LA on Jan. 8, 2016 (REX/Shutterstock)

Giuliana Rancic attends the 74th Annual Golden Globe Awards in LA on Jan. 8, 2016 (REX/Shutterstock)

Emily Ratajowski attends the 74th Annual Golden Globe Awards in LA on Jan. 8, 2016 (REX/Shutterstock)

Drew Barrymore attends the 74th Annual Golden Globe Awards in LA on Jan. 8, 2016 (REX/Shutterstock)

Tracee Ellis Ross attends the 74th Annual Golden Globe Awards in LA on Jan. 8, 2016 (REX/Shutterstock)

Renee Bargh attends the 74th Annual Golden Globe Awards in LA on Jan. 8, 2016 (REX/Shutterstock)

Tracey Edmonds attends the 74th Annual Golden Globe Awards in LA on Jan. 8, 2016 (REX/Shutterstock)

Nancy O’Dell attends the 74th Annual Golden Globe Awards in LA on Jan. 8, 2016 (REX/Shutterstock)

Jeannie Mai attends the 74th Annual Golden Globe Awards in LA on Jan. 8, 2016 (REX/Shutterstock)

Christine Evangelista attends the 74th Annual Golden Globe Awards in LA on Jan. 8, 2016 (REX/Shutterstock)

Sophia, Sistine, and Scarlet Stallone attend the the 74th Annual Golden Globe Awards in LA on Jan. 8, 2016 (REX/Shutterstock)

Chrissy Metz wears Christian Siriano at the 74th Annual Golden Globe Awards in LA on Jan. 8, 2016 (REX/Shutterstock)

Julia Louis-Dreyfus wears Georges Chakra at the 74th Annual Golden Globe Awards in LA on Jan. 8, 2016 (REX/Shutterstock)

Amanda Peet wears Bottega Veneta at the 74th Annual Golden Globe Awards in LA on Jan. 8, 2016 (REX/Shutterstock)

Blake Lively attends the Golden Globe Awards on Jan. 8, 2017

(REX/Shutterstock)

Blake Lively attends the Golden Globe Awards on Jan. 8, 2017

(REX/Shutterstock)

Kerry Washington attends the Golden Globe Awards on Jan. 8, 2017

(REX/Shutterstock)

Mandy Moore attends the Golden Globe Awards on Jan. 8, 2017

(REX/Shutterstock)

Mandy Moore attends the Golden Globe Awards on Jan. 8, 2017

(REX/Shutterstock)

Priyanka Chopra attends the Golden Globe Awards on Jan. 8, 2017

(REX/Shutterstock)

Carrie Underwood attends the Golden Globe Awards on Jan. 8, 2017

(REX/Shutterstock)

Reese Witherspoon attends the Golden Globe Awards on Jan. 8, 2017

(REX/Shutterstock)

Nicole Kidman attends the Golden Globe Awards on Jan. 8, 2017

(REX/Shutterstock)

Emma Stone attends the Golden Globe Awards on Jan. 8, 2017

(REX/Shutterstock)

Sofia Vergara attends the Golden Globe Awards on Jan. 8, 2017

(REX/Shutterstock)

Amy Adams attends the Golden Globe Awards on Jan. 8, 2017

(REX/Shutterstock)

Chrissy Teigen attends the Golden Globe Awards on Jan. 8, 2017

(REX/Shutterstock)

Natalie Portman attends the Golden Globe Awards on Jan. 8, 2017

(REX/Shutterstock)

Jessica Chastain attends the Golden Globe Awards on Jan. 8, 2017

(REX/Shutterstock)

Heidi Klum attends the Golden Globe Awards on Jan. 8, 2017

(REX/Shutterstock)

Lily Collins attends the Golden Globe Awards on Jan. 8, 2017

(REX/Shutterstock)

Viola Davis attends the Golden Globe Awards on Jan. 8, 2017

(REX/Shutterstock)

Jessica Biel attends the Golden Globe Awards on Jan. 8, 2017

(REX/Shutterstock)

Jessica Biel attends the Golden Globe Awards on Jan. 8, 2017

(REX/Shutterstock)

Sarah Jessica Parker attends the Golden Globe Awards on Jan. 8, 2017

(REX/Shutterstock)

Sarah Jessica Parker attends the Golden Globe Awards on Jan. 8, 2017

(REX/Shutterstock)

Sarah Jessica Parker attends the Golden Globe Awards on Jan. 8, 2017

(REX/Shutterstock)

Zoe Saldana attends the Golden Globe Awards on Jan. 8, 2017

(REX/Shutterstock)

Sophie Turner attends the Golden Globe Awards on Jan. 8, 2017

(REX/Shutterstock)

Brie Larson attends the Golden Globe Awards on Jan. 8, 2017

(REX/Shutterstock)

Amanda Peet attends the Golden Globe Awards on Jan. 8, 2017

(REX/Shutterstock)

Drew Barrymore attends the Golden Globe Awards on Jan. 8, 2017

(REX/Shutterstock)

Connie Britton attends the Golden Globe Awards on Jan. 8, 2017

(REX/Shutterstock)

Kristen Wiig attends the Golden Globe Awards on Jan. 8, 2017

(REX/Shutterstock)

Claire Foy attends the Golden Globe Awards on Jan. 8, 2017

(REX/Shutterstock)

Kristen Bell attends the Golden Globe Awards on Jan. 8, 2017

(REX/Shutterstock)

Julia Louis-Dreyfus attends the Golden Globe Awards on Jan. 8, 2017

(REX/Shutterstock)

Michelle Williams attends the Golden Globe Awards on Jan. 8, 2017

(REX/Shutterstock)

Winona Ryder attends the Golden Globe Awards on Jan. 8, 2017

(REX/Shutterstock)

Sarah Paulson attends the Golden Globe Awards on Jan. 8, 2017

(REX/Shutterstock)

Sarah Paulson attends the Golden Globe Awards on Jan. 8, 2017

(REX/Shutterstock)

Gina Rodriguez attends the Golden Globe Awards on Jan. 8, 2017

(REX/Shutterstock)

Gal Gadot attends the Golden Globe Awards on Jan. 8, 2017

(REX/Shutterstock)

Gal Gadot attends the Golden Globe Awards on Jan. 8, 2017

(REX/Shutterstock)

Maisie Williams attends the Golden Globe Awards on Jan. 8, 2017

(REX/Shutterstock)

Maisie Williams attends the Golden Globe Awards on Jan. 8, 2017

(REX/Shutterstock)

Annette Bening attends the Golden Globe Awards on Jan. 8, 2017

(REX/Shutterstock)

Evan Rachel Wood attends the Golden Globe Awards on Jan. 8, 2017

(REX/Shutterstock)

Goldie Hawn attends the Golden Globe Awards on Jan. 8, 2017

(REX/Shutterstock)

Goldie Hawn attends the Golden Globe Awards on Jan. 8, 2017

(REX/Shutterstock)

Anna Kendrick attends the Golden Globe Awards on Jan. 8, 2017

(REX/Shutterstock)

Kris Jenner attends the Golden Globe Awards on Jan. 8, 2017

(REX/Shutterstock)

Millie Bobby Brown attends the Golden Globe Awards on Jan. 8, 2017

(REX/Shutterstock)

Felicity Huffman attends the Golden Globe Awards on Jan. 8, 2017

(REX/Shutterstock)

Emily Ratajkowski attends the Golden Globe Awards on Jan. 8, 2017

(REX/Shutterstock)

Emily Ratajkowski attends the Golden Globe Awards on Jan. 8, 2017

(REX/Shutterstock)

Olivia Culpo attends the Golden Globe Awards on Jan. 8, 2017

(REX/Shutterstock)

Kelly Preston

attends the Golden Globe Awards on Jan. 8, 2017

(REX/Shutterstock)

Naomie Harris attends the Golden Globe Awards on Jan. 8, 2017

(REX/Shutterstock)

Felicity Jones attends the Golden Globe Awards on Jan. 8, 2017

(REX/Shutterstock)

Naomi Campbell attends the Golden Globe Awards on Jan. 8, 2017

(REX/Shutterstock)

Angela Bassett attends the Golden Globe Awards on Jan. 8, 2017

(REX/Shutterstock)

Giuliana Rancic attends the Golden Globe Awards on Jan. 8, 2017

(REX/Shutterstock)

Anna Chlumsky attends the Golden Globe Awards on Jan. 8, 2017

(REX/Shutterstock)

Yvette Nicole Brown attends the Golden Globe Awards on Jan. 8, 2017

(REX/Shutterstock)

Karrueche Tran attends the Golden Globe Awards on Jan. 8, 2017

(REX/Shutterstock)

Karrueche Tran attends the Golden Globe Awards on Jan. 8, 2017

(REX/Shutterstock)

Janelle Monae attends the Golden Globe Awards on Jan. 8, 2017

(REX/Shutterstock)

Chrissy Metz attends the Golden Globe Awards on Jan. 8, 2017

(REX/Shutterstock)

Kris Jenner attends the Golden Globe Awards on Jan. 8, 2017

(REX/Shutterstock)

Nancy O’Dell attends the Golden Globe Awards on Jan. 8, 2017

(REX/Shutterstock)

Jenna Bush Hager attends the Golden Globe Awards on Jan. 8, 2017

(REX/Shutterstock)

Debbie Matenopoulos attends the Golden Globe Awards on Jan. 8, 2017

(REX/Shutterstock)

Tracee Ellis Ross attends the Golden Globe Awards on Jan. 8, 2017

(REX/Shutterstock)

Christine Evangelista attends the Golden Globe Awards on Jan. 8, 2017

(REX/Shutterstock)

Christine Evangelista attends the Golden Globe Awards on Jan. 8, 2017

(REX/Shutterstock)

Sara Gore attends the Golden Globe Awards on Jan. 8, 2017

(REX/Shutterstock)

Carly Steel attends the Golden Globe Awards on Jan. 8, 2017

(REX/Shutterstock)

Tracey Edmonds attends the Golden Globe Awards on Jan. 8, 2017

(REX/Shutterstock)

Jeannie Mai attends the Golden Globe Awards on Jan. 8, 2017

(REX/Shutterstock)

Jeannie Mai attends the Golden Globe Awards on Jan. 8, 2017

(REX/Shutterstock)

Kathryn Hahn attends the Golden Globe Awards on Jan. 8, 2017

(REX/Shutterstock)

Louise Roe attends the Golden Globe Awards on Jan. 8, 2017

(REX/Shutterstock)

Louise Roe attends the Golden Globe Awards on Jan. 8, 2017

(REX/Shutterstock)

Regina King attends the Golden Globe Awards on Jan. 8, 2017

(REX/Shutterstock)

Renee Bargh attends the Golden Globe Awards on Jan. 8, 2017

(REX/Shutterstock)

Renee Bargh attends the Golden Globe Awards on Jan. 8, 2017

(REX/Shutterstock)

Liz Hernandez attends the Golden Globe Awards on Jan. 8, 2017

(REX/Shutterstock)

Liz Hernandez attends the Golden Globe Awards on Jan. 8, 2017

(REX/Shutterstock)

Diana Madison attends the Golden Globe Awards on Jan. 8, 2017

(REX/Shutterstock)

Charissa Thompson attends the Golden Globe Awards on Jan. 8, 2017

(REX/Shutterstock)

Kit Hoover attends the Golden Globe Awards on Jan. 8, 2017

(REX/Shutterstock)

Zazie Beetz attends the Golden Globe Awards on Jan. 8, 2017

(REX/Shutterstock)

Teresa Palmer attends the Golden Globe Awards on Jan. 8, 2017

(REX/Shutterstock)