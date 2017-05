(Courtesy of Sakalas Photography)

“Frozen’ on ‘Once Upon A Time’ (Courtesy of ABC)

“Frozen’ on ‘Once Upon A Time’ (Courtesy of ABC)

“Frozen’ on ‘Once Upon A Time’ (Courtesy of ABC)

“Frozen’ on ‘Once Upon A Time’ (Courtesy of ABC)

“Frozen’ on ‘Once Upon A Time’ (Courtesy of ABC)

Once Upon A Time – Frozen takes over (Courtesy of ABC)

“Frozen’ on ‘Once Upon A Time’ (Courtesy of ABC)

“Frozen’ on ‘Once Upon A Time’ (Courtesy of ABC)

Georgina Haig seen as Queen Elsa from Disney’s smash hit ‘Frozen’, reimagined for the television show ‘Once Upon a Time’, July 16, 2014 (SplashNews)

Georgina Haig seen as Queen Elsa from Disney’s smash hit ‘Frozen’, reimagined for the television show ‘Once Upon a Time’, July 16, 2014 (SplashNews)

‘Once Upon A Time’-‘Frozen’ (Courtesy of ABC)