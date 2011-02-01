Meet The Four Little Girls Who Are Playing Rob & Kristen's Daughter, Renesmee!

Robert Pattinson on set for ‘Breaking Dawn.’ Mackenzie Foy Eliza Faria Rachel St. Gelais Sierra Pitkin

In order to show Edward and Bella’s daughter’s rapid growth, there will be multiple girls who play Renesmee!

We’ve all fallin in love with the adorable actress who’s going to play Robert Pattinson and Kristen Stewart‘s daughter in Breaking Dawn, Mackenzie Foy — but now there are three more girls cast as the same role!

According to a Mackenzie Foy fansite, Mackenzie’s face will be “digitally transferred” onto the other three girls’ bodies. Eliza Faria looks like the youngest Renesmee hired thus far, followed by the six-year-old actress from The Blind Side and The Shunning, Rachel St. Gelais — and then Sierra Pitkin, who is best known for her part in Juno.

Rachel also was caught tweeting with Breaking Dawn cast members Erik Odom and Valorie Curry Jan. 31, further confirming her part.

Because Edward and Bella’s daughter grows so rapidly, Summit might even end up using MORE young actresses to play the part. Do YOU think all these girls look alike? Are you glad they are using Mackenzie’s face on all the bodies?

Kirstin Benson