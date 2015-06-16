Rapper 50 Cent performs onstage during Screamfest ’07 at Madison Square Garden on August 22, 2007 in New York City. (Photo by Scott Gries/Getty Images)

President-Elect Donald Trump speaks during a rally in Orlando, FL on Dec. 16, 2016

President-Elect Donald Trump attends a rally in Orlando, FL on Dec. 16, 2016

President-Elect Donald Trump speaks during a rally in Orlando, FL on Dec. 16, 2016

President-Elect Donald Trump and Mike Pence attend a rally in Orlando, FL on Dec. 16, 2016

Donald Trump attends a tech saummit at Trump Tower in NYC on Dec. 14, 2016

Donald Trump attends a tech saummit at Trump Tower in NYC on Dec. 14, 2016

Donald Trump attends a tech saummit at Trump Tower in NYC on Dec. 14, 2016

Donald Trump attends a tech saummit at Trump Tower in NYC on Dec. 14, 2016

President-elect Donald Trump and Kanye West pose for a picture in the lobby of Trump Tower in New York, Tuesday, Dec. 13, 2016. (REX/Shutterstock)

President-elect Donald Trump and Kanye West pose for a picture in the lobby of Trump Tower in New York, Tuesday, Dec. 13, 2016. (REX/Shutterstock)

Donald Trump is announced Person Of The Year (Courtesy of TIME)

Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump speaks at a town hall-style forum, Thursday, Oct. 6, 2016, in Sandown, N.H. (AP Photo/Robert F. Bukaty)

Donald Trump With His Daughter Ivanka Trump At The Republican National Convention in Cleveland, Ohio on July 21, 2016.

Donald Trump With His Son Eric Trump’s At The Republican National Convention in Cleveland, Ohio on July 20, 2016. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)

Donald Trump on November 3, 2015. (REX/Shutterstock)

Donald Trump & Anthony Senecal. (Courtesy of FaceBook)

Donald Trump During CAGOPConvention

Protesters During CAGOPConvention

Tombstone placed in Central Park for Donald Trump on March 27, 2016 (Courtesy of Instagram)

Tombstone placed in Central Park for Donald Trump on March 27, 2016 (Courtesy of Instagram)

Tombstone placed in Central Park for Donald Trump on March 27, 2016 (Courtesy of Twitter)

Donald Trump, June 16, 2015 (Courtesy of CNN)

Donald Trump, June 16, 2015 (Courtesy of CNN)

Donald Trump, June 16, 2015 (Courtesy of CNN)

Donald Trump (Getty)

Donald Trump (Getty)

Donald Trump (Getty)

Donald Trump (Getty)

Donald Trump (Getty)

Donald Trump, ‘Celebrity Apprentice’

Donald Trump, ‘Celebrity Apprentice’

Donald Trump and Joan Rivers attend ‘The Celebrity Apprentice’ season finale at the at American Museum of Natural History on May 10, 2009 in New York City. (Photo by Brad Barket/Getty Images)

Donald Trump and Melania Trump attend the Spring Swing at Golf & Body hosted by Golf Digest on May 1, 2014 in New York City. (Photo by Ben Gabbe/Getty Images for Golf Digest)

Donald Trump speaks at the Freedom Summit at The Executive Court Banquet Facility April 12, 2014 in Manchester, New Hampshire. The Freedom Summit held its inaugural event where national conservative leaders bring together grassroots activists on the eve of tax day. Photo by Darren McCollester/Getty Images)

Donald Trump points as he gives a speech as he announces his candidacy for the U.S. presidency at Trump Tower on June 16, 2015 in New York City. Trump is the 12th Republican who has announced running for the White House. (Photo by Christopher Gregory/Getty Images)

Donald Trump gives a speech as he announces his candidacy for the U.S. presidency at Trump Tower on June 16, 2015 in New York City. Trump is the 12th Republican who has announced running for the White House. (Photo by Christopher Gregory/Getty Images)

Donald Trump, chairman and president of the Trump Organization speaks at the CPAC Conference, on March 6, 2014 in National Harbor, Maryland. The American Conservative Union (CPAC) held its 41st annual Conservative Political conference at the Gaylord International Hotel. (Photo by Mark Wilson/Getty Images)

Donald Trump yells ‘you’re fired’ after speaking to several GOP women’s group at the Treasure Island Hotel & Casino April 28, 2011 in Las Vegas, Nevada. Trump has been testing the waters with stops across the nation in recent weeks and has created media waves by questioning whether President Barack Obama was born in the United States. (Photo by David Becker/Getty Images)

Donald Trump speaks at the First in the Nation Republican Leadership Summit April 18, 2015 in Nashua, New Hampshire. The Summit brought together local and national Republicans and was attended by all the Republicans candidates as well as those eyeing a run for the nomination. (Photo by Darren McCollester/Getty Images)

Businessman Donald Trump speaks to guests at the Iowa Freedom Summit on January 24, 2015 in Des Moines, Iowa. The summit is hosting a group of potential 2016 Republican presidential candidates to discuss core conservative principles ahead of the January 2016 Iowa Caucuses. (Photo by Scott Olson/Getty Images)

Justin Rose of England (C) poses with the Gene Sarazen Cup and Donald J. Trump (L) and Ivanka Trump after winning the World Golf Championships-Cadillac Championship on the TPC Blue Monster at Doral Golf Resort And Spa on March 11, 2012 in Miami, Florida. (Photo by Scott Halleran/Getty Images)

Donald Trump gives a speech as he announces his candidacy for the U.S. presidency at Trump Tower on June 16, 2015 in New York City. Trump is the 12th Republican who has announced running for the White House. (Photo by Christopher Gregory/Getty Images)

(L-R) Eric Trump, Lara Yunaska Trump, Donald Trump, Barron Trump, Melania Trump, Vanessa Haydon Trump, Kai Madison Trump, Donald Trump Jr., Donald John Trump III, and Ivanka Trump pose for photos on stage after Donald Trump announced his candidacy for the U.S. presidency at Trump Tower on June 16, 2015 in New York City. Trump is the 12th Republican who has announced running for the White House. (Photo by Christopher Gregory/Getty Images)

Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump speaks at a press conference which he held before his campaign event at the Grand River Center on August 25, 2015 in Dubuque, Iowa. Trump leads most polls in the race for the Republican presidential nomination. (Photo by Scott Olson/Getty Images)

Donald Trump, Melania Trump watch Serena Williams of the United States plays sister Venus Williams of the United States during their Women’s Singles Quarterfinals match on Day Nine of the 2015 US Open at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center on September 8, 2015 in the Flushing neighborhood of the Queens borough of New York City. (SplashNews)

Donald Trump hosting SNL on November 7th, 2015 (Image Courtesy of NBC)

Donald Trump hosting SNL on November 7th, 2015 (Image Courtesy of NBC)

Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump references fellow candidate Jeb Bush at a Pearl Harbor Day Rally at the U.S.S. Yorktown December 7, 2015, in Mt. Pleasant, South Carolina. (Getty)

Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump points to the crowd at a town hall meeting December 12, 2015 in Aiken, South Carolina. (Getty)

Republican Presidential Candidate Donald Trump speaks at a town hall style campaign rally at the Varied Industries Building at Iowa State Fair Grounds on December 11, 2015 in Des Moines, Iowa. (Getty)

Watch Donald Trump Dodge a Bald Eagle | Person Of The Year 2015 | TIME. (Courtesy of Time Magazine)

Watch Donald Trump Dodge a Bald Eagle | Person Of The Year 2015 | TIME. (Courtesy of Time Magazine)

Donald & Ivanka Trump. (Image Courtesy of Twitter)

Republican Presidential Candidates (REX/ Shutterstock)

Republican presidential candidates, from left, Ohio Gov. John Kasich, former Florida Gov. Jeb Bush, Sen. Ted Cruz, R-Texas, businessman Donald Trump, Sen. Marco Rubio, R-Fla., retired neurosurgeon Ben Carson take the stage before the CBS News Republican presidential debate at the Peace Center, Saturday, Feb. 13, 2016, in Greenville, S.C. (AP Photo/John Bazemore)

Republican presidential candidate, businessman Donald Trump speaks during the CBS News Republican presidential debate at the Peace Center, Saturday, Feb. 13, 2016, in Greenville, S.C. (AP Photo/John Bazemore)

Republican presidential candidates (L to R) Ben Carson, Donald Trump (L) and U.S. Sen. Ted Cruz (R-TX) stand onstage during the National Anthem during the CNN Republican presidential debate on December 15, 2015 in Las Vegas, Nevada. This is the last GOP debate of the year, with U.S. Sen. Ted Cruz (R-TX) gaining in the polls in Iowa and other early voting states and Donald Trump rising in national polls. (Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)

Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump is introduced during the CNN presidential debate at The Venetian Las Vegas on December 15, 2015 in Las Vegas, Nevada. Thirteen Republican presidential candidates are participating in the fifth set of Republican presidential debates. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump is introduced during the CNN presidential debate at The Venetian Las Vegas on December 15, 2015 in Las Vegas, Nevada. Thirteen Republican presidential candidates are participating in the fifth set of Republican presidential debates. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

Republican presidential candidates (L-R) Ben Carson, Donald Trump and Sen. Ted Cruz (R-TX) stand on stage as they are introduced during the CNN presidential debate at The Venetian Las Vegas on December 15, 2015 in Las Vegas, Nevada. Thirteen Republican presidential candidates are participating in the fifth set of Republican presidential debates. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump (C) speaks as Ben Carson (L), and U.S. Sen. Ted Cruz (R-TX) listen during the National Anthem during the CNN Republican presidential debate on December 15, 2015 in Las Vegas, Nevada. This is the last GOP debate of the year, with U.S. Sen. Ted Cruz (R-TX) gaining in the polls in Iowa and other early voting states and Donald Trump rising in national polls. (Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)

Republican presidential candidates (L to R) Ben Carson, Donald Trump (L) and U.S. Sen. Ted Cruz (R-TX) stand onstage during the National Anthem during the CNN Republican presidential debate on December 15, 2015 in Las Vegas, Nevada. This is the last GOP debate of the year, with U.S. Sen. Ted Cruz (R-TX) gaining in the polls in Iowa and other early voting states and Donald Trump rising in national polls. (Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)

Republican presidential candidates (L to R) Ben Carson, Donald Trump (L) and U.S. Sen. Ted Cruz (R-TX) stand onstage during the National Anthem during the CNN Republican presidential debate on December 15, 2015 in Las Vegas, Nevada. This is the last GOP debate of the year, with U.S. Sen. Ted Cruz (R-TX) gaining in the polls in Iowa and other early voting states and Donald Trump rising in national polls. (Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)

GOP Debate on March 3rd, 2016 (Image Courtesy of FOX)

GOP Debate on March 3rd, 2016 (Image Courtesy of FOX)

Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump, accompanied by New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie, left, speaks during a newsconference on Super Tuesday primary election night in the White and Gold Ballroom at The Mar-A-Lago Club in Palm Beach, Fla., Tuesday, March 1, 2016. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)

Selena Gomez, NYC, June 22, 2015 (SplashNews)

Gigi Hadid in Mikhael Kale arrives at the 2015 MuchMusic Video Awards at MuchMusic HQ on June 21, 2015 in Toronto, Canada. (Photo by George Pimentel/WireImage)

Kendall Jenner and Kylie Jenner go shopping and grab a frozen yogurt in Beverly Hills. (SplashNews)

Rhianna, dressed in a low-cut striped romper, spotted leaving Hooray Henry’s night club in West Hollywood, California. June 20, 2015. (SplashNews)

Miley Cyrus & Wayne Coyne out & about in SoHo, NYC on June 18, 2015 (Pacific Coast News)

Cara Delevingne, London, England, June 18, 2015 (FameFlyNet)

Taylor Swift wears Michael Kors while departing on a flight at LAX airport in Los Angeles, California on June 17, 2015 (FameFlyNet)

Emmy Rossum out in NYC on June 17, 2015 (SplashNews)

Kim Kardashian seen at DASH store in West Hollywood, CA on June 16, 2015 (Pacific Coast News)

Michelle Obama arrives at Stanstead airport for a visit to London on June 15, 2015 in London, England. (Getty Images)

Kiernan Shipka attends the ‘Fan Girl’ screening during the 2015 Los Angeles Film Festival at Regal Cinemas L.A. Live on June 15, 2015 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Amanda Edwards/WireImage)

Selena Gomez, in Katie Ermilio, attends the ‘Hotel Transylvania 2’ photo call during Summer Of Sony Pictures Entertainment 2015 at The Ritz-Carlton Cancun on June 14, 2015 in Cancun, Mexico. #SummerOfSonyPictures (Photo by Victor Chavez/Getty Images for Sony Pictures Entertainment)

Reza Farahan from Shahs of Sunset said on Instagram: “Today’s breakfast of champs! @eatpaleta has been making eating right simple! 2 weeks and I’m already down 5lbs and I’m feeling great!'🏼If you want to try it out, use my promo VIPREZA10 at paleta.com for 10% of your initial order! Let’s get healthy together #paletaforlife #shahs”

Reality star Paige Hemmis is bejeweled by Jason of Beverly Hills in time for her nuptials on Home & Family's special "Paige & Jason's Dream Wedding on Hallmark Channel on June 22

Heather McDonald dominating her opponent in beer pong at the 29th birthday party of Hallmark's Shoebox brand at the Improve in LA

Malin Akerman teamed up with PepsiCo Recycling and The Nature Conservancy to encourage people to #RecycleforNature in NYC

Maksim Chmerkovskiy fuels up with a Premier Protein vanilla shake for a healthy breakfast on the go

Celebrity designer Ty Pennington is armed with his spatula as he gets ready to make eggs on the Kenmore gas cooktop in his new kitchen in Palm Coast, Fla. on June 2, 2015

DJ Ruckus was joined by surprise guest Warren G as he spun at Maya Day and Nightclub in Scottsdale, AZ. (Photo Credit: dGi Management)

DJ Pauly D performed at his residency at REHAB Pool Party at Hard Rock Hotel & Casino on June 14, 2015. (Photo credit: © Erik Kabik Photography)

Sonja Morgan performed a burlesque act for Watch What Happens Live producer Anthony Lella’s 30th birthday that was attended by Andy Cohen at SONO in Greenwich VIllage on Thursday, June 11th. (Photo Credit: Andrew Werner)

Hilary Rhoda and fiancé Sean Avery celebrated their Hamptons Magazine cover at a party catered by Andrea Correale of Elegant Affairs at Barn & Vine Bridgehampton on Friday, June 12th. (Photo Credit: Courtesy of Elegant Affairs)

TV personality Aviva Drescher celebrated her sons birthday at Philippe by Philippe Chow last night and had cake maker Daliah Myers from Le Cake Chic create this custom cookie cake with individual fillings on each level just for the occasion

E3 KICKOFF PARTY HOSTED LAST NIGHT BY

TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE, INC. CHAIRMAN & CEO STRAUSS ZELNICK

Industry Leader's Private Event Featured an Exclusive Performance by the UK's Most Mysterious, Buzzed About Musical Group – Jungle –

With Special Appearances by Emily Ratajkowski, Jordana Brewster, Blake Anderson, Scott Porter, Hannah Bronfman, Haim, DJ Kiss and More!

Gregg Sulkin, star of MTV’s “Faking It” and Bella Thorne’s new rumored beau, joined 2014 Nobel Peace Prize Laureate Kailash Satyarthi in front of a sign that read “FREEDOM” at the Meet-Up for Childhood Freedom in Washington, DC earlier this afternoon. They were all there advocating for children’s rights and freedom from slavery , labor, abuse, trafficking and illiteracy. (Courtesy of Daniel Swartz)

Gregg Sulkin, star of MTV’s “Faking It” and Bella Thorne’s new rumored beau, gave a heartfelt speech at the Meet-Up for Childhood Freedom in Washington, DC earlier this afternoon. He was there advocating for children’s rights and freedom from slavery, labor, abuse, trafficking and illiteracy. (Courtesy of Daniel Swartz)

Eva Longoria attends the SVEDKA Vodka Celebrates the Launch of Grapefruit Jalapeño at SVEDKA's Summer Fiesta. (Photo Credit: Michael Simon/StartraksPhoto.com)

Eva Longoria attends the SVEDKA Vodka Celebrates the Launch of Grapefruit Jalapeño at SVEDKA's Summer Fiesta. (Photo Credit: Michael Simon/StartraksPhoto.com)

Brian Kelly of ThePointsGuy.com and Miley Cyrus share a laugh during amfAR New York Inspiration Gala auction bidding war on exclusive Caitlyn Jenner art piece. The bedazzled Caitlyn Jenner VF cover Artwork Raises $69,000. This custom version of the vanity fair cover serves as the first official autographed piece of work from Caitlyn Jenner. (Credit – Kevin Tachman Photography)

Showtime and Sony Pictures Television co-hosted "A Night of Delectable Cocktails With Masters of Sex" stars Lizzy Caplan and Annaleigh Ashford. The intimate soiree celebrated the launch of a limited edition Masters of Sex-themed drink menu at the luxurious W Hollywood, which will exclusively host the items at all hotel bars through June 25th (Image Courtesy of Eric Charbonneau/Invision for Showtime/AP Images)

Showtime and Sony Pictures Television co-hosted "A Night of Delectable Cocktails With Masters of Sex" stars Lizzy Caplan and Annaleigh Ashford. The intimate soiree celebrated the launch of a limited edition Masters of Sex-themed drink menu at the luxurious W Hollywood, which will exclusively host the items at all hotel bars through June 25th (Image Courtesy of Eric Charbonneau/Invision for Showtime/AP Images)

Showtime and Sony Pictures Television co-hosted "A Night of Delectable Cocktails With Masters of Sex." The intimate soiree celebrated the launch of a limited edition Masters of Sex-themed drink menu at the luxurious W Hollywood, which will exclusively host the items at all hotel bars through June 25th (Image Courtesy of Eric Charbonneau/Invision for Showtime/AP Images)

Olivia Palermo shopping at the opening of Seaport Studios in the Seaport District

Olivia Palermo shopping at the opening of Seaport Studios in the Seaport District

Mark Ruffalo & Topher Grace attend the official after party for The Los Angeles Film Festival Premiere of Sony Pictures Classics' Infinitely Polar Bear on Sunday, June 14 at APEX. The party after the Q&A and screening was graciously sponsored by Apex The One, Blue Moon Brewing, Maestro Dobel Tequila and with Line 39 wines. The event was produced by A-List Communications and Continuum Entertainment Group.

Arthur Aidala's Fox News team showed their support as he was inducted as the 100th President of the Brooklyn Bar Association, and announced his engagement to his law partner Marianne E. Bertuna on Wednesday June 18th. Geraldo Rivera, Kimberly Guilfoyle, Juan Williams were part of the 400 attendees cheering him on alongside former NYPD Commission Ray Kelly and his son, Good Day New York’s Greg Kelly

Arthur Aidala's Fox News team showed their support as he was inducted as the 100th President of the Brooklyn Bar Association, and announced his engagement to his law partner Marianne E. Bertuna on Wednesday June 18th. Geraldo Rivera, Kimberly Guilfoyle, Juan Williams were part of the 400 attendees cheering him on alongside former NYPD Commission Ray Kelly and his son, Good Day New York’s Greg Kelly

June 17 – From juggling motherhood and a career to juggling limes! Brooke Burke-Charvet has her hands full while picking up Organic VitaFrute Cocktails by VEEV at Ralphs in Malibu.

Vince Vaughn has long ridden the fame of his buddy comedies, but this month he changes up his game in his role on True Detective. He talks with Cigar Aficionado for their July/August issue, discussing his start in acting straight out of high school, waiting for marriage, his dramatic turn on the small screen and more.

Many celebs hit the Samsung Galaxy and DeLeón Tequila Present an Introduction to HEAVEN 2016 at The Art of Elysium Art Salon in Los Angeles.