The Weeknd Flipping The Camera Off (Courtesy of Instagram)

President Donald Trump walks with first lady Melania Trump after she greeted him on the tarmac after he arrived via Air Force One at Palm Beach International Airport in West Palm Beach, Fla., Friday, Feb. 3, 2017. Trump is spending the weekend at Mar-a-Lago. (AP Images)

President Donald Trump walks with first lady Melania Trump after she greeted him on the tarmac after he arrived via Air Force One at Palm Beach International Airport in West Palm Beach, Fla., Friday, Feb. 3, 2017. Trump is spending the weekend at Mar-a-Lago. (AP Images)

President Donald Trump walks with first lady Melania Trump after she greeted him on the tarmac after he arrived via Air Force One at Palm Beach International Airport in West Palm Beach, Fla., Friday, Feb. 3, 2017. Trump is spending the weekend at Mar-a-Lago. (AP Images)

Donald Trump, Melania Trump President Donald Trump points to the crowd as he and first lady Melania Trump dance at the Freedom Ball in Washington,, at the Washington Convention Center during the 58th presidential inauguration

20 Jan 2017 (REX/Shutterstock)

Trump Inauguration, Washington, USA – 20 Jan 2017

Donald Trump, Melania Trump President Donald Trump with first lady Melania arrive at the Freedom Ball in Washington,, at the Washington Convention Center during the 58th presidential inauguration

20 Jan 2017 (REX/Shutterstock)

Trump Inauguration, Washington, USA – 20 Jan 2017

Donald Trump, Melania Trump President Donald Trump with first lady Melania arrive at the Freedom Ball in Washington,, at the Washington Convention Center during the 58th presidential inauguration

20 Jan 2017 (REX/Shutterstock)

President Donald Trump & First Lady Melania Trump. (REX/Shutterstock)

President Donald Trump & First Lady Melania Trump. (REX/Shutterstock)

President Donald Trump & First Lady Melania Trump. (REX/Shutterstock)

President Donald Trump & First Lady Melania Trump. (REX/Shutterstock)

President Donald Trump & First Lady Melania Trump. (REX/Shutterstock)

President Donald Trump & First Lady Melania Trump. (REX/Shutterstock)

President Donald Trump & First Lady Melania Trump. (REX/Shutterstock)

President Donald Trump & First Lady Melania Trump. (REX/Shutterstock)

President Donald Trump & First Lady Melania Trump. (REX/Shutterstock)

President Donald Trump & First Lady Melania Trump. (REX/Shutterstock)

President Donald Trump & First Lady Melania Trump. (REX/Shutterstock)

President Donald Trump & First Lady Melania Trump. (REX/Shutterstock)

President Donald Trump & First Lady Melania Trump. (REX/Shutterstock)

President Donald Trump & First Lady Melania Trump. (REX/Shutterstock)

President Donald Trump & First Lady Melania Trump. (REX/Shutterstock)

President Donald Trump & First Lady Melania Trump. (REX/Shutterstock)

President Donald Trump & First Lady Melania Trump. (Courtesy of Instagram)

President Donald Trump & First Lady Melania Trump. (REX/Shutterstock)

President Donald Trump & First Lady Melania Trump. (AP Images)

President Donald Trump & First Lady Melania Trump. (AP Images)

Amy Schumer Sends A Message To Oppose Betsy DeVos (FameFlyNet)

Sarah Silverman protests Trump. (Image Courtesy of Twitter)

Miley Cyrus protesting at the Women’s March in WashingtonDC on Jan. 21, 2017 (HollywoodLife.com)

Katy Perry is seen arriving for the Women’s Marchin Washngton, DC on Jan. 21, 2017

(Courtesy of Twitter)

Gloria Steinen at Women’s March DC, January 21, 2017. (REX/Shutterstock)

Michael Moore at Women’s March DC, January 21, 2017. (REX/Shutterstock)

Ashley Judd performs at Women’s March DC, January 21, 2017. (REX/Shutterstock)

Alicia Keys performs at Women’s March DC, January 21, 2017. (REX/Shutterstock)

Meryl Streep speaks out about Donald Trump at the Golden Globes. (REX/Shutterstock)

Alec Baldwin. (Image Courtesy of Youtube)

Cher speaks at Michael Moore Anti Trump Rally. (Image Courtesy of Twitter)

Madonna performs during a Women’s March rally in Washington, DC on Jan. 21, 2017

(REX/Shutterstock)

Amy Schumer speaks during a Women’s March rally in Washington, DC on Jan. 21, 2017

(REX/Shutterstock)

Kim Kardashian honors Womens March (Image Courtesy of Instagram)

Scarlett Johansson at Women’s March, Saturday January 21, 2017. (Image Courtesy of Twitter)

Nick Offerman at Women’s March, Saturday January 21, 2017. (Image Courtesy of Twitter)

Gina Rodriguez at Women’s March, Saturday January 21, 2017. (Image Courtesy of Twitter)

Amber Rose at Women’s March, Saturday January 21, 2017. (Image Courtesy of Instagram)