A R I Z O N A

(George Chinsee)

Demi Lovato performs with Cheat Codes on ‘The Tonight Show With Jimmy Fallon’ on May 22, 2017

(REX/Shutterstock)

Demi Lovato poses at her Fabletics launch party in Los Angeles, CA on May 10, 2017

(REX/Shutterstock)

Demi Lovato & Kate Hudson pose for a selfie at Demi’s Fabletics launch party in Los Angeles, CA on May 10, 2017

(REX/Shutterstock)

Demi Lovato & Kate Hudson at Demi’s Fabletics launch party in Los Angeles, CA on May 10, 2017

(REX/Shutterstock)

Demi Lovato shows off her cleavage in a plunge neck swimsuit

(Courtesy of Instagram)

Demi Lovato shows off her cleavage in a plunge neck swimsuit

(Courtesy of Snapchat)

Demi Lovato shows off her cleavage in a plunge neck swimsuit

(Courtesy of Snapchat)

Demi Lovato attends WE Day

(REX/Shutterstock)

Demi Lovato attends WE Day

(REX/Shutterstock)

Demi Lovato

Vanity Fair Oscar Party, Los Angeles, USA – 26 Feb 2017 (REX/Shutterstock)

Demi Lovato attends the Vanity Fair Oscar Party in LA on Feb. 26, 2017 (REX/Shutterstock)

Demi Lovato shares a selfie with Joe Jonas

(Courtesy of Instagram)

Demi Lovato attends the Time 100 Gala in New York City on April 25, 2017

(REX/Shutterstock)

Demi Lovato (REX/Shutterstock)

Demi Lovato at the 2017 Kids’ Choice Awards (REX/Shutterstock)

Demi Lovato attends the Nickelodeon Kids’ Choice Awards, Arrivals, Los Angeles, USA – 11 Mar 2017 (REX Shutterstock)

Demi Lovato in Julien Macdonald Grammy Awards Red Carpet (REX/Shutterstock)

Demi Lovato & Guilherme Vasconcelos

(Image Courtesy of Instagram)

Demi Lovato & Guilherme Vasconcelos

(Image Courtesy of Instagram)

Demi Lovato & Guilherme Vasconcelos

(Image Courtesy of Instagram)

Demi Lovato & Guilherme Vasconcelos

(Image Courtesy of Instagram)