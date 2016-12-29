Carrie Fisher and mom Debbie Reynolds attend the Creative Arts Emmy Awards

(REX/Shutterstock)

Carrie Fisher & Debbie Reynolds

(REX/Shutterstock)

Carrie Fisher and mom Debbie Reynolds walk the red carpet

(REX/Shutterstock)

Debbie Reynolds and daughter Carrie Fisher

Debbie Reynolds Honored with a Star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame

January 13,1997: Los Angeles, CA

(Berliner Studio/BEImages)

Debbie Reynolds and Carrie Fisher are ready for ‘All That Jazz’ at the 2nd Annual ‘Runway for Life’ ™ Celebrity Fashion Show, August 19th, celebrating the DVD and video release of CHICAGO and benefiting St. Jude’s Children Research Hospital.

(Alex Berliner/BEImages)

Debbie Reynolds and Carrie Fisher

2ND ANNUAL ‘RUNWAY FOR LIFE’ CELEBRITY FASHION SHOW BENEFITING ST JUDE CHILDREN’S RESEARCH HOSPITAL, BEVERLY HILTON, BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA, AMERICA – 19 AUG 2003 (Rex)

Debbie Reynolds is hugged by her daughter Carrie Fisher backstage of the 11th annual American Comedy Awards in Los Angeles . Reynolds was awarded a Lifetime Achievement Award at the ceremony. Both women are currently appearing in films, Reynolds in “Mother,” and Fisher is in the re-release of “Star Wars”.

(Rex)

Debbie Reynolds, left, poses for pictures with her daughter, Carrie Fisher, right, and the award given to her at the fifth annual Gypsy Awards, held at the Beverly Hilton Hotel in Beverly Hills, Calif., . Previous recipients include, Sammy Davis Jr. and Hermes Pan

Debbie Reynolds And Carrie Fisher 1991, Beverly Hills, USA (Rex)

Debbie Reynolds, right, and daughter actress Carrie Fisher have smiles for the crowd of well wishers at a party in New York, marking Miss Reynolds’ return to Broadway. Miss Reynolds steps into “Woman of the Year” which previously starred Lauren Bacall and Raquel Welch

Debbie Reynolds And Carrie Fisher 1983, New York, USA (Rex)

Debbie Reynolds, Carrie Fisher (c1974) (Rex)

Carrie Fisher, left, is joined by her mother Debbie Reynolds after she opened in New York in “Censored Scenes From King Kong,” . Carrie was last seen as the princess in “Star Wars

Fisher And Reynolds, New York, USA (Rex)

Carrie Fisher & Debbie Reynolds at a party celebrating her appearance, in Broadway play ?The Woman of the Year?, (Rex)

Carrie Fisher with Her Mother Debbie Reynolds

(Rex)

Todd Fisher, Carrie Fisher, Debbie Reynolds

Debbie Reynolds – 1960 (Rex)

Debbie Reynolds, Carrie Fisher, Eddie Fisher (1956) (Rex)

Debbie Reynolds, Eddie Fisher, Carrie Fisher (1956) (Rex)

Debbie Reynolds, Eddie Fisher, Carrie Fisher (1956) (Rex)

Debbie Reynolds shown holding her daughter, Carrie, 2, as the child visited the actress? studio, says she wishes Eddie Fisher and Elizabeth Taylor ?every happiness together.? She divorced Fisher on Thursday, testifying that her husband had found another woman. The 26-year-old star says she is happy concentrating on her children and her film work. (Rex)

Eddie Fisher, out of the hospital in time for Father’s Day, cuddles his two youngsters four-month old Todd, left, and 19-month-old Carrie. Looking on is their equally famous mother, actress Debbie Reynolds. Eddie spent ten days in the hospital following an appendix flare-up

(Rex)

Working long hours on the set of “Say One For Me,” so she can fly to Spain and start another movie, actress Debbie Reynolds is visited at the studio by her children, Carrie, 2, and 1-year-old Todd. Reynolds, star of the 1952 classic “Singin’ in the Rain”

1959 (Rex)

Miley Cyrus posts a heartbroken tribute to Debbie Reynolds after her passing

(Courtesy of Instagram)

Debbie Reynolds & Carrie FIsher (REX/Shutterstock)

Debbie Reynolds (REX/Shutterstock)

Debbie Reynolds, Carrie Fisher

Debbie Reynolds (c1974) (REX/Shutterstock)

Debbie Reynolds & Carrie FIsher (REX/Shutterstock)

Bob Fosse carries Debbie Reynolds in ‘Give A Girl A Break’

(REX/Shutterstock)

Carrie Fisher, Debbie Reynolds, Billie Catherine Lourd

21st Screen Actors Guild Awards, Show, Los Angeles, America – 25 Jan 2015 (REX/Shutterstock)

Debbie Reynolds shown holding her daughter, Carrie, 2, as the child visited the actress (REX/Shutterstock)

Debbie Reynolds (REX/Shutterstock)

Debbie Reynolds & Carrie FIsher (REX/Shutterstock)

Debbie Reynolds (REX/Shutterstock)

Debbie Reynolds In ‘Sining In The Rain; (REX/Shutterstock)

Debbie Reynolds In ‘Sining In The Rain; (REX/Shutterstock)

Debbie Reynolds In ‘Sining In The Rain; (REX/Shutterstock)

Debbie Reynolds In ‘Sining In The Rain; (REX/Shutterstock)

Debbie Reynolds In ‘Sining In The Rain; (REX/Shutterstock)

Debbie Reynolds in ‘Athena’

(REX/Shutterstock)

Debbie Reynolds (REX/Shutterstock)

Debbie Reynolds and Frank Sinatra star in ‘The Tender Trap’

(REX/Shutterstock)

Debbie Reynolds (REX/Shutterstock)

Debbie Reynolds & Bobby Van in ‘The Affairs Of Dobie Gillis’

(REX/Shutterstock)

Debbie Reynolds and husband Eddie Fisher have fun with daughter Carrie

(REX/Shutterstock)

Debbie Reynolds and husband Eddie Fisher pose with children Todd and Carrie

(REX/Shutterstock)

Debbie Reynolds and Eddie Fisher pose for a wedding portrait

(REX/Shutterstock)

Debbie Reynolds and husband Eddie Fisher

(REX/Shutterstock)

Debbie Reynolds and Carleton Carpenter in ‘Two Weeks With Love’

(REX/Shutterstock)