‘Dancing With The Stars’ Season 23 Photos

David Ross , ‘Dancing With The Stars’ Season 24 (Courtesy of ABC)

‘Dancing With The Stars’ Season 23. (Image Courtesy of ABC)

‘Dancing With The Stars’ Season 23. (Image Courtesy of ABC)

‘Dancing With The Stars’ Season 23. (Image Courtesy of ABC)

‘Dancing With The Stars’ Season 23. (Image Courtesy of ABC)

‘Dancing With The Stars’ Season 23. (Image Courtesy of ABC)

‘Dancing With The Stars’ Season 23. (Image Courtesy of ABC)

‘Dancing With The Stars’ Season 23. (Image Courtesy of ABC)

‘Dancing With The Stars’ Season 23. (Image Courtesy of ABC)

‘Dancing With The Stars’ Season 23. (Image Courtesy of ABC)

‘Dancing With The Stars’ Season 23. (Image Courtesy of ABC)

‘Dancing With The Stars’ Season 23. (Image Courtesy of ABC)

‘Dancing With The Stars’ Season 23. (Image Courtesy of ABC)

‘Dancing With The Stars’ Season 23. (Image Courtesy of ABC)

‘Dancing With The Stars’ Season 23. (Image Courtesy of ABC)

‘Dancing With The Stars’ Season 23. (Image Courtesy of ABC)

‘Dancing With The Stars’ Season 23. (Image Courtesy of ABC)

‘Dancing With The Stars’ Season 23. (Image Courtesy of ABC)

‘Dancing With The Stars’ Season 23. (Image Courtesy of ABC)

‘Dancing With The Stars’ Season 23. (Image Courtesy of ABC)

‘Dancing With The Stars’ Season 23. (Image Courtesy of ABC)

‘Dancing With The Stars’ Season 23. (Image Courtesy of ABC)

‘Dancing With The Stars’ Season 23. (Image Courtesy of ABC)

‘Dancing With The Stars’ Season 23. (Image Courtesy of ABC)

‘Dancing With The Stars’ Season 23. (Image Courtesy of ABC)

‘Dancing With The Stars’ Season 23. (Image Courtesy of ABC)

‘Dancing With The Stars’ Season 23. (Image Courtesy of ABC)

‘Dancing With The Stars’ Season 23. (Image Courtesy of ABC)

‘Dancing With The Stars’ Season 23. (Image Courtesy of ABC)

‘Dancing With The Stars’ Season 23. (Image Courtesy of ABC)

‘Dancing With The Stars’ Season 23. (Image Courtesy of ABC)

‘Dancing With The Stars’ Season 23. (Image Courtesy of ABC)

‘Dancing With The Stars’ Season 23. (Image Courtesy of ABC)

‘Dancing With The Stars’ Season 23. (Image Courtesy of ABC)

‘Dancing With The Stars’ Season 23. (Image Courtesy of ABC)

Ryan Lochte gets attacked by a protestor after performing on ‘Dancing With The Stars’ on September 12, 2016. (Image Courtesy of ABC)

Ryan Lochte takes the stage for his first night on ‘Dancing With The Stars’ Season 23. (Image Courtesy of ABC)

‘Dancing With The Stars’ Season 23. (Image Courtesy of ABC)

Amber Rose on ‘Dancing With The Stars’ Season 23. (Image Courtesy of ABC)

Jana Kramer & Gleb Savchenko on ‘Dancing With The Stars’ Season 23. (Image Courtesy of ABC)

Amber Rose on ‘Dancing With The Stars’ Season 23. (Image Courtesy of ABC)

‘Dancing With The Stars’ Season 23. (Image Courtesy of ABC)

‘Dancing With The Stars’ Season 23. (Image Courtesy of ABC)

‘Dancing With The Stars’ Season 23. (Image Courtesy of ABC)

Jake T. Austin on ‘Dancing With The Stars’ Season 23. (Image Courtesy of ABC)

‘Dancing With The Stars’ Season 23. (Image Courtesy of ABC)

‘Dancing With The Stars’ Season 23. (Image Courtesy of ABC)

‘Dancing With The Stars’ Season 23. (Image Courtesy of ABC)

‘Dancing With The Stars’ Season 23. (Image Courtesy of ABC)

‘Dancing With The Stars’ Season 23. (Image Courtesy of ABC)

‘Dancing With The Stars’ Season 23. (Image Courtesy of ABC)

‘Dancing With The Stars’ Season 23. (Image Courtesy of ABC)

‘Dancing With The Stars’ Season 23. (Image Courtesy of ABC)

‘Dancing With The Stars’ Season 23. (Image Courtesy of ABC)

Amber Rose &

Maksim Chmerkovskiy, ‘Dancing With The Stars’ Season 23 (Courtesy of ABC)

Maureen McCormick & Artem Chigvintsev, ‘Dancing With The Stars’ Season 23 (Courtesy of ABC)

Jallison Holker & Kenneth ‘Babyface’ Edmonds, ‘Dancing With The Stars’ Season 23 (Courtesy of ABC)

Sasha Farber & Terra Jole, ‘Dancing With The Stars’ Season 23 (Courtesy of ABC)

Lindsay Arnold & Calvin Johnson, ‘Dancing With The Stars’ Season 23 (Courtesy of ABC)

Jake T. Austin & Jenna Johnson, ‘Dancing With The Stars’ Season 23 (Courtesy of ABC)

Marilu Henner & Derek Hough, ‘Dancing With The Stars’ Season 23 (Courtesy of ABC)

Emma Slater & Governor Rick Perry, ‘Dancing With The Stars’ Season 23 (Courtesy of ABC)

‘Dancing With The Stars’ Season 22 Live Finale on May 23, 2016. (Image Courtesy of ABC)

‘Dancing With The Stars’ Season 22 Live Finale on May 23, 2016. (Image Courtesy of ABC)

‘Dancing With The Stars’ Season 22 Live Finale on May 23, 2016. (Image Courtesy of ABC)

‘Dancing With The Stars’ Season 22 Live Finale on May 23, 2016. (Image Courtesy of ABC)

‘Dancing With The Stars’ Season 22 Live Finale on May 23, 2016. (Image Courtesy of ABC)

‘Dancing With The Stars’ Season 22 Live Finale on May 23, 2016. (Image Courtesy of ABC)

‘Dancing With The Stars’ Season 22 Live Finale on May 23, 2016. (Image Courtesy of ABC)

‘Dancing With The Stars’ Season 22 Live Finale on May 23, 2016. (Image Courtesy of ABC)

‘Dancing With The Stars’ Season 22 Live Finale on May 23, 2016. (Image Courtesy of ABC)

‘Dancing With The Stars’ Season 22 Live Finale on May 23, 2016. (Image Courtesy of ABC)

‘Dancing With The Stars’ Season 22 Live Finale on May 23, 2016. (Image Courtesy of ABC)

‘Dancing With The Stars’ Season 22 Live Finale on May 23, 2016. (Image Courtesy of ABC)

‘Dancing With The Stars’ Season 22 Live Finale on May 23, 2016. (Image Courtesy of ABC)

‘Dancing With The Stars’ Season 22 Live Finale on May 23, 2016. (Image Courtesy of ABC)

‘Dancing With The Stars’ Season 22 Live Finale on May 23, 2016. (Image Courtesy of ABC)

‘Dancing With The Stars’ Season 22 Live Finale on May 23, 2016. (Image Courtesy of ABC)

‘Dancing With The Stars’ Season 22 Live Finale on May 23, 2016. (Image Courtesy of ABC)

‘Dancing With The Stars’ Season 22 Live Finale on May 23, 2016. (Image Courtesy of ABC)

‘Dancing With The Stars’ Season 22 Live Finale on May 23, 2016. (Image Courtesy of ABC)

‘Dancing With The Stars’ Season 22 Live Finale on May 23, 2016. (Image Courtesy of ABC)

‘Dancing With The Stars’ Season 22 Live Finale on May 23, 2016. (Image Courtesy of ABC)

‘Dancing With The Stars’ Season 22 Live Finale on May 23, 2016. (Image Courtesy of ABC)

‘Dancing With The Stars’ Season 22 Live Finale on May 23, 2016. (Image Courtesy of ABC)

‘Dancing With The Stars’ Season 22 Live Finale on May 23, 2016. (Image Courtesy of ABC)

‘Dancing With The Stars’ Season 22 Live Finale on May 23, 2016. (Image Courtesy of ABC)

‘Dancing With The Stars’ Season 22 Live Finale on May 23, 2016. (Image Courtesy of ABC)

‘Dancing With The Stars’ Season 22 Live Finale on May 23, 2016. (Image Courtesy of ABC)

‘Dancing With The Stars’ Season 22 Live Finale on May 23, 2016. (Image Courtesy of ABC)

‘Dancing With The Stars’ Season 22 Live Finale on May 23, 2016. (Image Courtesy of ABC)

‘Dancing With The Stars’ Season 22 Live Finale on May 23, 2016. (Image Courtesy of ABC)

‘Dancing With The Stars’ Season 22 Live Finale on May 23, 2016. (Image Courtesy of ABC)

‘Dancing With The Stars’ Season 22 Live Finale on May 23, 2016. (Image Courtesy of ABC)

‘Dancing With The Stars’ Season 22 Live Finale on May 23, 2016. (Image Courtesy of ABC)

‘Dancing With The Stars’ Season 22 Live Finale on May 23, 2016. (Image Courtesy of ABC)

‘Dancing With The Stars’ Season 22 Live Finale on May 23, 2016. (Image Courtesy of ABC)

‘Dancing With The Stars’ Season 22 Live Finale on May 23, 2016. (Image Courtesy of ABC)

‘Dancing With The Stars’ Season 22 Live Finale on May 23, 2016. (Image Courtesy of ABC)

‘Dancing With The Stars’ Season 22 Live Finale on May 23, 2016. (Image Courtesy of ABC)

‘Dancing With The Stars’ Season 22 Live Finale on May 23, 2016. (Image Courtesy of ABC)

‘Dancing With The Stars’ Season 22 Live Finale on May 23, 2016. (Image Courtesy of ABC)

‘Dancing With The Stars’ Season 22 Live Finale on May 23, 2016. (Image Courtesy of ABC)

‘Dancing With The Stars’ Season 22 Live Finale on May 23, 2016. (Image Courtesy of ABC)

‘Dancing With The Stars’ Season 22 Live Finale on May 23, 2016. (Image Courtesy of ABC)

‘Dancing With The Stars’ Season 22 Live Finale on May 23, 2016. (Image Courtesy of ABC)

‘Dancing With The Stars’ Season 22 Live Finale on May 23, 2016. (Image Courtesy of ABC)

‘Dancing With The Stars’ Season 22 Live Finale on May 23, 2016. (Image Courtesy of ABC)

‘Dancing With The Stars’ Season 22 Live Finale on May 23, 2016. (Image Courtesy of ABC)

‘Dancing With The Stars’ Season 22 Live Finale on May 23, 2016. (Image Courtesy of ABC)

‘Dancing With The Stars’ Season 22 Live Finale on May 23, 2016. (Image Courtesy of ABC)

‘Dancing With The Stars’ Season 22 Live Finale on May 23, 2016. (Image Courtesy of ABC)

‘Dancing With The Stars’ Season 22 Live Finale on May 23, 2016. (Image Courtesy of ABC)

‘Dancing With The Stars’ Season 22 Live Finale on May 23, 2016. (Image Courtesy of ABC)

‘Dancing With The Stars’ Season 22 Live Finale on May 23, 2016. (Image Courtesy of ABC)

‘Dancing With The Stars’ Season 22 Live Finale on May 23, 2016. (Image Courtesy of ABC)

‘Dancing With The Stars’ Season 22 Live Finale on May 23, 2016. (Image Courtesy of ABC)

‘Dancing With The Stars’ Season 22 Live Finale on May 23, 2016. (Image Courtesy of ABC)

‘Dancing With The Stars’ Season 22 Live Finale on May 23, 2016. (Image Courtesy of ABC)

‘Dancing With The Stars’ Season 22 Live Finale Part 1 on May 23, 2016. (Image Courtesy of ABC)

‘Dancing With The Stars’ Season 22 Live Finale Part 1 on May 23, 2016. (Image Courtesy of ABC)

‘Dancing With The Stars’ Season 22 Live Finale Part 1 on May 23, 2016. (Image Courtesy of ABC)

‘Dancing With The Stars’ Season 22 Live Finale Part 1 on May 23, 2016. (Image Courtesy of ABC)

‘Dancing With The Stars’ Season 22 Live Finale Part 1 on May 23, 2016. (Image Courtesy of ABC)

‘Dancing With The Stars’ Season 22 Live Finale Part 1 on May 23, 2016. (Image Courtesy of ABC)

‘Dancing With The Stars’ Season 22 Live Finale Part 1 on May 23, 2016. (Image Courtesy of ABC)

‘Dancing With The Stars’ Season 22 Live Finale Part 1 on May 23, 2016. (Image Courtesy of ABC)

‘Dancing With The Stars’ Season 22 Live Finale Part 1 on May 23, 2016. (Image Courtesy of ABC)

‘Dancing With The Stars’ Season 22 Live Finale Part 1 on May 23, 2016. (Image Courtesy of ABC)

‘Dancing With The Stars’ Season 22 Live Finale Part 1 on May 23, 2016. (Image Courtesy of ABC)

‘Dancing With The Stars’ Season 22 Live Finale Part 1 on May 23, 2016. (Image Courtesy of ABC)

‘Dancing With The Stars’ Season 22 Live Finale Part 1 on May 23, 2016. (Image Courtesy of ABC)

‘Dancing With The Stars’ Season 22 Live Finale Part 1 on May 23, 2016. (Image Courtesy of ABC)

‘Dancing With The Stars’ Season 22 Live Finale Part 1 on May 23, 2016. (Image Courtesy of ABC)

‘Dancing With The Stars’ Season 22 Live Finale Part 1 on May 23, 2016. (Image Courtesy of ABC)

‘Dancing With The Stars’ Season 22 Live Finale Part 1 on May 23, 2016. (Image Courtesy of ABC)

‘Dancing With The Stars’ Season 22 Live Finale Part 1 on May 23, 2016. (Image Courtesy of ABC)

‘Dancing With The Stars’ Season 22 Live Finale Part 1 on May 23, 2016. (Image Courtesy of ABC)

Ginger Zee at ‘Dancing With The Stars’ Season 22 Live Finale Part 1 on May 23, 2016. (Image Courtesy of ABC)

‘Dancing With The Stars’ Season 22 Live Finale Part 1 on May 23, 2016. (Image Courtesy of ABC)