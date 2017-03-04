DNCE performs “Cake By The Ocean” at the 2016 iHeartRadio Music Awards. (REX/Shutterstock)

Damon and Elena’s first dance at the Miss Mystic Falls pageant. Season 1, Episode 19 (Courtesy of CW)

Damon professes his love for Elena, and then compels her to forget because Stefan loves her. Season 2, Episode 8 (Courtesy of CW)

Elena stays by Damon’s side as he slowly dies & kisses him. Season 2, Episode 22 (Courtesy of CW)

Damon refuses to let Elena shut out her feelings for him. Season 3, Episode 2 (Courtesy of CW)

Damon and Elena kiss for the first time on her front porch. Season 3, Episode 10

Elena’s feelings for Damon boil over & she finally kisses him back. Season 3, Episode 19

Elena becomes a vampire and remembers everything Damon compelled her to forget. Season 4, Episode 1

Damon and Elena finally cave in to their feelings and have sex. Season 4, Episode 7 (Courtesy of CW)

Damon and Elena are forced to say goodbye to each other after he “dies.” Season 5, Episode 22 (Courtesy of CW)

Elena chooses Damon once and for all. Season 4, Episode 23 (Courtesy of CW)

A endgame couple always has a rain kiss. Season 6, Episode 7 (Courtesy of CW)

Elena tells Damon that she sees a future with him. Season 5, Episode 22 (Courtesy of CW)

Damon and Elena share a final dance before she goes. Season 6, Episode 22 (Courtesy of CW)

Ian Somerhalder

(Courtesy of Instagram)

Paul Wesley & Ian Somerhalder at ‘The Vampire Diares’ series wrap party on Feb. 8, 2017 (Courtesy of Instagram)

Paul Wesley & Ian Somerhalder at ‘The Vampire Diares’ series wrap party on Feb. 8, 2017 (Courtesy of Instagram)

‘The Vampire Diares’ series wrap party on Feb. 8, 2017 (Courtesy of Instagram)

‘The Vampire Diares’ series wrap party on Feb. 8, 2017 (Courtesy of Instagram)

A festive cake for the ‘TVD’ wrap party

(Courtesy of Instagram)

A festive cake for the ‘TVD’ wrap party

(Courtesy of Instagram)

‘The Vampire Diares’ series wrap party on Feb. 8, 2017 (Courtesy of Instagram)

Nina Dobrev posts a photo with Paul Wesley to commemorate the end of ‘TVD’

(Courtesy of Instagram)

Zach Roerig posts homage to ‘TVD’ finale with a pic of he and Joel Gretch

(Courtesy of Instagram)

A festive cake for the ‘TVD’ wrap party

(Courtesy of Instagram)

Kayla Ewell posts a photo with fellow ‘TVD’ stars talking about the amazing friends she has made

(Courtesy of Instagram)

Steve McQueen posts a shot visiting his ‘TVD’ friends for the finale

(Courtesy of Instagram)

Paul Wesley

(Courtesy of Instagram)

Paul Wesley posts a shot from the ‘TVD’ wrap party

(Courtesy of Instagram)

Paul Wesley posts a shot with ‘TVD’ screenwriter Kevin Williamson

(Courtesy of Twitter)

Triplets Milley Rose Miley and Tierney post a shot with co-star Matthew Davis thanking him for his kindness on the ‘TVD’ set

(Courtesy of Instagram)

Michael Trevino posts a shot on set with ‘TVD’ screenwriter Kevin Williamson

(Courtesy of Instagram)

Matthew Davis posts a video of his last shot on ‘TVD’

(Courtesy of Instagram)

Julie Plec posts a shot with her ‘TVD’ ladies

(Courtesy of Twitter)

Nina Dobrev, Nikki Reed & Ian Somerhalder, Feb. 7, 2017 (Courtesy of Instagram)

Vampire Diaries Behind The Scenes (Courtesy of Twitter)

Vampire Diaries Behind The Scenes (Courtesy of Twitter)

Vampire Diaries Behind The Scenes (Courtesy of Twitter)

Vampire Diaries Behind The Scenes (Courtesy of Twitter)

Vampire Diaries Behind The Scenes (Courtesy of Twitter)

Vampire Diaries Behind The Scenes (Courtesy of Twitter)

Ian Somerhalder, Candice King & Paul Wesley on set of ‘The Vampire Diaries’

(Courtesy of Instagram)

Nina Debrov on set of ‘The Vampire Diaries’

(Courtesy of Instagram)

Nina Debrov on set of ‘The Vampire Diaries’

(Courtesy of Instagram)

Ian Somerhalder & Paul Wesley on set of ‘The Vampire Diaries’

(Courtesy of Instagram)

Ian Somerhalder, Kevin Williamson & Nina Debrov on set of ‘The Vampire Diaries’

(Courtesy of Instagram)

Candice Accola on set of ‘The Vampire Diaries’ (Courtesy of Instagram)

Nina Dobrev on set of ‘The Vampire Diaries’ (Courtesy of Instagram)

On set of ‘The Vampire Diaries’ (Courtesy of Instagram)

On set of ‘The Vampire Diaries’ (Courtesy of Instagram)

Paul Wesley On set of ‘The Vampire Diaries’ (Courtesy of Instagram)

Kat Graham On set of ‘The Vampire Diaries’ (Courtesy of Instagram)

Paul Wesley On set of ‘The Vampire Diaries’ (Courtesy of Instagram)

On set of ‘The Vampire Diaries’ (Courtesy of Instagram)