Anderson Paak

‘Straight Outta Compton’ film premiere, Los Angeles, America – 10 Aug 2015 (REX/Shutterstock)

Cynthia Erivo

attends the Tony Awards in New York

(REX/Shutterstock)

Cynthia Erivo speaks at The 2017 MAKERS Conference in Los Angeles

(REX/Shutterstock)

Cynthia Erivo at ‘Disney’s Aladdin’ play, After Party, London, Britain

(REX/Shutterstock)

Cynthia Erivo attends Glamour Women of the Year Awards, Arrivals, Los Angeles

(REX/Shutterstock)

Cynthia Erivo attends God’s Love We Deliver ‘Golden Heart Awards’, New York

(REX/Shutterstock)

Cynthia Erivo attends God’s Love We Deliver ‘Golden Heart Awards’, New York

(REX/Shutterstock)

Cynthia Erivo attends Michael Kors show, Arrivals, Spring Summer 2017, New York Fashion Week

(REX/Shutterstock)

Cynthia Erivo at the ‘Absolutely Fabulous: The Movie’ film premiere, New York

(REX/Shutterstock)

Cynthia Erivo attends the American Theatre Wing's 70th Annual Tony Awards in New York

(REX/Shutterstock)

Cynthia Erivo attends the 2016 Drama Desk Awards in New York

(REX/Shutterstock)

Former Knick Charles Oakley gets into a fight during a Knciks game on Feb. 8, 2017

(REX/shutterstock)

Former Knick Charles Oakley gets into a fight during a Knciks game on Feb. 8, 2017

(REX/shutterstock)

Charles Oakley assists with the Charlotte Bobcats

(REX/Shutterstock)

Charles Oakley assists with the Charlotte Bobcats

(REX/Shutterstock)

Charles Oakley & Michael Jordan

(REX/Shutterstock)

Charles Oakley & Michael Jordan sit courtside together

(REX/Shutterstock)

Charles Oakley talks to the press after a game in 2004

(REX/Shutterstock)