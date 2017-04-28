Amy Schumer Getting Ready For 2017 Met Gala (Courtesy of Instagram)

In 2014, video surfaced of Solange attacking her brother-in-law, Jay Z in an elevator after the Met Gala. Luckily, they’ve since made up. (REX/Shutterstock)

At the 2015 Met Gala, Justin Bieber yelled that his ex, Selena Gomez, looked ‘gorgeous,’ and it was captured on video. (REX/Shutterstock)

Taylor Swift was dating Calvin Harris at the time of the 2016 Met Gala, but she danced up a storm with Tom Hiddleston inside. They dated for three months afterward. (Courtesy of Twitter)

Hayden Panettiere tripped and fell down the stairs in front of everyone at the 2014 Met Gala. (SplashNews)

At the 2014 Met Gala, a streaker wreaked havoc on the red carpet! (Courtesy of Twitter)

Nicki Minaj seemed to throw MAJOR shade at Demi Lovato during the 2016 Met Gala — and Demi said she never plans to attend the event again! (REX/Shutterstock)

After she was accused of being Jay Z’s ‘other woman,’ Becky, fom Beyonce’s ‘Lemonade’ album, Rita Ora made a statement with a ‘Not Becky’ pin at the 2016 Met Gala. (SplashNews)

Kim Kardashian had everyone talking when she showed up to the 2013 Met Gala eight months pregnant…in THIS dress. (REX/Shutterstock)

Rihanna performed her hit ‘B**** Better Have My Money’ at the 2015 Met Gala…and she stood on top of a table to do it! (Courtesy of Instagram)

Liv Tyler and Stella McCartney wear t-shirts to the 1999 Met Gala (REX/Shutterstock)

Kendall Jenner stunned at 2016 Met Gala in Atelier Versace. (REX/Shutterstock)

Beyonce slayed at the 2015 Met Gala in a sheer Givenchy gown. (REX/Shutterstock)

Gigi Hadid looked red-hot at the 2015 Met Gala in Diane von Furstenberg. (REX/Shutterstock)

Kim Kardashian dazzled at the 2016 Met Ball in a sheer Roberto Cavalli dress. (REX/Shutterstock)

Kylie Jenner looked incredible at her first Met Ball in a silver sheer Balmain gown. (REX/Shutterstock)

Emily Ratajkowski showed some skin at the 2016 Met Ball in a Prabal Gurung gown. (REX/Shutterstock)

Jennifer Lopez stole the show in a Atelier Versace illusion gown. (REX/Shutterstock)

Karlie Kloss flaunted her incredible figure at the 2016 Met Gala in a Brandon Maxwell dress. (REX/Shutterstock)

Ciara sparkled at the 2016 Met Gala in a jeweled illusion gown by H&M. (REX/Shutterstock)

Rita Ora was sleek and sexy at the 2016 Met Gala in a feather Vera Wang dress. (REX/Shutterstock)

Kendall Jenner showed off sideboob in Atelier Versace at the 2015 Met Gala (REX/Shutterstock)

Rihanna proved to to be the queen of the Met Gala when she wore this stellar two-piece Stella McCartney dress in 2014. (REX/Shutterstock)

Miley Cyrus covered up at the 2015 Met Gala but edged things up with huge cutouts. (REX/Shutterstock)

America’s princess Taylor Swift went for a sultry and punky look in a Louis Vuitton number in 2016. (REX/Shutterstock)

Selena Gomez shined on the 2015 Met Gala red carpet in a stunning Vera Wang gown. (REX/Shutterstock)

Kate Upton sparkled in a slinky metallic asymmetrical gown by Topshop at the 2016 Met Gala. (REX/Shutterstock)

Lupita Nyong’o totally won the 2016 Met Gala red carpet in a sequined Calvin Klein dress. (REX/Shutterstock)

Dakota Johnson channeled ‘Fifty Shades of Grey’ in a silver mini at the 2015 Met Gala. (REX/Shutterstock)

Cara Delevingne’s neckline plunged VERY low in seriously sexy and studded Burberry dress in 2013. (REX/Shutterstock)

Miley Cyrus lived life on the edge like Miley does in a floor-length mesh dress in 2013. (REX/Shutterstock)

Gisele Bundchen took our breath away in a sexy and silky Versace gown in 2008. (REX/Shutterstock)

Blake Lively was the epitome of glamour at the 2014 Met Gala in a Gucci gown. (REX/Shutterstock)

Zoe Kravitz went for a super edgy look in a sheer black and silver Alexander Wang dress. (REX/Shutterstock)

Miranda Kerr looked gorgeous at the 2013 Met Gala in a sexy black Michael Kors cutout dress. (REX/Shutterstock)

Bella Hadid sizzled in a curve-hugging black gown at the 2016 Met Gala. (REX/Shutterstock)

Emma Watson was a vision in a Burberry white dress at the 2010 Met Gala. (REX/Shutterstock)

Beyonce flaunted major cleavage in a skintight Pucci gown at the 2013 Met Gala. (REX/Shutterstock)

Jessica Biel was red-hot in a dramatic Atelier Versace gown in 2009. (REX/Shutterstock)

Nina Dobrev shimmered in in a Donna Karan Atelier number at the 2012 Met Gala. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/WireImage)

Kristen Stewart showed off her toned legs in Chanel at the 2010 Met Gala. (Photo by Randy Brooke/WireImage)

Katy Perry shined bright like a diamond in a Cute Circuit dress in 2010.