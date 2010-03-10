A Look Back At The Ladies Who Loved Corey Haim

Victoria Beckham attends the Burberry show at London Fashion Week Spring Summer 2010 – Arrivals on September 22, 2009 in London, United Kingdom. Nicole Eggert attends the The Stuff Style Awards – Hollywood, California. Corey Haim, wearing LA Dodgers uniform, and actress Alyssa Milano. January 1, 1987. lyssa Milano arrives at the 2009 UNICEF Snowflake Ball at The Beverly Wilshire Hotel on December 10, 2009 in Beverly Hills, California. Corey Feldman and Corey Haim in The Two Coreys Corey Haim stars in the 1987 blockbuster “The Lost Boys”. Corey Haim stars alongside Corey Feldman (R) and Jamison Newlander (L) in the 1987 blockbuster “The Lost Boys”. Corey Feldman and Corey Haim in The Two Coreys. Corey Haim in 1998 Corey Haim stars in “Silver Bullet”, 1985. Corey Haim and Lala Sloatman in “Watchers”, 1988. Corey Haim in “Watchers”, 1988. Corey Haim (R) stars alongside Corey Feldman (C) and Jamison Newlander (L) in the 1987 blockbuster “The Lost Boys”. Corey Haim and Jason Statham in “Crank: High Voltage”, 2009. Corey Haim in “Watchers”, 1988.



Actress Alyssa Milano is asking her Twitter followers to join her in a “group hug” today, after hearing the news that Corey Haim, ’80s idol and former boyfriend, died of a drug overdose today.

“Just woke up to the sad, sad news that Corey Haim passed away. RIP sweet boy,” she tweeted, before adding, “~GROUPHUG~ Get in.”

Corey and Alyssa started dating in 1987, at the height of his movie fame and in the midst of her role as Samantha on Who’s The Boss. But Alyssa isn’t the only famous woman Corey was linked to during his tumultuous life.

In 1991, Corey also dated Baywatch babe Nicole Eggert, and the two were reportedly engaged, but they broke up in 1993. In 2006, Corey said he planned to write a tell-all about dating Victoria Beckham!

Yes, Corey claimed to have dated Victoria before she was Posh, and, obviously, before she marred David Beckham and took her place as an international celebrity. Likely due to his struggle with drug addiction and financial issues, Corey had trouble holding on to relationships.