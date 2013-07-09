Ryan Davis (Courtesy Of Twitter)

Michelle Knight leaves the courtroom after Ariel Castro was sentenced to life in prison without parole plus one thousand years for abducting three women on August 1, 2013 in Cleveland, Ohio. Knight, abducted by Castro in 2002, addressed the court during the sentencing, telling Castro, ‘I spent 11 years in hell, now your hell is just beginning.’ (Photo by Angelo Merendino/News/Getty Images)

Michelle Knight (2L) addresses the court while Ariel Castro (R) listens in the background on August 1, 2013 in Cleveland, Ohio. Castro was in court awating his sentence for abducting three women, including Knight, from 2002 and 2004 when they were between 14 and 21 years old. The women escaped this past May. (Photo by Angelo Merendino/News/Getty Images)

Michelle Knight (L) sits with her attorney during the sentencing of Ariel Castro on August 1, 2013 in Cleveland, Ohio. Castro was sentenced to life without parole plus one thousand years for abducting three women, including Knight, from 2002 and 2004 when they were between 14 and 21 years old. The women escaped this past May. (Photo by Angelo Merendino/Getty Images) (Photo by Angelo Merendino/News/Getty Images)

Michelle Knight waits to address the court during the trial of Ariel Castro on August 1, 2013 in Cleveland, Ohio. Knight was abducted, along with Amanda Berry and Gina DeJesus, by Castro and held captive for 11 years. (Photo by Angelo Merendino/News/Getty Images)

