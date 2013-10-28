Ciara — PICS

Ciara at Miss America 2017 on September 11, 2016. (Courtesy of Twitter)

Russel Wilson & Ciara at the 2016 ESPY Awards in Los Angeles, USA. On July 12, 2016. (REX/Shutterstock)

Ciara & Ludacris At The Billboard Music Awards On May 22, 2016. (REX/Shutterstock)

Ciara & Russell Wilson get romantic after announcing their engagement. (Courtesy of Instagram)

Ciara & Russell Wilson get romantic after announcing their engagement. (Courtesy of Instagram)

Ciara & Russell Wilson get romantic after announcing their engagement. (Courtesy of Instagram)

Ciara & Russell Wilson get romantic after announcing their engagement. (Courtesy of Instagram)

Ciara & Russell Wilson get romantic after announcing their engagement. (Courtesy of Instagram)

Ciara & Russell Wilson get romantic after announcing their engagement. (Courtesy of Instagram)

Ciara attends the New York premiere of ‘The Last Witch Hunter’ at AMC Loews Lincoln Square on October 13, 2015 in New York City. (Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images)

Ciara arrives at the 2015 MTV Video Music Awards at Microsoft Theater on August 30, 2015 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Jon Kopaloff/FilmMagic)

Ciara visits Russell Wilson at practice on August 02, 2015. (Courtesy of Instagram)

NFL quarterback Russell Wilson and recording artist Ciara attend the Nickelodeon Kids’ Choice Sports Awards 2015 at UCLA’s Pauley Pavilion on July 16, 2015 in Westwood, California. (SplashNews)

NFL quarterback Russell Wilson and recording artist Ciara attend the Nickelodeon Kids’ Choice Sports Awards 2015 at UCLA’s Pauley Pavilion on July 16, 2015 in Westwood, California. (Photo by Allen Berezovsky/WireImage)

Ciara and son Future Zahir Wilburn attend the Nickelodeon Kids’ Choice Sports Awards at UCLA’s Pauley Pavilion on July 16, 2015 in Westwood, California. (Photo by Jason LaVeris/FilmMagic)

Ciara shows off her bikini body on June 13, 2015. (Courtesy of Instagram)

Ciara & Russell Wilson, June 13, 2015 (Courtesy of Instagram)

Ciara & Russell Wilson, June 13, 2015 (Courtesy of Instagram)

Ciara & Russell Wilson, June 13, 2015 (Courtesy of Instagram)

Ciara & Russell Wilson, June 13, 2015 (Courtesy of Instagram)

Ciara poses for the Roberto Cavalli Fall/Winter 2015-16 advertising campaign. (Courtesy of Francesco Carrozzini/Roberto Cavalli)

Ciara poses for the Roberto Cavalli Fall/Winter 2015-16 advertising campaign. (Courtesy of Francesco Carrozzini/Roberto Cavalli)

Ciara poses for the Roberto Cavalli Fall/Winter 2015-16 advertising campaign. (Courtesy of Francesco Carrozzini/Roberto Cavalli)

Ciara poses for the Roberto Cavalli Fall/Winter 2015-16 advertising campaign. (Courtesy of Francesco Carrozzini/Roberto Cavalli)

Ciara poses for the Roberto Cavalli Fall/Winter 2015-16 advertising campaign. (Courtesy of Francesco Carrozzini/Roberto Cavalli)

Ciara poses for the Roberto Cavalli Fall/Winter 2015-16 advertising campaign. (Courtesy of Francesco Carrozzini/Roberto Cavalli)

Russell Wilson from the Seattle Seahawks and Ciara Harris arrive for the State dinner in honor of Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe And Akie Abe April 28, 2015 at the Booksellers area of the White House in Washington, DC. (Photo by Olivier Douliery/Getty Images)

Ciara attends The DAILY FRONT ROW ‘Fashion Los Angeles Awards’ at the Sunset Tower Hotel on January 22, 2015 in West Hollywood, California. (Photo by Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images)

Ciara attends The DAILY FRONT ROW ‘Fashion Los Angeles Awards’ at the Sunset Tower Hotel on January 22, 2015 in West Hollywood, California. (Photo by Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images)

Honoree Italo Zucchelli and singer/songwriter Ciara attend The DAILY FRONT ROW ‘Fashion Los Angeles Awards’ Show at Sunset Tower on January 22, 2015 in West Hollywood, California. (Photo by Jason Kempin/Getty Images for the DAILY FRONT ROW)

Ciara arrives at the Valentino show as part of the Paris Fashion Week Womenswear Spring/Summer 2015 on September 30, 2014 in Paris, France (Getty)

Ciara attends the Lanvin show as part of the Paris Fashion Week Womenswear Spring/Summer 2015 on September 25, 2014 in Paris, France. (Getty)

Ciara attends the Lanvin show as part of the Paris Fashion Week Womenswear Spring/Summer 2015 on September 25, 2014 in Paris, France. (Getty)

Ciara and Glenda Bailey attend the Lanvin show as part of the Paris Fashion Week Womenswear Spring/Summer 2015 on September 25, 2014 in Paris, France. (Getty)

Kris Jenner, Carine Roitfeld, Ciara and Julia Restoin Roitfeld attend the Givenchy show as part of the Paris Fashion Week Womenswear Spring/Summer 2015 on September 28, 2014 in Paris, France. (Getty)

Ciara attends the Givenchy show as part of the Paris Fashion Week Womenswear Spring/Summer 2015 on September 28, 2014 in Paris, France. (Photo by Dominique Charriau/WireImage)

Ciara attends the Givenchy show as part of the Paris Fashion Week Womenswear Spring/Summer 2015 on September 28, 2014 in Paris, France (Getty)

Jordin Sparks, Ciara & More: # Celebs Who Won At Revenge Dressing

Ciara, October 3, 2014 (Courtesy of Instagram)

Ciara, October 3, 2014 (Courtesy of Instagram)

Ciara posts a pic of baby Future Zahir Wilburn, July 7 (Courtesy of Instagram)

Ciara debuts new dreadlock hairdo on July 6, 2014 (Courtesy of Instagram)

Ciara debuts new dreadlock hairdo on July 6, 2014 (Courtesy of Instagram)

Ciara for Brides Magazine (Courtesy of Brides)

Ciara & her son, FUTURE ZAHIR WILBURN 9lbs 10oz May 19 2014 (Courtesy Of Instagram)

Ciara’s son FUTURE ZAHIR WILBURN 9lbs 10oz May 19 2014 (Courtesy Of Instagram)

Ciara’s son FUTURE ZAHIR WILBURN 9lbs 10oz May 19 2014 (Courtesy Of Instagram)

Ciara posted this first pic of baby Future Zahir Wilburn, June 15 (Courtesy of Instagram)

Ciara shows off her baby bump on May 10, 2014 (Courtesy of Instagram)

Ciara shows off massive baby bump May 7, 2014 (Courtesy of Instagram)

Ciara (Courtesy of Carlos Serrao exclusively for WMAG.com)

Ciara post cute baby bump pic March 9, 2014 (Courtesy of Instagram)

Ciara post cute baby bump pic March 7, 2014 (Courtesy of Instagram)

Pregnant singer Ciara and reality star Kim Kardashian out shopping at Bel Bambini in West Hollywood, California on February 12, 2014. (Fameflynet)

Pregnant singer Ciara and reality star Kim Kardashian out shopping at Bel Bambini in West Hollywood, California on February 12, 2014. (Fameflynet)

Pregnant singer Ciara and reality star Kim Kardashian out shopping at Bel Bambini in West Hollywood, California on February 12, 2014. (Fameflynet)

Ciara & Future (Getty)

Ciara & Future (Getty)

Ciara & Future (Getty)

Ciara & Future (Getty)

Future and singer Ciara Harris attend the 2013 BET Awards at Nokia Theatre L.A. Live on June 30, 2013 in Los Angeles, California. (Getty)

R & B Singer Ciara and rapper Future arrive for a special performance at Haze Nightclub at the Aria Resort & Casino at CityCenter on March 28, 2013 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (FameFlyNet)

Ciara enjoys a date night with Future (aka Nayvadius Cash) at Mastro’s Steakhouse on February 26, 2013 in Beverly Hills, California. (FameFlyNet)

Ciara & Future at the Mtv’s Video Music Awards 2013 on August 25, 2013. (Splashnews)

Ciara & Future are engaged! (Courtesy of instagram)

Ciara and Future in Beverly Hills

on March 26, 2013. (SplashNews)

Moët Rosé Lounge event in Houston, which was hosted by Ciara. The event served as a birthday celebration for the singer, and is the first time she has made a public appearance while wearing her 15-carat engagement ring, which was given to her over the weekend by rapper/producer, Future. (Wireimage/Moet Rose Lounge)

Moët Rosé Lounge event in Houston, which was hosted by Ciara. The event served as a birthday celebration for the singer, and is the first time she has made a public appearance while wearing her 15-carat engagement ring, which was given to her over the weekend by rapper/producer, Future. (Wireimage/Moet Rose Lounge)

Moët Rosé Lounge event in Houston, which was hosted by Ciara. The event served as a birthday celebration for the singer, and is the first time she has made a public appearance while wearing her 15-carat engagement ring, which was given to her over the weekend by rapper/producer, Future. (Wireimage/Moet Rose Lounge)

Moët Rosé Lounge event in Houston, which was hosted by Ciara. The event served as a birthday celebration for the singer, and is the first time she has made a public appearance while wearing her 15-carat engagement ring, which was given to her over the weekend by rapper/producer, Future. (Wireimage/Moet Rose Lounge)

Ciara at Riccardo Tisci's Birthday Party, Ibiza, Aug. 1, 2014 (Courtesy of Instagram)

Ciara at Riccardo Tisci's Birthday Party, Ibiza, Aug. 1, 2014 (Courtesy of Instagram)

Ciara at Riccardo Tisci's Birthday Party, Ibiza, Aug. 1, 2014 (Courtesy of Instagram)

Ciara (Courtesy of Instagram)

Kim Kardashian and Ciara at Ciara’s baby shower in West Hollywood, California on March 22, 2014 (Courtesy of Instagram)

Celebrities leave Ciara’s baby shower. Her baby father Future and his father and family were in attendance, along with a plethora of celebrity friends. (Splashnews)

Celebrities leave Ciara’s baby shower. Her baby father Future and his father and family were in attendance, along with a plethora of celebrity friends. (Splashnews)

Celebrities leave Ciara’s baby shower. Her baby father Future and his father and family were in attendance, along with a plethora of celebrity friends. (Splashnews)

Celebrities leave Ciara’s baby shower. Her baby father Future and his father and family were in attendance, along with a plethora of celebrity friends. (Splashnews)

Ciara, in Pucci, attends the 56th GRAMMY Awards at Staples Center on January 26, 2014 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Lester Cohen/WireImage)

Cirara (Courtesy of Instagram)

Ciara at the 53rd annual Grammy Awards show, Feb. 13, 2011. (SplashNews)

Ciara (Getty)

Ciara (Getty)

(FameFlynet)

Ciara is spotted in Beverly Hills, California.

Ciara (Getty)

Ciara (Getty)

Ciara (Getty)

Ciara (Getty)

Ciara (Getty)

Ciara (Getty)

Kylie Jenner goes to PF Changs with friends in Los Angeles, Calif. on Nov. 2, 2013. (FameFlynet)

Justin Bieber hangs out on his hotel balcony in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil on Nov. 1, 2013. (FameFlynet)

Katy Perry posing with ‘One Direction’ in Harajuku, Tokyo on Nov. 1, 2013. (Courtesy Of Instagram)

Eiza Gonzalez shopping with friends on October 31, 2013 in Los Angeles, California. (FameFlyNet)

Lamar Odom enjoys a night out at Inside Jokes LA on October 30, 2013.

(FameFlyNet)

Kendall Jenner shops for Halloween costumes in Northridge, CA on Oct. 30, 2013.

(FameFlyNet)

Rihanna in a leather outfit at her show in Puerto Rico on Oct. 30, 2013. (SplashNews)

Miley Cyrus taking a ride with a friend in Studio City, CA. on Oct. 29, 2013. (FameFlyNet)

Moët Rosé Lounge event in Houston, which was hosted by Ciara. The event served as a birthday celebration for the singer, and is the first time she has made a public appearance while wearing her 15-carat engagement ring, which was given to her over the weekend by rapper/producer, Future. (Wireimage/Moet Rose Lounge)

Liam Hemsworth spotted arriving in Los Angeles on Oct 28, 2013 (SplashNews)

Moët Rosé Lounge event in Houston, which was hosted by Ciara. The event served as a birthday celebration for the singer, and is the first time she has made a public appearance while wearing her 15-carat engagement ring, which was given to her over the weekend by rapper/producer, Future. (Wireimage/Moet Rose Lounge)

Kim Kardashian & Kylie Jenner post a cute selfie on Instagram, Oct. 27, 2013. (Courtesy Of Instagram)

AnnaSophia Robb filming 'The Carrie Diaries' in NYC on Oct. 28 (SplashNews)

Taylor Swift leaving the gym in West Hollywood, California on October 27, 2013. (FameFlyNet)

Ellie Goulding gets caught out in the rain after she performs on BBC Breakfast show at Media City in Manchester, England on October 28, 2013. (FameFlyNet)

Lea Michele looking sexy in her Halloween costume on Oct. 26, 2013. (Courtesy Of Instagram)

Eiza Gonzalez dressed as a sailer on Oct. 26, 2013 (Courtesy Of Instagram)

"Love Boat" Captain Gavin MacLeod is joined by a court of young "princesses" who welcomed Royal Princess to Ft. Lauderdale for the first time.

(Photo/Marc Serota)

Griffin’s Chris Reda hosts a Halloween Mansion for 9yrd old daughter Charli and her friends with surprise DJ's Cassidy and Fulano

Connor Cruise spun for Rihanna at her concert after party in Punta Cana, Dominican Republic last weekend (SplashNews)

Drake toasted his 27th birthday over 27 bottles of champagne at Tokya in NYC on Monday (October 27th) with nightclub owner Mitchell Nakhmanovich and a mystery brunette.

Bella Thorne picks up her BFF Kingston from doggy-daycare and takes him for a walk