Chris Brown & Royalty ‘Little More’ — SEE PICS

Court documents filed by Mike G against Chris Brown. (handout)

Royalty makes her official debut in Chris Brown’s ‘Little More’ music video. (Courtesy of Vevo)

Royalty makes her official debut in Chris Brown’s ‘Little More’ music video. (Courtesy of Vevo)

Royalty makes her official debut in Chris Brown’s ‘Little More’ music video. (Courtesy of Vevo)

Royalty makes her official debut in Chris Brown’s ‘Little More’ music video. (Courtesy of Vevo)

Royalty makes her official debut in Chris Brown’s ‘Little More’ music video. (Courtesy of Vevo)

Royalty makes her official debut in Chris Brown’s ‘Little More’ music video. (Courtesy of Vevo)

Royalty makes her official debut in Chris Brown’s ‘Little More’ music video. (Courtesy of Vevo)

Royalty makes her official debut in Chris Brown’s ‘Little More’ music video. (Courtesy of Vevo)

Royalty makes her official debut in Chris Brown’s ‘Little More’ music video. (Courtesy of Vevo)

Royalty makes her official debut in Chris Brown’s ‘Little More’ music video. (Courtesy of Vevo)

Royalty makes her official debut in Chris Brown’s ‘Little More’ music video. (Courtesy of Vevo)

Royalty makes her official debut in Chris Brown’s ‘Little More’ music video. (Courtesy of Vevo)

Royalty makes her official debut in Chris Brown’s ‘Little More’ music video. (Courtesy of Vevo)

Royalty makes her official debut in Chris Brown’s ‘Little More’ music video. (Courtesy of Vevo)

Royalty makes her official debut in Chris Brown’s ‘Little More’ music video. (Courtesy of Vevo)

Royalty makes her official debut in Chris Brown’s ‘Little More’ music video. (Courtesy of Vevo)

Royalty makes her official debut in Chris Brown’s ‘Little More’ music video. (Courtesy of Vevo)

Royalty makes her official debut in Chris Brown’s ‘Little More’ music video. (Courtesy of Vevo)

Royalty makes her official debut in Chris Brown’s ‘Little More’ music video. (Courtesy of Vevo)

Royalty makes her official debut in Chris Brown’s ‘Little More’ music video. (Courtesy of Vevo)

Royalty makes her official debut in Chris Brown’s ‘Little More’ music video. (Courtesy of Vevo)

Royalty makes her official debut in Chris Brown’s ‘Little More’ music video. (Courtesy of Vevo)

Royalty makes her official debut in Chris Brown’s ‘Little More’ music video. (Courtesy of Vevo)

Royalty makes her official debut in Chris Brown’s ‘Little More’ music video. (Courtesy of Vevo)

Royalty makes her official debut in Chris Brown’s ‘Little More’ music video. (Courtesy of Vevo)

Royalty makes her official debut in Chris Brown’s ‘Little More’ music video. (Courtesy of Vevo)

Host Chris Rock speaks onstage during the BET AWARDS ’14 at Nokia Theatre L.A. LIVE on June 29, 2014 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images for BET)

Gabrielle Union (L) and Regina Hall speak onstage during the BET AWARDS ’14 at Nokia Theatre L.A. LIVE on June 29, 2014 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images for BET)

Pharrell Williams (L) and rapper Missy Elliott perform onstage during the BET AWARDS ’14 at Nokia Theatre L.A. LIVE on June 29, 2014 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images for BET)

Pharrell Williams (L) and rapper Missy Elliott perform onstage during the BET AWARDS ’14 at Nokia Theatre L.A. LIVE on June 29, 2014 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images for BET)

August Alsina accepts Best New Artist onstage during the BET AWARDS ’14 at Nokia Theatre L.A. LIVE on June 29, 2014 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images for BET)

Missy Elliott performs onstage during the BET AWARDS ’14 at Nokia Theatre L.A. LIVE on June 29, 2014 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images for BET)

Jhene Aiko (L) and John Legend perform onstage during the BET AWARDS ’14 at Nokia Theatre L.A. LIVE on June 29, 2014 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images for BET)

John Legend performs onstage during the BET AWARDS ’14 at Nokia Theatre L.A. LIVE on June 29, 2014 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images for BET)

Jhene Aiko performs onstage during the BET AWARDS ’14 at Nokia Theatre L.A. LIVE on June 29, 2014 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images for BET)

Rapper Lil Wayne performs onstage during the BET AWARDS ’14 at Nokia Theatre L.A. LIVE on June 29, 2014 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images for BET)

Zendaya and TV personality Nick Cannon speak onstage during the BET AWARDS ’14 at Nokia Theatre L.A. LIVE on June 29, 2014 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images for BET)

Chris Brown performs onstage during the BET AWARDS ’14 at Nokia Theatre L.A. LIVE on June 29, 2014 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images for BET)

Chris Brown performs onstage during the BET AWARDS ’14 at Nokia Theatre L.A. LIVE on June 29, 2014 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images for BET)

Chris Brown performs onstage during the BET AWARDS ’14 at Nokia Theatre L.A. LIVE on June 29, 2014 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images for BET)

Singer Chris Brown (L) and rapper Tyga perform onstage during the BET AWARDS ’14 at Nokia Theatre L.A. LIVE on June 29, 2014 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images for BET)

Travis Barker performs onstage during the BET AWARDS ’14 at Nokia Theatre L.A. LIVE on June 29, 2014 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images for BET)

Gary Owen (L) and former boxer Mike Tyson speak onstage during the BET AWARDS ’14 at Nokia Theatre L.A. LIVE on June 29, 2014 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images for BET)

Pharrell Williams accepts Video of the Year for ‘Happy’ onstage during the BET AWARDS ’14 at Nokia Theatre L.A. LIVE on June 29, 2014 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images for BET)

Usher performs onstage during the BET AWARDS ’14 at Nokia Theatre L.A. LIVE on June 29, 2014 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images for BET)

Usher performs onstage during the BET AWARDS ’14 at Nokia Theatre L.A. LIVE on June 29, 2014 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images for BET)

Kerry Washington (L) and Kevin Hart speak onstage during the BET AWARDS ’14 at Nokia Theatre L.A. LIVE on June 29, 2014 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images for BET)

Kerry Washington (L) and Kevin Hart speak onstage during the BET AWARDS ’14 at Nokia Theatre L.A. LIVE on June 29, 2014 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images for BET)

Gabi Wilson performs onstage during the BET AWARDS ’14 at Nokia Theatre L.A. LIVE on June 29, 2014 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images for BET)

Jennifer Hudson performs onstage during the BET AWARDS ’14 at Nokia Theatre L.A. LIVE on June 29, 2014 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images for BET)

Jennifer Hudson performs onstage during the BET AWARDS ’14 at Nokia Theatre L.A. LIVE on June 29, 2014 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images for BET)

Jennifer Hudson performs onstage during the BET AWARDS ’14 at Nokia Theatre L.A. LIVE on June 29, 2014 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images for BET)

Jennifer Hudson performs onstage during the BET AWARDS ’14 at Nokia Theatre L.A. LIVE on June 29, 2014 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images for BET)

Keyshia Cole speaks onstage during the BET AWARDS ’14 at Nokia Theatre L.A. LIVE on June 29, 2014 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images for BET)

Adrian Marcel performs onstage during the BET AWARDS ’14 at Nokia Theatre L.A. LIVE on June 29, 2014 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images for BET)

Nicki Minaj performs onstage during the BET AWARDS ’14 at Nokia Theatre L.A. LIVE on June 29, 2014 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images for BET)

Nicki Minaj performs onstage during the BET AWARDS ’14 at Nokia Theatre L.A. LIVE on June 29, 2014 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images for BET)

Nicki Minaj performs onstage during the BET AWARDS ’14 at Nokia Theatre L.A. LIVE on June 29, 2014 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images for BET)

Nicki Minaj performs onstage during the BET AWARDS ’14 at Nokia Theatre L.A. LIVE on June 29, 2014 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images for BET)

Nicki Minaj performs onstage during the BET AWARDS ’14 at Nokia Theatre L.A. LIVE on June 29, 2014 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images for BET)

Nicki Minaj performs onstage during the BET AWARDS ’14 at Nokia Theatre L.A. LIVE on June 29, 2014 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images for BET)

Football player DeSean Jackson, actor Boris Kodjoe, and soccer player Daniel Sturridge speak onstage during the BET AWARDS ’14 at Nokia Theatre L.A. LIVE on June 29, 2014 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images for BET)

August Alsina performs onstage during the BET AWARDS ’14 at Nokia Theatre L.A. LIVE on June 29, 2014 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images for BET)

Singer Trey Songz performs onstage during the BET AWARDS ’14 at Nokia Theatre L.A. LIVE on June 29, 2014 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images for BET)

Singer Trey Songz performs onstage during the BET AWARDS ’14 at Nokia Theatre L.A. LIVE on June 29, 2014 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images for BET)

Trey Songz, August Alsina and Chris Brown perform onstage during the BET AWARDS ’14 at Nokia Theatre L.A. LIVE on June 29, 2014 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images for BET)

Yolanda Adams performs onstage during the BET AWARDS ’14 at Nokia Theatre L.A. LIVE on June 29, 2014 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images for BET)

Ledisi performs onstage during the BET AWARDS ’14 at Nokia Theatre L.A. LIVE on June 29, 2014 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images for BET)

Rapper Iggy Azalea performs onstage during the BET AWARDS ’14 at Nokia Theatre L.A. LIVE on June 29, 2014 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images for BET)

Rapper Iggy Azalea performs onstage during the BET AWARDS ’14 at Nokia Theatre L.A. LIVE on June 29, 2014 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images for BET)

Rapper Iggy Azalea & T.I. performs onstage during the BET AWARDS ’14 at Nokia Theatre L.A. LIVE on June 29, 2014 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images for BET)