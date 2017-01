Chris Brown — Pics Of The Hip Hop Star

Gavin Rossdale & Gwen Stefani

Chris Brown getting ready to celebrate New Year’s Eve 2015 on December 31, 2015 (Courtesy of Instagram)

Chris Brown. (Courtesy of Instagram)

Chris Brown. (REX/Shutterstock)

Chris Brown. (Courtesy of Instagram)

Chris Brown. (REX/Shutterstock)

Chris Brown. (Courtesy of Instagram)

Chris Brown. (REX/Shutterstock)

Chris Brown shows off a wild new hair style. (Courtesy of Instagram)

Chris Brown & Royalty. (Courtesy of Instagram)

Chris Brown attends the iHeartRadio Music Awards, April 3, 2016 (REX/Shutterstock)

Chris Brown gets a surprise from daughter Royalty on May 05, 2016. (Courtesy of Instagram)

Court documents filed by Mike G against Chris Brown. (handout)

Court documents filed by Mike G against Chris Brown. (handout)

Court documents filed by Mike G against Chris Brown. (handout)

Court documents filed by Mike G against Chris Brown. (handout)

Court documents filed by Mike G against Chris Brown. (handout)

Court documents filed by Mike G against Chris Brown. (handout)

Court documents filed by Mike G against Chris Brown. (handout)

Court documents filed by Mike G against Chris Brown. (handout)

Court documents filed by Mike G against Chris Brown. (handout)

Court documents filed by Mike G against Chris Brown. (handout)

Court documents filed by Mike G against Chris Brown. (handout)

Court documents filed by Mike G against Chris Brown. (handout)

Royalty makes her official debut in Chris Brown’s ‘Little More’ music video. (Courtesy of Vevo)

Royalty makes her official debut in Chris Brown’s ‘Little More’ music video. (Courtesy of Vevo)

Royalty makes her official debut in Chris Brown’s ‘Little More’ music video. (Courtesy of Vevo)

Royalty makes her official debut in Chris Brown’s ‘Little More’ music video. (Courtesy of Vevo)

Royalty makes her official debut in Chris Brown’s ‘Little More’ music video. (Courtesy of Vevo)

Royalty makes her official debut in Chris Brown’s ‘Little More’ music video. (Courtesy of Vevo)

Royalty makes her official debut in Chris Brown’s ‘Little More’ music video. (Courtesy of Vevo)

Royalty makes her official debut in Chris Brown’s ‘Little More’ music video. (Courtesy of Vevo)

Royalty makes her official debut in Chris Brown’s ‘Little More’ music video. (Courtesy of Vevo)

Royalty makes her official debut in Chris Brown’s ‘Little More’ music video. (Courtesy of Vevo)

Royalty makes her official debut in Chris Brown’s ‘Little More’ music video. (Courtesy of Vevo)

Royalty makes her official debut in Chris Brown’s ‘Little More’ music video. (Courtesy of Vevo)

Royalty makes her official debut in Chris Brown’s ‘Little More’ music video. (Courtesy of Vevo)

Royalty makes her official debut in Chris Brown’s ‘Little More’ music video. (Courtesy of Vevo)

Royalty makes her official debut in Chris Brown’s ‘Little More’ music video. (Courtesy of Vevo)

Royalty makes her official debut in Chris Brown’s ‘Little More’ music video. (Courtesy of Vevo)

Royalty makes her official debut in Chris Brown’s ‘Little More’ music video. (Courtesy of Vevo)

Royalty makes her official debut in Chris Brown’s ‘Little More’ music video. (Courtesy of Vevo)

Royalty makes her official debut in Chris Brown’s ‘Little More’ music video. (Courtesy of Vevo)

Royalty makes her official debut in Chris Brown’s ‘Little More’ music video. (Courtesy of Vevo)

Royalty makes her official debut in Chris Brown’s ‘Little More’ music video. (Courtesy of Vevo)

Royalty makes her official debut in Chris Brown’s ‘Little More’ music video. (Courtesy of Vevo)

Royalty makes her official debut in Chris Brown’s ‘Little More’ music video. (Courtesy of Vevo)

Royalty makes her official debut in Chris Brown’s ‘Little More’ music video. (Courtesy of Vevo)

Royalty makes her official debut in Chris Brown’s ‘Little More’ music video. (Courtesy of Vevo)