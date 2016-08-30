Chris Brown In Crisis — SEE PICS!

Rihanna & Ryan Phillippe were rumored to have been hooking up in 2011. (REX/Shutterstock)
Chris Brown Reveals He's Dropping New Music After Arrest on August 31st, 2016 (Courtesy of Instagram)
Chris Brown’s police report on August 30, 2016. (Courtesy of LA Country Sheriff Office)
Chris Brown on August 30th, 2016 (Courtesy of TMZ)
Chris Brown on August 30th, 2016 (Courtesy of TMZ)
Chris Brown posts a video to his instagram account. (Courtesy of Instagram)
Chris Brown posts a video to his instagram account. (Courtesy of Instagram)
Chris Brown posts a video to his instagram account. (Courtesy of Instagram)
Chris Brown posts a video to his instagram account. (Courtesy of Instagram)
Chris Brown posts a video to his instagram account. (Courtesy of Instagram)
Chris Brown leaves his house for the first time after the VMAs on August 30th, 2016 (Courtesy of TMZ)
Chris Brown leaves his house for the first time after the VMAs on August 30th, 2016 (Courtesy of TMZ)
Chris Brown leaves his house for the first time after the VMAs on August 30th, 2016 (Courtesy of TMZ)
Chris Brown leaves his house for the first time after the VMAs on August 30th, 2016 (Courtesy of TMZ)
Chris Brown leaves his house for the first time after the VMAs on August 30th, 2016 (Courtesy of TMZ)
Chris Brown leaves his house for the first time after the VMAs on August 30th, 2016 (Courtesy of TMZ)
Chris Brown leaves his house for the first time after the VMAs on August 30th, 2016 (Courtesy of TMZ)
Chris Brown leaves his house for the first time after the VMAs on August 30th, 2016 (Courtesy of TMZ)
Justin Bieber & Selena Gomez (Courtesy of Instagram)
Orlando Bloom & Katy Perry
Orlando Bloom & Selena Gomez
Rob Kardashian & Blac Chyna
Kylie Jenner & Tyga (Courtesy of Instagram)
Chris Brown & Karrueche Tran
Robert Pattinson & Kristen Stewart
Kristen Stewart & Rupert Sanders
Liberty Ross & Rupert Sanders
Justin Bieber & Kourtney Kardashian
Justin Bieber & Hailey Baldwin
Gwen Stefani & Blake Shelton
Blake Shelton & Miranda Lambert
Gavin Rossdale & Gwen Stefani