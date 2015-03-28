Chris Brown’s Daughter Royalty…

Taylor Swift & Calvin Harris, March 25, 2015, Nashville, TN (Courtesy of Twitter)
Royalty as Minnie Mouse on October 31st, 2016 (Courtesy of Instagram)
Royalty as Selena on October 31st, 2016 (Courtesy of Instagram)
Royalty as Selena on October 31st, 2016 (Courtesy of Instagram)
Royalty as Selena on October 31st, 2016 (Courtesy of Instagram)
Royalty Brown Playing Basketball (Courtesy of Instagram)
Royalty Brown Playing Basketball (Courtesy of Instagram)
Royalty (Courtesy of Instagram)
Royalty (Courtesy of Instagram)
Royalty & Nia Guzman (Courtesy of Latina)
Royalty & Nia Guzman (Courtesy of Latina)
Royalty & Nia Guzman (Courtesy of Latina)
Royalty & Nia Guzman (Courtesy of Latina)
Royalty & Nia Guzman (Courtesy of Latina)
Royalty & Nia Guzman (Courtesy of Latina)
Royalty & Nia Guzman (Courtesy of Latina)
Royalty with her mom at her ‘Frozen’ themed birthday (Courtesy of Instagram)
Royalty Brown at dance class (Courtesy of Instagram)
Royalty Singing on May 14, 2016.
(Courtesy of Instagram)
Royalty Brown on Dec 11, 2015. (courtest of Instagram)
Royalty Brown On November 28, 2015. (Courtesy of Instagram)
Chris Brown and Royalty (Courtesy of Instagram)
Chris Brown & Royalty on November 20, 2015 (Courtesy of Instagram)
Royalty Brown at King Cairo's 3rd birthday party, Oct. 16, 2015 (FameFlyNet)
Chris Brown at King Cairo's 3rd birthday party, Oct. 16, 2015 (FameFlyNet)
Chris Brown & Royalty on the ‘Royalty’ album cover (Image Courtesy of Instagram)
Chris Brown brings baby Royalty out on the court at Power 106 Basketball Game on September 20, 2015. (SplashNews)
Chris Brown brings baby Royalty out on the court at Power 106 Basketball Game on September 20, 2015. (SplashNews)
Chris Brown and Royalty, September 12, 2015
Royalty and Chris Brown (Courtesy of Instagram)
Royalty and Chris Brown (Courtesy of Instagram)
Royalty and Chris Brown (Courtesy of Instagram)
Royalty (Courtesy of Instagram)
Chris Brown & Royalty at Disneyland on June 22, 2015 (Courtesy of Instagram)
Chris Brown & Royalty at Disneyland on June 22, 2015 (Courtesy of Instagram)
Chris Brown & Royalty at Disneyland on June 22, 2015 (Courtesy of Instagram)
Chris Brown & Royalty at Disneyland on June 22, 2015 (Courtesy of Instagram)
Chris Brown & Royalty at Disneyland on June 22, 2015 (Courtesy of Instagram)
Chris Brown & Royalty at Disneyland on June 22, 2015 (Courtesy of Instagram)
Chris Brown & Royalty at Disneyland on June 22, 2015 (Courtesy of Instagram)
Chris Brown & Royalty at Disneyland on June 22, 2015 (Courtesy of Instagram)
Chris Brown & Royalty at Disneyland on June 22, 2015 (Courtesy of Instagram)
Chris Brown & Royalty at Disneyland on June 22, 2015 (Courtesy of Instagram)
Chris Brown & Royalty at Disneyland on June 22, 2015 (Courtesy of Instagram)
Chris Brown & Royalty at Disneyland on June 22, 2015 (Courtesy of Instagram)
Chris Brown & Royalty at Disneyland on June 22, 2015 (Courtesy of Instagram)
Chris Brown & Royalty at Disneyland on June 22, 2015 (Courtesy of Instagram)
Chris Brown celebrate’s daughter Royalty’s birthday on Father’s Day on June 21, 2015. (Courtesy of Instagram)
Chris Brown & Royalty, June 21 (Courtesy of Instagram)
Chris Brown & Royalty, June 21 (Courtesy of Instagram)
Chris Brown & Royalty, June 19 (Courtesy of Instagram)
Chris Brown & Royalty, June 18, 2015 (Courtesy of Instagram)
Chris Brown bought Royalty replicas of his expensive cars (Courtesy of Instagram)
Royalty, June 1 (Courtesy of Instagram)
Royalty, May 27, 2015 (Courtesy of Instagram)
Royalty, May 27, 2015 (Courtesy of Instagram)
Royalty, May 27, 2015 (Courtesy of Instagram)
Royalty, Nia & King Ba, May 27, 2015 (Courtesy of Instagram)
Royalty & Nia, May 27, 2015 (Courtesy of Instagram)
Royalty & Jas Prince, May 27, 2015 (Courtesy of Instagram)
Royalty & King Ba, May 27, 2015 (Courtesy of Instagram)
Royalty, May 27, 2015 (Courtesy of Instagram)
Chris Brown and daughter Royalty Brown (Courtesy of Instagram)
Royalty & King Ba (Courtesy of Instagram)
Royalty & King Ba (Courtesy of Instagram)
Royalty, May 27, 2015 (Courtesy of Instagram)
Chris Brown & Royalty attends the 2015 Billboard Music Awards at MGM Grand Garden Arena on May 17, 2015 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (SplashNews)
Chris Brown and daughter Royalty arrive at the 2015 Billboard Music Awards at MGM Garden Arena on May 17, 2015 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Gregg DeGuire/WireImage)
Chris Brown & Royalty attends the 2015 Billboard Music Awards at MGM Grand Garden Arena on May 17, 2015 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (SplashNews)
King Cairo & Royalty, May 15 (Courtesy of Instagram)
Royalty & her grandmother, May 15, 2015 (Courtesy of Instagram)
Chris Brown & Royalty, May 14, 2015 (Courtesy of Instagram)
Chris Brown & Royalty (Courtesy of Instagram)
Chris Brown posted this photo of Royalty on May 4, 2015 (Courtesy of Instagram)
Royalty, May 3, 2015 (Courtesy of Instagram)
Royalty, April 25, 2015 (Courtesy of Instagram)
Royalty & Chris Brown’s mom, Joyce Hawkins, Apr. 22 (Courtesy of Instagram)
Royalty & Chris Brown’s mom, Joyce Hawkins, Apr. 22 (Courtesy of Instagram)
Royalty, April 22, 2015 (Courtesy of Instgram)
Royalty, April 22, 2015 (Courtesy of Instgram)
Royalty, April 21, 2015 (Courtesy of Instgram)
Royalty, April 21, 2015 (Courtesy of Instgram)
Royalty, April 20, 2015 (Courtesy of Instgram)
Royalty, April 19, 2015 (Courtesy of Instgram)
Royalty, April 18, 2015 (Courtesy of Instagram)
Chris Brown & Royalty, Apr 16, 2015 (Courtesy of Instagram)
Royalty, April 16, 2015 (Courtesy of Instagram)
Royalty, April 14, 2015 (Courtesy of Instagram)
Nia Amy & Royalty, April 10, 2015 (Courtesy of Instagram)
Royalty, April 6, 2015 (Courtesy of Instagram)
Royalty & King Ba, March 31, 2015 (Courtesy of Instagram)
Royalty & King Ba, March 27, 2015 (Courtesy of Instagram)
Royalty, April 6, 2015 (Courtesy of Instagram)
Royalty, April 3, 2015 (Courtesy of Instagram)
Royalty, March 30, 2015 (Courtesy of Instagram)
Royalty (Courtesy of Instagram)
Royalty (Courtesy of Instagram)
Royalty (Courtesy of Instagram)
Royalty (Courtesy of Instagram)
Royalty (Courtesy of Instagram)
Royalty (Courtesy of Instagram)
Royalty (Courtesy of Instagram)
Royalty (Courtesy of Instagram)
Royalty (Courtesy of Instagram)
Royalty (Courtesy of Instagram)
Lucy Julian (Courtesy of Instagra
Lucy Julian (Courtesy of Instagram)
Lucy Julian (Courtesy of Instagram)
Lucy Julian (Courtesy of Instagram)
Lucy Julian (Courtesy of Instagram)
Lucy Julian (Courtesy of Instagram)
Lucy Julian (Courtesy of Instagram)
Lucy Julian (Courtesy of Instagram)
Lucy Julian (Courtesy of Instagram)
Lucy Julian (Courtesy of Instagram)
Lucy Julian (Courtesy of Instagram)
Lucy Julian (Courtesy of Instagram)
Lucy Julian (Courtesy of Instagram)