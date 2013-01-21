(Courtesy Twitter)

One Direction singer Harry Styles arrives at the Nice airport on January 26 to attend the NRJ Music Awards. (FameFlynet)

Pregnant Kim Kardashian and her rapper boyfriend Kanye West went shopping together at the Hermes, Cartier, Lanvin and Ermanno Scervino stores in Paris, France on January 25. (FameFlynet)

Actor and snow bunny Adrian Grenier swung by Lil Charlie’s Lounge in Park City, Utah during Sundance. Grenier picked up a few necklaces from Sara Horne Jewelry’s new men’s line right after hopping off the slopes! He was overheard talking with designer Sara Horne about who was better on the mountain, and impressed by Sara’s shredding experience.

Taylor Swift arrives at Nice Airport to attend NRJ Music Awards January 25.(SplashNews)

Rihanna leaves the Playhouse nightclub with a group of female friends, in Hollywood January 24.(PacificCoastNews)

Funny or Die's Billy on the Street on Fuse, Ashley Benson from ABC Family's hit show Pretty Little Liars visits Billy Eichner in Harlem, New York where he challenges her to a game of "Pretty or Liar." Naming whether she thought each celebrity was "pretty" or a "liar," Ashley was ultimately able to agree with Billy enough to win a caricature of Lisa Kudrow. Watch it on Fuse at 10pm Tonight! (Avi Gerver/MSG Photos)

Taylor Swift attends the 40 Principales Awards in Madrid, Jan. 25, 2013 (SplashNews).

Audrina Patridge attended Relatively Media’s Movie 43 Premiere After Party where Purity Vodka Cocktails were served. Held at Madame Tussauds in Hollywood (Photo by Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images For Relativity Media)

Rihanna enjoys a night out partying with friends at Hyde night club in West Hollywood. January 23, 2013. (Pacific Coast News)

Pretty Little Liar’s starlet Troian Bellisario was raving about her new Duracell Powermat after receiving it at The TR Suites during Sundance

The Bachelorette’s Jef Holm gets cozy with a new friend! New York City’s premiere tea, The Teaologist very own Owl at The TR Suites during Sundance.

Lil Jon takes a break from the slopes and stays hydrated in the ZICO Coconut Hut at the TR Suites during Sundance.

Jennifer Lopez attends a screening of ‘Parker’ at MOMA on January 23, 2013 in NYC. (Getty)

Karina Smirnoff at the Dove® Color Care Salon in Park City as she gets tips for keeping her hair color vibrant from celebrity stylist Matt Fugate.

Jennifer Lopez coming back from the Katie Couric Show in NYC on January 23, 2013.

AnnaLynne McCord warms up at the McDonald's McCafe Lodge during Sundance in Park City.

Naoimi Watts warms up at the McDonald's McCafe Lodge during Sundance in Park City.

Actress Jennifer Lopez making an appearance on ‘The Daily Show With Jon Stewart’ in New York City on January 22, 2013. (FameFlynet)

Harry Styles seen out in Central London (SplashNews)

DJ Pauly D and Jay Sean perform their new single, “Back To Love,” which climbed to #4 on the iTunes Dance Chart in less than 24 hours, on “The Ellen DeGeneres Show.”

US President Barack Obama and First Lady Michelle Obama dance during the Commander-In-Chief’s Inaugural Ball January 21, 2013 in Washington, DC. Obama was sworn in today for his second term in a public ceremonial swearing in. (Getty)

LaLa Anthony hosts and attends the Heineken sponsored Hip-Hop Inaugural Ball II

ampire Diaries star Steven McQueen, Harry Potter's Jason Isaacs, Paris Hilton and boyfriend River, Baron Hilton and his girlfriend, Joey Lauren Adams, and Shiloh Fernandez were among the celebs at the New Era Chalet at The Village at the Lift.

Steven McQueen was excited to attend and picked up some Atlanta Falcons Caps, Joey Lauren Adams screamed "I love it" when she saw the black and white Dodgers cap. Allison Janney picked up a hoodie, "I can walk my dog in this." Also, being from Boston, she picked up a Boston beanie. It was a Hilton double date as well! Paris Hilton came by with boyfriend River and also brought her brother Baron and his girlfriend. She picked up a black cap saying, "It's cute."

Beyonce and Jay-Z arrive for the 57th Presidential Inauguration ceremonial swearing-in of President Barack Obama at the US Capitol on January 21, 2013 (Getty)

Selena Gomez covering her face as she is escorted through LAX by her Step Father who did a good job acting as her bodyguard (SplashNews)

The 2013 Sundance Film Festival heated up on Saturday with day two of the Miami Lounge. Stars flocked to the suites on Main Street to view (and take home!) some of the luxe items from Carlo Pazolini, Rudsak, and Johnny Was, and indulge in Sabra Hummus, Lifeway foods and beverages from Disaronno and HINT water. Chris Masterson aka DJ Chris Kennedy, spun tunes while the crowd mingled among celebrities and VIP alike. Shailene Woodley browsed the Carlo Pazolini room with her mom before deciding on a pair of brown boots, while the Buried Life's Duncan Penn and Dave Lingwood sipped on Disaronno cocktails.

Rivers Viiperi and Paris Hilton at Marquee + Stella Artois present TAO nightclub Sundance

Celebrity star, NeNe Leakes hosts the Grand Opening of West Hollywood strip club, “The Cake Factory”

It was beauties abound last night at the spectacular grand opening of Andrea's, the new Asian dining hot spot in Encore at Wynn Las Vegas. Hosts Steve and Andrea Wynn welcomed supermodel Kate Upton, actresses Krysten Ritter ("Don't Trust the B—- in Apt. 23"), Ashley Greene ("Twilight," "CBGB"), and Stacy Keibler (sans beau George Clooney who launched his Casamigos Tequila at Andrea's last week), "Extra" host Maria Menounos, a radiant expecting mother Holly Madison, 2011 Playmate of the Year Claire Sinclair, and model/UFC ring girl Arianny Celeste among many other head-turners that blended in beautifully with Andrea's sexy modern and feminine design.

Jesse Williams and Nas at Marquee + Stella Artois present TAO Nightclub Sundance

Multi-tasking Gabrielle Union stops by Target in Miami Beach to pick up fresh flowers and new Vidal Sassoon Pro Series Flexible Hold Hairspray. CREDIT: Worldredeye.com

The Bellino birthday party later moved to Surrender when Alexis was surprised with a birthday cake. The Grey Goose and champagne flowed as Alexis and company danced throughout out the night moving to the sounds of Gervais who launched his new monthly Vegas show-themed party "Le Show," complete with showgirls and an Elvis impersonator.

Reality star Alexis Bellino, of "Real Housewives of Orange County," celebrated her birthday with husband Jim Bellino and 10 friends last night at Andrea's, the new dining hotspot in Encore at Wynn Las Vegas. The curvaceous and controversial stay-at-home mom enjoyed executive chef Joseph Elevado's sophisticated Asian fare and Andrea's signature Aphrodisiac cocktails while soaking up the hip vibe dining scene listening to sounds by French house DJ/producer Cedric Gervais, the new Wynn Las Vegas resident DJ who surprised patrons with an impromptu DJ set before his gig at Surrender Nightclub. Courtesy photos by Aaron Garcia.

Descendants star Shailene Woodley, 90210 bombshell AnnaLynne McCord, Jane Lynch with her family in tow, Community's Jim Rash, San Francisco Giant Brian Wilson, Shar Jackson, and Burning Love's Ken Marino were among the celebrities that came out to the New Era Chalet at Village At the Lift in Park City, Utah. Jane Lynch and her family picked up some New Era Chicago caps and beanies. "I have a peanut head,” she giggled. AnnaLynne McCord looking gorgeous and relaxed in jeans and a long jacket picked up a hoodie while Jim Rash got himself a beanie. Shailene Woodley had fun with the decorative cubes as she took photos with her green cap. San Francisco Giants Brian Wilson caused quite a sensation on the streets of Park City with passerbys and fans screaming and cheering his name. He picked up a Seattle Seahawks Cap.

Adrian Grenier arrived at the Miami Lounge at the 2013 Sundance Film Festival after a day of snowboarding to wrap up his Saturday afternoon.

Stars flocked to the suites on Main Street to view (and take home!) some of the luxe items from Carlo Pazolini, Rudsak, and Johnny Was, and indulge in Sabra Hummus, Lifeway foods and beverages from Disaronno and HINT water. Chris Masterson aka DJ Chris Kennedy, spun tunes while the crowd mingled among celebrities and VIP alike.

Marquee New York reopened as a music focused nightlife destination, already attracting the industry's world-renowned DJs and best live electronic and acoustic shows. Blending the excitement of a sold-out music festival with a high energy nightclub, the grand opening featured Marquee / Tao / Lavo Las Vegas resident DJ Vice. Alongside original co-founders Noah Tepperberg andJason Strauss, guests and VIPs, who received customized Monster Diamond Tears™ head phones as an invite, got an exclusive preview of the revampled venue, which opens to the public on Friday, January 19th.