Lady Gaga, Feb. 7, 2016 (Courtesy of Instagram)

Chelsea Handler shares nude pic on April 19th, 2016.(Courtesy of Instagram)

Chelsea Handler (Courtesy of Instagram)

Chelsea Handler shows off her bra in Mexico on March 27, 2016 (Courtesy of Instagram)

Chelsea Handler posts a nude photo for Reese Witherspoons birthday on March 22, 2016 (Courtesy of Instagram)

Chelsea Handler poses with Harry Styles

Chelsea Handler poses topless on July 4th, 2015

Chelsea Handler attends An Artist at the Table: cocktails and dinner program benefit during 2016 Sundance Film Festival at the DeJoria Center on January 21, 2016 in Kamas, Utah. (Photo by Nicholas Hunt/Getty Images for Sundance Film Festival)

Chelsea Handler, May 22, 2015 (Courtesy of Instagram)

Chelsea Handler tweets her followers this image to disclaim any rumors about having a breast lift. (Courtesy of Twitter)

Chelsea Handler attends the 52nd Annual ICG Publicists Awards on Feb. 20, 2015. (Getty Images)

Chelsea Handler celebrates her 40th birthday with Whitney Cummings on Feb. 25th, 2015. (WhitneyCummings/Twitter)

Chelsea Handler becomes a ‘I’m a legal marijuaner. Just in time for my 40th bday tomorrow. Now I just need to get a lighter’ (ChelseaHandler/Twitter)

Chelsea Handler, Feb. 16, 2015 (Courtesy of Twitter)

Chelsea Handler, Jan. 28, 2015 (Courtesy of Instagram)

Chelsea Handler, Jennifer Aniston, & Justin Theroux attend a luncheon thrown by Ariana Huffington on Jan, 06, 2015. (Getty Images)

Chelsea Handler, Oct. 30, 2014 (Courtesy of Instagram)

Chelsea Handler (Courtesy of Instagram)

Chelsea Handler & Conan O Brien (Courtesy of E!)

Chelsea Handler (Courtesy of E!)

Chelsea Handler, Oct. 30, 2014 (Courtesy of Instagram)

Chelsea Handler (Courtesy of Instagram)

Chelsea Handler (Courtesy of Instagram)

Chelsea Handler (Courtesy of Instagram)

Chelsea Handler (Courtesy of Instagram)

Chelsea Handler (Courtesy of Instagram)

Chelsea Handler (Courtesy of Instagram)

Chelsea Handler (Courtesy of Instagram)

Chelsea Handler (Courtesy of Instagram)

Chelsea Handler (Courtesy of Instagram)

Chelsea Handler (Courtesy of Instagram)

Chelsea Handler (Courtesy of Instagram)

Chelsea Handler (Courtesy of Instagram)

Chelsea Handler (Courtesy of Instagram)

Chelsea Handler (Courtesy of Instagram)

Chelsea Handler (Courtesy of Instagram)

Chelsea Handler (Courtesy of Instagram)

Chelsea Handler (Courtesy of Instagram)

Chelsea Handler (Courtesy of Instagram)

Chelsea Handler (Courtesy of Instagram)

Chelsea Handler (Courtesy of Instagram)

Chelsea Handler (Courtesy of Instagram)

Chelsea Handler (Courtesy of Instagram)

Chelsea Handler (Courtesy of Instagram)

Chelsea Handler (Courtesy of Instagram)

Chelsea Handler (Courtesy of Instagram)

Chelsea Handler (Courtesy of Instagram)

Chelsea Handler (Courtesy of Instagram)

Chelsea Handler (Getty)

Chelsea Handler (Getty)

Chelsea Handler (Getty)

Chelsea Handler (Getty)

Chelsea Handler (Getty)

Chelsea Handler (Getty)

Chelsea Handler (Getty)

Chelsea Handler (Getty)

Chelsea Handler (Getty)

Chelsea Handler (Getty)

Chelsea Handler (Getty)

Chelsea Handler (Getty)

Chelsea Handler (FameFlynet)

Chelsea Handler and Andre Balazs join Seth Meyers and Alexi Ashe for the Diane Von Furstenberg fashion show in New York City. The group watched the runway models, talking and laughing during the show. (SplashNews)

Chelsea Handler (Getty)

Chelsea Handler and her dog, Chunk!

Chelsea Handler

Justin Bieber and Chelsea Handler at the VMA rehearsals.

Karina Smirnoff

Chelsea Handler

Aubrey O’Day

Drew Barrymore

Kim Kardashian

Kim Kardashian

Kelly Bensimon

Marge Simpson