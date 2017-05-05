Celebrity Sisters — Photos Of The Hottest Siblings

The Weeknd: “Why did I agree to attend this Justin Bieber concert?” (REX/Shutterstock)

Kendall Jenner & Kylie Jenner at the 2017 Met Gala (REX/Shutterstock)

Bella Hadid & Gigi Hadid slayed at the 2016 Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show. (REX/Shutterstock)

Beyonce & Solange Knowles (REX/Shutterstock)

Sistine Stallone, Scarlet Stallone and Sophia Stallone (REX/Shutterstock)

Delilah & Amelia Hamlin (REX/Shutterstock)

Paris & Nicki Hilton (REX/Shutterstock)

Dakota & Elle Fanning (REX/Shutterstock)

Rooney & Kate Mara (REX/Shutterstock)

Ashlee & Jessica Simpson (REX/Shutterstock)

Britney & Jamie Spears (Splashnews)

Pippa & Kate Middleton (REX/Shutterstock)

Miley Cyrus is spotted heading to lunch at Hugo’s Tacos in Sherman Oaks, California with her sister Noah on July 29, 2015 (FameFlyNet)

Kendall Jenner attends the The Costume Institute Benefit celebrating the opening of Rei Kawakubo/Comme des Garcons: Art of the In-Between, May 1, 2017

(REX/Shutterstock)

Bella Hadid attends the The Costume Institute Benefit celebrating the opening of Rei Kawakubo/Comme des Garcons: Art of the In-Between, May 1, 2017

(REX/Shutterstock)

Gisele Bundchen attends the The Costume Institute Benefit celebrating the opening of Rei Kawakubo/Comme des Garcons: Art of the In-Between, May 1, 2017

(REX/Shutterstock)

Halle Berry attends the The Costume Institute Benefit celebrating the opening of Rei Kawakubo/Comme des Garcons: Art of the In-Between, May 1, 2017

(REX/Shutterstock)

Maggie Gyllanhaal attends the The Costume Institute Benefit celebrating the opening of Rei Kawakubo/Comme des Garcons: Art of the In-Between, May 1, 2017

(REX/Shutterstock)