Reese Witherspoon, Jenelle Evans & More: The Wildest Celebrity Arrests

Sebastian Volupt Shampoo & Conditioner, sebastianprofessional.com

Reese Witherspoon & James Toth(Courtesy of Atlanta Department of Corrections)

Reese and her husband Jim were arrested for being drunk and disorderly and DUI respectively.

Jenelle Evans (Courtesy Of E!)

Jenelle’s fourth arrest was for assault and heroin possession.

Lindsay Lohan (Courtesy photo)

Lindsay Lohan was arrested in June 2012 for reckless driving and lying to the police. This was not the first time she has been arrested.

Amanda Bynes (Courtesy photo)

Amanda was arrested in April 2012 for DUI.

Christina Aguilera (Courtesy Photo)

In March 2011, Christina was arrested for public intoxication in West Hollywood, and her boyfriend Matt Rutler was arrested for driving while intoxicated.

Chace Crawford (Courtesy Photo)

Chace was arrested for possession of pot in June 2010, when he was caught rolling a joint in his Texas hometown.

John Edwards (Courtesy Of CBS)

John was indicted by the federal grand jury on six counts, including conspiracy, issuing false statements and violating campaign contribution laws for having an affair with Rielle Hunter.

Paris Hilton (Handout Photos)

In August 2010, Paris was arrested for cocaine possession. This was just one of her many arrests.

Jason London (PacificCoastNews)

Jason London was arrested in Scottsdale, AZ, in January 2013 for punching a club bouncer, and he then pooped in a cop car.

Farrah Abraham (SplashNews)

Farrah was arrested on St Patricks Day 2013 for DUI after nearly hitting a police car. She was nearly twice the legal limit when she was tested on a breathalyzer.

Matthew Fox (FameFlynet)

Matthew was taken into custody in May 2012 for alleged drinking and driving in his Oregon hometown. He was later released.

Kevin Hart (FameFlynet)

Kevin was arrested for driving under the influence in April 2013. He was arrested in California after nearly driving into a gas truck.

Chris Brown (FameFlynet)

Chris Brown was arrested following his assault on Rihanna in February 2009. They were on route to a Grammy’s party.

VS PRO Smooth FX Lip Scrub & Balm, $16, victoriassecret.com

Nivea A Kiss Of Protection Sun Protection Lip Care, niveausa.com

Nivea Caramel Cream Kiss, niveausa.com

Body Drench Coconut Lime, bodydrench.com

Climate Control Lip Treatment, drugstore.com

Ultra Rich Lip Balm, Beauty.com

Aquaphor Lip Repair, $4, drugstore.com

Gardeners Lip Butter with Broad Spectrum SPF 15, $8.50, crabtree-evelyn.com

Yes To Cucumbers Natural Sunscreen SPF 30 Stick, $8.99 yestocarrots.com

Renewal Lip Complex Conditioning Treatment Balm, $20, drugstore.com