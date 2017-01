Celebrity Engagements — Pics Of The Best Rings Of 2016

Zach & Tori Roloff: ‘Little People, Big World’ Stars Expecting 1st Child Together (Courtesy of Instagram)

Mariah Carey & James Packer (REX Shutterstock)

Ciara & Russell Wilson (REX Shutterstock)

Blac Chyna & Rob Kardashian (REX Shutterstock)

Pippa Middleton & James Matthews (FameFlyNet/REX Shutterstock)

JoJo Fletcher & Jordan Rodgers (REX Shutterstock)

Kayla Rae Reid & Ryan Lochte (Courtesy of Instagram)

Keysha Ka’oir & Gucci Mane (Courtesy of Instagram/REX Shutterstock)

Miranda Kerr & Evan Spiegel (REX Shutterstock)

Erin Andrews & Jarret Stoll (Courtesy of Erin Andrew Instagram)

Benjamin McKenzie & Morena Baccarin (REX Shutterstock)

Rosie Huntington-Whiteley & Jason Statham (REX Shutterstock)

Anna Camp & Skylar Astin (REX Shutterstock)

Alison Brie & Dave Franco (REX Shutterstock)

Carrie Ann Inaba & Robb Derringer (Courtesy of Instagram)

Kylie Minogue & Joshua Sasse (REX Shutterstock)

Post from Rob Kardashian about missing Dream.

(Courtesy of Instagram)

Blac Chyna post’s to instagram dissing Rob about the parenting of Dream Kardashian (Courtesy of Instagram)

Alleged Texts between Blac Chyna and her lawyer about trademarking the Kardashian name

(Courtesy of Instagram)

Alleged Texts between Blac Chyna and her lawyer about trademarking the Kardashian name

(Courtesy of Instagram)

Alleged texts between Young Thug & Blac Chyna

(Courtesy of Snapchat)

Alleged texts between Young Thug & Blac Chyna

(Courtesy of Snapchat)

Alleged texts between Young Thug & Blac Chyna

(Courtesy of Snapchat)

Rob Kardashian Responds to Blac Chyna taking Dream and Leaving him on December 17, 2016. (Image Courtesy of Instagram)

Rob Kardashian posts a series of Instagram collages talking about being left by Blac Chyna

(Courtesy of Instagram)

Rob Kardashian posts a series of Instagram collages talking about being left by Blac Chyna

(Courtesy of Instagram)

Rob Kardashian Responds to Blac Chyna taking Dream and Leaving him on December 17, 2016. (Image Courtesy of Snapchat)

Rob Kardashian posts a series of Instagram collages talking about being left by Blac Chyna

(Courtesy of Instagram)

Rob Kardashian Responds to Blac Chyna taking Dream and Leaving him on December 17, 2016. (Image Courtesy of Instagram)

Rob Kardashian Responds to Blac Chyna taking Dream and Leaving him on December 17, 2016. (Image Courtesy of Instagram)

Rob Kardashian Responds to Blac Chyna taking Dream and Leaving him on December 17, 2016. (Image Courtesy of Instagram)

Rob Kardashian Responds to Blac Chyna taking Dream and Leaving him on December 17, 2016. (Image Courtesy of Instagram)

Blac Chyna Instagram Hacked on Decembver 17, 2016. (Image Courtesy of Instagram)

Rob Kardashian Responds to Blac Chyna taking Dream and Leaving him on December 17, 2016. (Image Courtesy of Instagram)

Blac Chyna Instagram Hacked on Decembver 17, 2016. (Image Courtesy of Instagram)

Blac Chyna Instagram Hacked on Decembver 17, 2016. (Image Courtesy of Instagram)

Blac Chyna Instagram Hacked on Decembver 17, 2016. (Image Courtesy of Instagram)

Blac Chyna Instagram Hacked on Decembver 17, 2016. (Image Courtesy of Instagram)