Celebrities At The Oscars 2017 — Cutest Couples On The Academy Awards Red Carpet

Spencer Averick at the 2017 Academy Awards (REX/Shutterstock)
Viola Davis & Julius Tennon attend the 89th Annual Academy Awards in Los Angeles
(REX/Shutterstock)
Mel Gibson & Rosalind Ross attend the 89th Annual Academy Awards in Los Angeles
(REX/Shutterstock)
Scarlett Johannson & Guest attend the 89th Annual Academy Awards in Los Angeles
(REX/Shutterstock)
Kenneth Lonergan & J. Smith Cameron attend the 89th Annual Academy Awards in Los Angeles
(REX/Shutterstock)
Denzel & Pauletta Washington attend the 89th Annual Academy Awards in Los Angeles
(REX/Shutterstock)
Samuel L. Jackson & LaTanya Richardson attend the 89th Annual Academy Awards in Los Angeles
(REX/Shutterstock)
Justin Timberlake & Jessica Biel attend the 89th Annual Academy Awards in Los Angeles
(REX/Shutterstock)
Dwayne Johnson & Lauren Hashian attend the 89th Annual Academy Awards in Los Angeles
(REX/Shutterstock)
Matt Damon & Luciana Barroso attend the 89th Annual Academy Awards in Los Angeles
(REX/Shutterstock)
Chrissy Teigen & John Legend attend the 89th Annual Academy Awards in Los Angeles
(REX/Shutterstock)
Terrance Howard & Mira Pak attend the 89th Annual Academy Awards in Los Angeles
(REX/Shutterstock)
Pharrell Williams & Guestattend the 89th Annual Academy Awards in Los Angeles
(REX/Shutterstock)
Lin Manuel & Luz Towns Miranda attend the 89th Annual Academy Awards in Los Angeles
(REX/Shutterstock)
Seth Rogan & Lauren Miller attend the 89th Annual Academy Awards in Los Angeles
(REX/Shutterstock)
Jeff & Susan Bridges attend the 89th Annual Academy Awards in Los Angeles
(REX/Shutterstock)
Brie Larson & Alex Greenwald attend the 89th Annual Academy Awards in Los Angeles
(REX/Shutterstock)
Nicole Kidman & Keith Urban attend the 89th Annual Academy Awards in Los Angeles
(REX/Shutterstock)
Jamie Dornan & Amelia Warner attend the 89th Annual Academy Awards in Los Angeles
(REX/Shutterstock)
Leslie Mann & Judd Apatow attend the 89th Annual Academy Awards in Los Angeles
(REX/Shutterstock)
Harvey Weinstein & Georgina Chapman attend the 89th Annual Academy Awards in Los Angeles
(REX/Shutterstock)
Michael Fox & Tracy Pollan attend the 89th Annual Academy Awards in Los Angeles
(REX/Shutterstock)
Damien Chazelle & Olivia Hamilton attend the 89th Annual Academy Awards in Los Angeles
(REX/Shutterstock)
Vince Vaughn & Kyla Weber attend the 89th Annual Academy Awards in Los Angeles
(REX/Shutterstock)
Denis Villenueve & Tanya Lapointe attend the 89th Annual Academy Awards in Los Angeles
(REX/Shutterstock)
David Oyelowo & Jessica Oyelowo attend the 89th Annual Academy Awards in Los Angeles
(REX/Shutterstock)
Jason Bateman & Amanda Anka attend the 89th Annual Academy Awards in Los Angeles
(REX/Shutterstock)
Spencer Averick & Elisabeth Kiernan attend the 89th Annual Academy Awards in Los Angeles
(REX/Shutterstock)
Jamie Dornan & Amelia Warner attend the 89th Annual Academy Awards in Los Angeles
(REX/Shutterstock)
Howard Barish & Lillian Barish attend the 89th Annual Academy Awards in Los Angeles
(REX/Shutterstock)
Juanjo Gimenez & Maria Hidalga attend the 89th Annual Academy Awards in Los Angeles
(REX/Shutterstock)
Mohen Leo & Guest attend the 89th Annual Academy Awards in Los Angeles
(REX/Shutterstock)
Paul Feig & Laurie Feig attend the 89th Annual Academy Awards in Los Angeles
(REX/Shutterstock)
Andy Wright & Leia Katz attend the 89th Annual Academy Awards in Los Angeles
(REX/Shutterstock)
Eva Von Bahr & Love Carson attend the 89th Annual Academy Awards in Los Angeles
(REX/Shutterstock)
Joanna Natasegara & Orlando von Einsiedel attend the 89th Annual Academy Awards in Los Angeles
(REX/Shutterstock)
Sting & Trudie Styler attend the 89th Annual Academy Awards in Los Angeles
(REX/Shutterstock)
Hannes Holm attend the 89th Annual Academy Awards in Los Angeles
(REX/Shutterstock)
Gary Summers attend the 89th Annual Academy Awards in Los Angeles
(REX/Shutterstock)
Linus & Guest attend the 89th Annual Academy Awards in Los Angeles
(REX/Shutterstock)
Miranda July & Mike Mills attend the 89th Annual Academy Awards in Los Angeles
(REX/Shutterstock)
Jordan Horowitz & Julia Hart attend the 89th Annual Academy Awards in Los Angeles
(REX/Shutterstock)
Kevin O’Connell & Heather O’Connell attend the 89th Annual Academy Awards in Los Angeles
(REX/Shutterstock)
Eric Heisserer & Christine Boylan attend the 89th Annual Academy Awards in Los Angeles
(REX/Shutterstock)
Michael Shannon & Kate Arrington attend the 89th Annual Academy Awards in Los Angeles
(REX/Shutterstock)
Jennifer Aniston in Versace at the Vanity Fair Oscar Party, Los Angeles, USA – 26 Feb 2017
(REX Shutterstock)
Emma Stone in Givenchy Haute Couture At The 89th Academy Awards, Feb. 26, 2017 (REX/Shutterstock)
Emma Stone In Givenchy Haute Couture At The 89th Academy Awards, Feb. 26, 2017 (REX/Shutterstock)
Hailee Steinfeld in Ralph & Russo At The 89th Academy Awards, Feb. 26, 2017 (REX/Shutterstock)
Hailee Steinfeld in Ralph & Russo At The 89th Academy Awards, Feb. 26, 2017 (REX/Shutterstock)
Taraji P Henson in Giambattista Valli at the 89th Annual Academy Awards in LA on Feb. 26, 2017
(REX/Shutterstock)
Taraji P Henson in Giambattista Valli at the 89th Annual Academy Awards in LA on Feb. 26, 2017
(REX/Shutterstock)
Brie Larson in Oscar de la Renta at the 89th Annual Academy Awards in LA on Feb. 26, 2017
(REX/Shutterstock)
Brie Larson in Oscar de la Renta at the 89th Annual Academy Awards in LA on Feb. 26, 2017
(REX/Shutterstock)
Priyanka Chopra in Ralph & Russo at the 89th Academy Awards, Feb. 26, 2017 (REX/Shutterstock)
Priyanka Chopra in Ralph & Russo at the 89th Academy Awards, Feb. 26, 2017 (REX/Shutterstock)
Chrissy Teigen in Zuhair Murad at the 89th Annual Academy Awards in LA on Feb. 26, 2017
(REX/Shutterstock)
Chrissy Teigen in Zuhair Murad at the 89th Academy Awards, Feb. 26, 2017 (REX/Shutterstock)
Salma Hayek in Alexander McQueen and Sophia Webster At The 89th Academy Awards, Feb. 26, 2017 (REX/Shutterstock)
Nicole Kidman in Armani Privé at the 89th Academy Awards, Feb. 26, 2017 (REX/Shutterstock)
Nicole Kidman in Armani Privé at the 89th Academy Awards, Feb. 26, 2017 (REX/Shutterstock)
Emma Roberts in vintage Armani Privé at the 89th Annual Academy Awards in LA on Feb. 26, 2017
(REX/Shutterstock)
Charlize Theron in Dior at the 89th Annual Academy Awards in LA on Feb. 26, 2017
(REX/Shutterstock)
Alicia Vikander in Louis Vuitton at the 89th Annual Academy Awards in LA on Feb. 26, 2017
(REX/Shutterstock)
Karlie Kloss in Stella McCartney the 89th Annual Academy Awards in LA on Feb. 26, 2017
(REX/Shutterstock)
Karlie Kloss in Stella McCartney at the 89th Annual Academy Awards in LA on Feb. 26, 2017
(REX/Shutterstock)
Michelle Williams in Louis Vuitton at the 89th Annual Academy Awards in LA on Feb. 26, 2017
(REX/Shutterstock)
Michelle Williams in Louis Vuitton at the 89th Annual Academy Awards in LA on Feb. 26, 2017
(REX/Shutterstock)
Kelly Ripa in Carolina Herrera at the 89th Annual Academy Awards in LA on Feb. 26, 2017
(REX/Shutterstock)
Felicity Jones in Dior at the 89th Academy Awards, Feb. 26, 2017 (REX/Shutterstock)
Kirsten Dunst in Dior at the 89th Annual Academy Awards in LA on Feb. 26, 2017
(REX/Shutterstock)
Scarlet Johanson in Alaia at the 89th Annual Academy Awards in LA on Feb. 26, 2017
(REX/Shutterstock)
Isabelle Huppert in Armani Privé at the 89th Academy Awards, Feb. 26, 2017 (REX/Shutterstock)
Sofia Carson in Monique Lhuillier at the 89th Academy Awards, Feb. 26, 2017 REX/Shutterstock)
Louise Roe in Pronovias at the 89th Academy Awards, Feb. 26, 2017 (REX/Shutterstock)
Viola Davis in Armani Privé at the 89th Academy Awards, Feb. 26, 2017 (REX/Shutterstock)
Halle Berry in Versace at the 89th Academy Awards, Feb. 26, 2017 (REX/Shutterstock)
Kate Mckinnon in Narciso Rodriguez at The 89th Academy Awards, Feb. 26, 2017 (REX/Shutterstock)
Laura Dern in Rodarte at the 89th Annual Academy Awards in LA on Feb. 26, 2017
(REX/Shutterstock)
Naomi Harris in Calvin Klein at the 89th Academy Awards, Feb. 26, 2017 (REX/Shutterstock)
Octavia Spencer In Marchesa
At The 89th Academy Awards, Feb. 26, 2017 (REX/Shutterstock)
Busy Phillips in Elizabeth Kennedy at the 89th Annual Academy Awards in LA on Feb. 26, 2017
(REX/Shutterstock)
Viola Davis in Armani Privé at the 89th Annual Academy Awards in LA on Feb. 26, 2017
(REX/Shutterstock)
Scarlett Johansson in Alaia at the 89th Annual Academy Awards in LA on Feb. 26, 2017
(REX/Shutterstock)
Scarlett Johansson in Alaia at the 89th Annual Academy Awards in LA on Feb. 26, 2017
(REX/Shutterstock)
Olivia Culpo in Marchesa
at the 89th Annual Academy Awards in LA on Feb. 26, 2017
(REX/Shutterstock)
Olivia Culpo in Marchesa
at the 89th Annual Academy Awards in LA on Feb. 26, 2017
(REX/Shutterstock)
Alicia Vikander in Louis Vuitton at the 89th Annual Academy Awards in LA on Feb. 26, 2017
(REX/Shutterstock)
Viola Davis in Armani Privé at the 89th Annual Academy Awards in LA on Feb. 26, 2017
(REX/Shutterstock)
Emma Roberts in vintage Armani Privé at the 89th Annual Academy Awards in LA on Feb. 26, 2017
(REX/Shutterstock)
Hallee Berry in Versace at the 89th Annual Academy Awards in LA on Feb. 26, 2017
(REX/Shutterstock)
Scarlett Johansson in Alaia at the 89th Annual Academy Awards in LA on Feb. 26, 2017
(REX/Shutterstock)
Felicity Jones in Dior at the 89th Annual Academy Awards in LA on Feb. 26, 2017
(REX/Shutterstock)
Sofia Carson in Monique Lhuillier at the 89th Annual Academy Awards in LA on Feb. 26, 2017
(REX/Shutterstock)
Sofia Carson in Monique Lhuillier at the 89th Annual Academy Awards in LA on Feb. 26, 2017
(REX/Shutterstock)
Brie Larson in Oscar de la Renta at the 89th Annual Academy Awards in LA on Feb. 26, 2017
(REX/Shutterstock)