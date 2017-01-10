Woody Johnson (REX/Shutterstock)

The Dixie Chicks were absolutely opposed to performing at Donald Trump’s inauguration, saying through their manager: “No one is prepared to normalize what is going on in the country right now.” (SplashNews)

Andrea Bocelli was game for singing at the inauguration until he faced major backlash online from diehard fans. He politely backed out from the gig. (Rex/Shutterstock)

Rebecca Ferguson wanted to perform at the inauguration on the condition that she be allowed to sing the Billie Holiday song “Strange Fruit”. After that was denied — and people started bashing her — she decided not to perform. (Rex/Shutterstock)

Yikes. A member of the Trump transition team actually announced that Elton John would be performing at the inauguration, and it wasn’t true! His publicist said no way. (SplashNews)

George Lopez was approached to do a comedy set, and tweeted that he declined the offer. “then they asked if I had Eric Estrada’s phone number,” he joked. (Rex/Shutterstock)

Celine Dion was reportedly approched to sing at the inauguration, but privately told the transition team that she’d pass. (Rex/Shutterstock)

Gospel singer Charlotte Church got cheeky on Twitter, telling Trump: “Your staff have asked me to sing at your inauguration, a simple Internet search would show I think you’re a tyrant. Bye” (Rex/Shutterstock)

Moby laughed at the notion that Trump’s team wanted him to DJ the Inaugural Ball, then came back with a proposition: “I guess I’d DJ at an inaugural ball if as payment #trump released his tax returns.” (Rex/Shutterstock)

David Foster gently told the world that rumors he was performing for Trump were false. “I politely and respectfully declined,” he said on Instagram (Rex/Shutterstock)

Elaine Chao Former Labor Secretary Elaine Chao arrives at Trump Tower, in New York, to meet with President-elect Donald Trump

Trump, New York, USA – 21 Nov 2016 (REX/Shutterstock)

Elaine Chao Former Labor Secretary Elaine Chao arrives at Trump Tower, in New York, to meet with President-elect Donald Trump

Trump, New York, USA – 21 Nov 2016 (REX/Shutterstock)

Republican National Convention, Cleveland, USA – 17 Jul 2016

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., joined by his wife, former Labor Secretary Elaine Chao, checks out the stage during preparation for the Republican National Convention inside Quicken Loans Arena (REX/Shutterstock)

Elaine Chao (REX/Shutterstock)

Elaine Chao (REX/Shutterstock)

Elaine Chao (REX/Shutterstock)

Elaine Chao (REX/Shutterstock)

Elaine Chao (REX/Shutterstock)

Former United States Secretary of Labor Elaine Chao

State Dinner in honour of President Hu Jintao of China at the White House, Washington, D.C, America – 19 Jan 2011

Elaine Chao (REX/Shutterstock)

US Secretary of Labour, Elaine Chao and US Senator Mitch McConnell

White House state dinner in honour of the nation’s Governors, Wasington, America – 25 Feb 2007 (REX/Shutterstock)

Elaine Chao (REX/Shutterstock)

Elaine Chao (REX/Shutterstock)