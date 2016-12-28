Saved By The Bell (Courtesy of Twitter)

Drake & Jennifer Lopez have had everyone talking about a possible romance lately, so it’d be great if they’d just seal it with an NYE kiss! (Courtesy of Instagram)

It’s been rumored that Kourtney Kardashian and Scott Disick are getting back together, but she’s also been hanging out with a 23-year-old model. Can’t these two just kiss already and make it legit!? (Courtesy of Instagram)

Nick Jonas & Selena Gomez have remained amicable since their split, and they’d make the perfect new couple for 2017! (Getty Images)

All of our dreams would come true if Taylor Swift and Calvin Harris got back together — and there’d be no better way to go public than on New Year’s! (Courtesy of Instagram)

Kendall Jenner & Harry Styles reconnected right around this time in 2015, so it’s time for them to give it another go! (Getty Images)

We’re still having trouble believing that Bella Hadid and The Weeknd split this year — they totally need to get back together! (REX/Shutterstock)

Bella Thorne has been dealing with the Tyler Posey/Charlie Puth love triangle lately…it’s ENOUGH. Time to go back to your real true love, Gregg Sulkin, girl! (Courtesy of Instagram)

Brooklyn Beckham & Chloe Moretz have been off and on ofr a year and a half, and we say they kick off 2017 back ON. (REX/Shutterstock)

Taylor Lautner has been a great rock for Billie Lourd after the recent death of her mother, Carrie Fisher, so he better be kissing her at midnight on NYE. (Courtesy of Facebook)

Rob Kardashian & Blac Chyna are the most up and down celeb couple EVER — let’s just hope they start off the New Year on a good note. (Courtesy of Instagram)