Naya Rivera & Ryan Dorsey (REX Shutterstock)

CeeLo Green’s cell phone explodes in his face while in the studio

(Courtesy of Facebook)

CeeLo Green’s cell phone explodes in his face while in the studio

(Courtesy of Facebook)

CeeLo Green’s cell phone explodes in his face while in the studio

(Courtesy of Facebook)

CeeLo Green attends the Angel Ball in NYC with longtime love Shani James

(REX/Shutterstock)

CeeLo Green poses Tracy Morgan and his squad at Madison Sqaure Garden

(Courtesy of Instagram)

CeeLo Green attends the Angel Ball in NYC

(REX/Shutterstock)

CeeLo Green hangs with Sarah Jessica

Parker at the Angel Ball in NYC

(REX/Shutterstock)

CeeLo Green poses on set of a music video alonside love Shani James

(Courtesy of Instagram)

CeeLo Green performs in concert at the Hammersmith Apollo in London on June 24, 2016

(REX/Shutterstock)

CeeLo Green performs in concert at the Hammersmith Apollo in London on June 24, 2016

(REX/Shutterstock)

CeeLo Green performs in concert at the Hammersmith Apollo in London on June 24, 2016

(REX/Shutterstock)

CeeLo Green posts a shot prior to performing the season opener at a Rams football game

(Courtesy of Instagram)

CeeLo Green attends the 12th Annuel Musicares Map Fund Benefit Concert in Los Angeles

(REX/Shutterstock)

CeeLo Green and Shani James walk the red carpet for the Musicares Map Benefit Concert in Los Angeles

(REX/Shutterstock)

CeeLo Green appears on the ‘Later With Jools Holland’ in Britain

(REX/Shutterstock)

CeeLo Green and Shani James pose with a cute pup on the red carpet of the 9th Annual Pre-Grammy Party

(REX/Shutterstock)

CeeLo Green appears outside the BBC Radio Studios

(REX/Shutterstock)

CeeLo Green appears on the ‘Later With Jools Holland’ in Britain

(REX/Shutterstock)

‘Manchester By The Sea’ (The Affleck/Middleton Project)

‘Manchester By The Sea’ (The Affleck/Middleton Project)

‘Manchester By The Sea’ (The Affleck/Middleton Project)

‘Manchester By The Sea’ (The Affleck/Middleton Project)

‘Manchester By The Sea’ (The Affleck/Middleton Project)

‘Manchester By The Sea’ (The Affleck/Middleton Project)

‘Manchester By The Sea’ (The Affleck/Middleton Project)

‘Manchester By The Sea’ (The Affleck/Middleton Project)

‘Manchester By The Sea’ (The Affleck/Middleton Project)

‘Manchester By The Sea’ (The Affleck/Middleton Project)