Carrie Underwood sings the national anthem before her husband’s hockey game on April 17, 2017

(REX/Shutterstock)

Carrie Underwood waves a towel singing the national anthem before her husband’s hockey game on April 17, 2017

(REX/Shutterstock)

Carrie Underwood performs at the 52nd annual Academy of Country Music Awards in Las Vegas, April 2, 2017

(AP Images)

Carrie Underwood performs at the 52nd annual Academy of Country Music Awards in Las Vegas, April 2, 2017

(AP Images)

Carrie Underwood covers Cosmopolitan Magazine, December 2015. (Courtesy of Cosmopolitan/Matt Jones)

Carrie Underwood in Cosmopolitan Magazine, December 2015. (Courtesy of Cosmopolitan/Matt Jones)

Carrie Underwood & her son Isaiah workout together on August 27, 2015 (Courtesy of Instagram)

Carrie Underwood performs at day 1 of the Faster Horses Festival at Michigan International Speedway on July 17, 2015 in Brooklyn, Michigan. (Photo by Scott Legato/Getty Images)

Carrie Underwood shares this adorable photo of husband Mike Fisher and son Isiah on Aug. 02, 2015. (Courtesy of Instagram)

Carrie Underwood shares first picture of her son, March 29 (Courtesy of Instagram)

Carrie Underwood shares a glimpse of her newborn on March 03, 2015. (Courtesy of Instagram)

Carrie Underwood, Jan. 22, 2015 (Courtesy of Twitter)

Carrie Underwood attends the 2014 American Country Countdown Awards at Music City Center on December 15, 2014 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Jason Merritt/Getty Images for dcp)

Carrie Underwood attends the 2014 American Country Countdown Awards at Music City Center on December 15, 2014 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Jason Merritt/Getty Images for dcp)

Carrie Underwood attends the 2014 American Country Countdown Awards at Music City Center on December 15, 2014 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Jason Merritt/Getty Images for dcp)

Carrie Underwood attends the 2014 American Country Countdown Awards at Music City Center on December 15, 2014 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Jason Merritt/Getty Images for dcp)

Carrie Underwood perform during the CMA 2014 Country Christmas on November 7, 2014 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Terry Wyatt/FilmMagic)

Carrie Underwood performs during the 48th annual CMA Awards at the Bridgestone Arena on November 5, 2014 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Rick Diamond/Getty Images)

Carrie Underwood performs during the 48th annual CMA Awards at the Bridgestone Arena on November 5, 2014 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Rick Diamond/Getty Images)

Brad Paisley and Carrie Underwood speak onstage during the 48th annual CMA awards at the Bridgestone Arena on November 5, 2014 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Terry Wyatt/FilmMagic)

Brad Paisley and Carrie Underwood speak onstage during the 48th annual CMA awards at the Bridgestone Arena on November 5, 2014 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Terry Wyatt/FilmMagic)

Carrie Underwood attends the 48th annual CMA Awards at the Bridgestone Arena on November 5, 2014 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Larry Busacca/Entertainment/Getty Images)

Carrie Underwood at the Grand Ole Opry on December 14, 2014 (Courtesy of Twitter)

Carrie Underwood at the Grand Ole Opry on December 14, 2014 (Courtesy of Twitter)

Carrie Underwood at the Grand Ole Opry on December 14, 2014 (Courtesy of Twitter)

Carrie Underwood Visits ‘The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon’ at Rockefeller Center on December 8, 2014 in New York City (Courtesy of NBC)

Carrie Underwood Visits ‘The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon’ at Rockefeller Center on December 8, 2014 in New York City. (Photo by Theo Wargo/NBC/Entertainment/Getty Images for ‘The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon’)

Carrie Underwood Visits ‘The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon’ at Rockefeller Center on December 8, 2014 in New York City. (Photo by Theo Wargo/NBC/Entertainment/Getty Images for ‘The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon’)

Carrie Underwood Visits ‘The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon’ at Rockefeller Center on December 8, 2014 in New York City (Courtesy of NBC)

Carrie Underwood Visits ‘The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon’ at Rockefeller Center on December 8, 2014 in New York City (Courtesy of NBC)

Pregnant singer Carrie Underwood performs the first of two sold-out shows at Ravinia on September 6, 2014 in Highland Park, Illinois (Fameflynet)

Carrie Underwood, in Rubin Signer, attends the 13th Annual Samsung Hope For Children Gala at Cipriani Wall Street on June 10, 2014 in New York City. (Photo by D Dipasupil/FilmMagic)

Carrie Underwood attends the 13th Annual Samsung Hope For Children Gala at Cipriani Wall Street on June 10, 2014 in New York City. (Photo by D Dipasupil/FilmMagic)

Carrie Underwood, in Roberto Cavalli, attends the 2014 CMT Music Awards at the Bridgestone Arena on June 4, 2014 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Michael Loccisano/Getty Images)

Carrie Underwood accepts an award onstage at the 2014 CMT Music Awards at Bridgestone Arena on June 4, 2014 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Michael Loccisano/Getty Images for CMT)

Carrie Underwood & Miranda Lambert attends the 2014 Billboard Music Awards at the MGM Grand Garden Arena on May 18, 2014 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)

Carrie Underwood, in Oriett Domenech, attends the 2014 Billboard Music Awards at the MGM Grand Garden Arena on May 18, 2014 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)

Carrie Underwood attends the 2014 Billboard Music Awards at the MGM Grand Garden Arena on May 18, 2014 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)

Carrie Underwood (L), in Claire Pettibone, attends the 2014 Time 100 Gala at Frederick P. Rose Hall, Jazz at Lincoln Center on April 29, 2014 in New York City. (Photo by D Dipasupil/FilmMagic)

Carrie Underwood performing in a white Georges Chakra dress and Jimmy Choo shoes(Ethan Miller/Entertainment/Getty Images)

Carrie Underwood performs onstage at the 29th Annual Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame Induction Ceremony at Barclays Center of Brooklyn on April 10, 2014 in New York City. (Photo by Larry Busacca/Entertainment/Getty Images)

Carrie Underwood performs onstage at the 29th Annual Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame Induction Ceremony at Barclays Center of Brooklyn on April 10, 2014 in New York City. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/WireImage)

Musicians Sheryl Crow (L) and Carrie Underwood perform onstage at the 29th Annual Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame Induction Ceremony at Barclays Center of Brooklyn on April 10, 2014 in New York City. (Photo by Larry Busacca/Getty Images)

L-R) Musicians Bonnie Raitt, Emmylou Harris and Carrie Underwood perform onstage at the 29th Annual Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame Induction Ceremony at Barclays Center of Brooklyn on April 10, 2014 in New York City. (Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/WireImage for Rock and Roll Hall of Fame)

(L-R) Musicians Carrie Underwood, Bonnie Raitt, Emmylou Harris, Sheryl Crow and Glenn Frey perform onstage at the 29th Annual Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame Induction Ceremony at Barclays Center of Brooklyn on April 10, 2014 in New York City. (Photo by Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic)

(L-R) Musicians Sheryl Crow, Bonnie Raitt, Stevie Nicks, Carrie Underwood and Emmylou Harris attend the 29th Annual Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame Induction Ceremony at Barclays Center of Brooklyn on April 10, 2014 in New York City. (Photo by Michael Loccisano/Entertainment/Getty Images)

Carrie Underwood, in Oscar de la Renta, Jimmy Choo shoes and David Yurman jewels, attends the 49th Annual Academy Of Country Music Awards at the MGM Grand Garden Arena on April 6, 2014 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Jason Merritt/Entertainment/Getty Images)

Carrie Underwood & Mike Fisher (Bauer-Griffin)

Carrie Underwood in Ralph & Russo Couture attends the 47th annual CMA Awards at the Bridgestone Arena on November 6, 2013 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Michael Loccisano/Entertainment/Getty)

Carrie Underwood at The 2013 CMA Awards in Nashville on Nov. 6, 2013. (Getty)

Carrie Underwood at The 2013 CMA Awards in Nashville on Nov. 6, 2013. (Getty)

Musician Carrie Underwood performs onstage during the 47th annual CMA awards at the Bridgestone Arena on November 6, 2013 in Nashville, United States. (Photo by Larry Busacca/WireImage)

Carrie Underwood performs onstage during the 47th annual CMA awards at the Bridgestone Arena on November 6, 2013 in Nashville, United States. (Photo by Larry Busacca/WireImage)

Carrie Underwood performs onstage during the 47th annual CMA Awards at the Bridgestone Arena on November 6, 2013 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Rick Diamond/Entertainment/Getty Images)

Hosts Brad Paisley (L) and Carrie Underwood speak onstage during the 47th annual CMA awards at the Bridgestone Arena on November 6, 2013 in Nashville, United States. (Photo by Larry Busacca/WireImage)

Carrie Underwood (Getty Images)

Carrie Underwood attends the 2013 CMT Music awards at the Bridgestone Arena on June 5, 2013 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Getty Images)

Carrie Underwood (Getty Images)

Carrie Underwood

Carrie Underwood, in Naeem Khan Resort 2013, attends the 48th Annual Academy of Country Music Awards at the MGM Grand Garden Arena on April 7, 2013 in Las Vegas, Nevada.(Getty)

Carrie Underwood (Getty Images)

Carrie Underwood in Katherine Feiner poses for a portrait ahead of performing at the Country to Country Festival at The 02 on Sunday 17th March at The St Pancras Renaissance Hotel on March 13, 2013 in London, England. (Getty)

Carrie Underwood, in Abed Mahfouz. (Getty)

Carrie Underwood (Getty)

Carrie Underwood (Getty Images)

Carrie Underwood at the CMAs (Getty)

Singer Carrie Underwood arrives at the 2012 CMT Music awards at the Bridgestone Arena on June 6, 2012 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Getty Images)

NASHVILLE, TN – FEBRUARY 28: Singer/Songwriter Carrie Underwood attends the Nordstrom Symphony fashion show at the Schermerhorn Symphony Center on February 28, 2012 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Rick Diamond/Getty Images)

Carrie Underwood films a scene for her upcoming movie “Soul Surfer” on Feb. 12 in Hawaii.

Carrie Underwood arrives at the 52nd Annual GRAMMY Awards – Salute To Icons Honoring Doug Morris held at The Beverly Hilton Hotel on January 30, 2010 in Beverly Hills, California.

Carrie Underwood shows her engagement ring on the red carpet at the People’s Choice Awards 2010 held at Nokia Theatre L.A. Live on January 6, 2010 in Los Angeles, California.

Carrie Underwood (Getty Images)

Carrie Underwood performs during FOX’s “Carrie Underwood: An All-Star Holiday Special,” a two-hour variety special airing Monday, December 7, 2009

Carrie Underwood performs during FOX’s “Carrie Underwood: An All-Star Holiday Special,” a two-hour variety special airing Monday, December 7, 2009

Carrie Underwood and Dolly Parton perform during FOX’s “Carrie Underwood: An All-Star Holiday Special,” a two-hour variety special airing Monday, December 7, 2009

Carrie Underwood performs during FOX’s “Carrie Underwood: An All-Star Holiday Special,” a two-hour variety special airing Monday, December 7, 2009

Carrie Underwood (Getty Images)

Rihanna accepts the Most Desirable Woman award onstage during Spike TV’s ‘Guys Choice’ Awards held at Sony Studios on June 7, 2014 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Michael Tran/FilmMagic)

Rihanna accepts the Most Desirable Woman award onstage during Spike TV’s ‘Guys Choice’ Awards held at Sony Studios on June 7, 2014 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Michael Tran/FilmMagic)

Rihanna accepts the Most Desirable Woman award onstage during Spike TV’s ‘Guys Choice’ Awards held at Sony Studios on June 7, 2014 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Michael Tran/FilmMagic)

Kevin Hart (L) and Rihanna speak onstage during the Spike TV’s ‘Guys Choice’ Awards held at the Sony Studios on June 7, 2014 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Tommaso Boddi/WireImage)

Sandra Bullock speaks onstage during Spike TV’s ‘Guys Choice’ Awards held at Sony Studios on June 7, 2014 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Michael Tran/FilmMagic)

Actors Sandra Bullock, Keanu Reeves and Hugh Grant attend Spike TV’s ‘Guys Choice 2014’ at Sony Pictures Studios on June 7, 2014 in Culver City, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Entertainment/Getty Images for Spike TV)

Jessica Alba attends Spike TV’s ‘Guys Choice 2014’ at Sony Pictures Studios on June 7, 2014 in Culver City, California. (Photo by Frederick M. Brown/Entertainment/Getty Images)

Chrissy Teigen attends Spike TV’s ‘Guys Choice 2014’ at Sony Pictures Studios on June 7, 2014 in Culver City, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Entertainment/Getty Images for Spike TV)

Olivia Munn attends Spike TV’s ‘Guys Choice’ Awards at Sony Studios on June 7, 2014 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Jason LaVeris/FilmMagic)

Actress Jaime King attends Spike TV’s ‘Guys Choice 2014’ at Sony Pictures Studios on June 7, 2014 in Culver City, California. (Photo by Frederick M. Brown/Entertainment/Getty Images)

Actress Rosario Dawson attends Spike TV’s ‘Guys Choice 2014’ at Sony Pictures Studios on June 7, 2014 in Culver City, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Entertainment/Getty Images for Spike TV)

Jillian Rose Reed attends the Spike TV’s ‘Guys Choice’ Awards held at the Sony Studios on June 7, 2014 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Tommaso Boddi/WireImage)

Actress Nikki DeLoach attends Spike TV’s ‘Guys Choice 2014’ at Sony Pictures Studios on June 7, 2014 in Culver City, California. (Photo by Frederick M. Brown/Entertainment/Getty Images)

Actress Laura Vandervoort attends Spike TV’s ‘Guys Choice 2014’ at Sony Pictures Studios on June 7, 2014 in Culver City, California. (Photo by Frederick M. Brown/Entertainment/Getty Images)

Actress Lauren Cohan attends Spike TV’s ‘Guys Choice 2014’ at Sony Pictures Studios on June 7, 2014 in Culver City, California. (Photo by Mark Davis/WireImage for Spike TV)

Model Lily Aldridge attends Spike TV’s ‘Guys Choice 2014’ at Sony Pictures Studios on June 7, 2014 in Culver City, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Entertainment/Getty Images for Spike TV)

Jackie Tranchida attends Spike TV’s ‘Guys Choice 2014’ at Sony Pictures Studios on June 7, 2014 in Culver City, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Entertainment/Getty Images for Spike TV)

Model Emily Ratajkowski attends Spike TV’s ‘Guys Choice 2014’ at Sony Pictures Studios on June 7, 2014 in Culver City, California. (Photo by Frederick M. Brown/Entertainment/Getty Images)

TV personality Keltie Knight attends Spike TV’s ‘Guys Choice 2014’ at Sony Pictures Studios on June 7, 2014 in Culver City, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Entertainment/Getty Images for Spike TV)

TV personality Chris Hardwick (L) and actress Chloe Dykstra attend Spike TV’s ‘Guys Choice 2014’ at Sony Pictures Studios on June 7, 2014 in Culver City, California. (Photo by Frederick M. Brown/Entertainment/Getty Images)

Actor Andy Samberg attends Spike TV’s ‘Guys Choice 2014’ at Sony Pictures Studios on June 7, 2014 in Culver City, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Entertainment/Getty Images for Spike TV)

Norman Reedus attends the Spike TV’s ‘Guys Choice’ Awards held at the Sony Studios on June 7, 2014 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Tommaso Boddi/WireImage)

Actor Kevin Hart and Eniko Parrish arrive at Spike TV’s ‘Guys Choice’ Awards at Sony Studios on June 7, 2014 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Gregg DeGuire/WireImage)

(L-R) Actors Rob Riggle, Damon Wayans Jr. and Jake Johnson attend Spike TV’s ‘Guys Choice 2014’ at Sony Pictures Studios on June 7, 2014 in Culver City, California. (Photo by Frederick M. Brown/Entertainment/Getty Images)

Professional wrestlers Jamie Lynn Szantyr, Bully Ray, Taryn Terrell and Jessie Godderz attend Spike TV’s ‘Guys Choice 2014’ at Sony Pictures Studios on June 7, 2014 in Culver City, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Entertainment/Getty Images for Spike TV)

Model Camila Alves, actresses Sandra Bullock, and Olivia Munn attend Spike TV’s ‘Guys Choice 2014’ at Sony Pictures Studios on June 7, 2014 in Culver City, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Entertainment/Getty Images for Spike TV)

Actors Lauren Cohan, Chris Hardwick, and Chloe Dykstra attends Spike TV’s ‘Guys Choice 2014’ at Sony Pictures Studios on June 7, 2014 in Culver City, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Entertainment/Getty Images for Spike TV)

Comedians Keegan-Michael Key (L) and Jordan Peele of Key & Peele accept the Hottest Couple award onstage during Spike TV’s ‘Guys Choice 2014’ at Sony Pictures Studios on June 7, 2014 in Culver City, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Entertainment/Getty Images for Spike TV)

Comedians Keegan-Michael Key (L) and Jordan Peele of Key & Peele accept the Hottest Couple award onstage during Spike TV’s ‘Guys Choice 2014’ at Sony Pictures Studios on June 7, 2014 in Culver City, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Entertainment/Getty Images for Spike TV)

Andy Samberg accepts the Primetime award onstage during Spike TV’s ‘Guys Choice’ Awards held at Sony Studios on June 7, 2014 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Michael Tran/FilmMagic)

Andy Samberg (C) accepts the Primetime award from Jake Johnson (L) and Damon Wayans Jr. onstage during Spike TV’s ‘Guys Choice’ Awards held at Sony Studios on June 7, 2014 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Michael Tran/FilmMagic)

Matthew McConaughey accepts an award onstage during Spike TV’s ‘Guys Choice’ Awards held at Sony Studios on June 7, 2014 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Michael Tran/FilmMagic)

Armed Forces troops onstage during Spike TV’s ‘Guys Choice 2014’ at Sony Pictures Studios on June 7, 2014 in Culver City, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Entertainment/Getty Images for Spike TV)

Kevin Hart speaks onstage during the Spike TV’s ‘Guys Choice’ Awards held at the Sony Studios on June 7, 2014 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Tommaso Boddi/WireImage)

Chrissy Teigen (L), Nina Agdal (2nd R) and Lily Aldridge (R) accept the Holy Grail of Hot award from actor Kit Harington (2nd L) onstage during the Spike TV’s ‘Guys Choice’ Awards held at the Sony Studios on June 7, 2014 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Tommaso Boddi/WireImage)

Tommy Chong (L) and Cheech Marin speak onstage during the Spike TV’s ‘Guys Choice’ Awards held at the Sony Studios on June 7, 2014 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Tommaso Boddi/WireImage)

Mark Walhberg speaks onstage during the Spike TV’s ‘Guys Choice’ Awards held at the Sony Studios on June 7, 2014 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Tommaso Boddi/WireImage)

Aaron Paul speaks onstage during the Spike TV’s ‘Guys Choice’ Awards held at the Sony Studios on June 7, 2014 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Tommaso Boddi/WireImage)

Jessica Alba, Rosario Dawson and Jaime King speak onstage during the Spike TV’s ‘Guys Choice’ Awards held at the Sony Studios on June 7, 2014 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Tommaso Boddi/WireImage)

Cameron Diaz (L) and Jason Segel speak onstage during the Spike TV’s ‘Guys Choice’ Awards held at the Sony Studios on June 7, 2014 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Tommaso Boddi/WireImage)

Matthew McConaughey and Keanu Reeves speak onstage during the Spike TV’s ‘Guys Choice’ Awards held at the Sony Studios on June 7, 2014 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Tommaso Boddi/WireImage)