Sam Heughan & Caitriona Balfe (REX/Shutterstock)
Carrie Underwood at the 2016
Academy of Country Music Awards.
(REX/Shutterstock)
Miranda Lambert at the 2016
Academy of Country Music Awards.
(REX/Shutterstock)
Miranda Lambert at the 2015 Academy of Country Music Awards.
(REX/Shutterstock)
Carrie Underwood at the 2014 Academy of Country Music Awards.
(REX/Shutterstock)
Miranda Lambert at the 2014
Academy of Country Music Awards.
(REX/Shutterstock)
Carrie Underwood at the 2013 Academy of Country Music Awards.
(REX/Shutterstock)
Miranda Lambert at the 2014 Academy of Country Music Awards.
(REX/Shutterstock)
Carrie Underwood at the 2012 Academy Of Country Music Awards.
(REX/Shutterstock)
Miranda Lambert at the 2012 Academy Of Country Music Awards.
(REX/Shutterstock)
Miranda Lambert at the 2012 Academy Of Country Music Awards.
(REX/Shutterstock)
Carrie Underwood at the 2011 Academy Of Country Music Awards.
(REX/Shutterstock)
Miranda Lambert at the 2011 Academy Of Country Music Awards.
(REX/Shutterstock)
Carrie Underwood at the 2010
Academy of Country Music Awards.
(REX/Shutterstock)
Miranda Lambert at the 2011
Academy Of Country Music Awards.
(REX/Shutterstock)
Carrie Underwood at the 2010 Academy of Country Music Awards.
(REX/Shutterstock)
Miranda Lambert at the 2010
Academy of Country Music Awards.
(REX/Shutterstock)
Carrie Underwood at the 2009
Academy of Country Music Awards.
(REX/Shutterstock)
Miranda Lambert at the 2010
Academy of Country Music Awards.
(REX/Shutterstock)
Carrie Underwood at the 2009
Academy of Country Music Awards.
(REX/Shutterstock)
Miranda Lambert at the 2009
Academy of Country Music Awards Arrivals.
(REX/Shutterstock)
Carrie Underwood at the 2008
Academy of Country Music Awards.
(REX/Shutterstock)
Miranda Lambert at the 2008
Academy of Country Music Awards.
(REX/Shutterstock)
Carrie Underwood at the 2008
Academy of Country Music Awards.
(REX/Shutterstock)
Carrie Underwood at the 2007
Academy of Country Music Awards.
(REX/Shutterstock)
Miranda Lambert at the 2008
Academy of Country Music Awards.
(REX/Shutterstock)
Carrie Underwood at the 2007
Academy of Country Music Awards.
(REX/Shutterstock)
Miranda Lambert at the 2007
Academy of Country Music Awards. (REX/Shutterstock)
Carrie Underwood at the 2006 Academy of Country Music Awards.
(REX/Shutterstock)
Miranda Lambert at the 2007
Academy of Country Music Awards.
(REX/Shutterstock)
Carrie Underwood at the 2006
Academy of Country Music Awards.
(REX/Shutterstock)
Miranda Lambert on The 18th Annual A HOME FOR THE HOLIDAYS, an entertainment special celebrating families to be broadcast Friday, Dec. 23 (8:00-9:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network. Photo: Sonja Flemming/CBS ©2016 CBS Broadcasting, Inc
Miranda Lambert on The 18th Annual A HOME FOR THE HOLIDAYS, an entertainment special celebrating families to be broadcast Friday, Dec. 23 (8:00-9:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network. Photo: Sonja Flemming/CBS ©2016 CBS Broadcasting, Inc
Miranda Lambert on The 18th Annual A HOME FOR THE HOLIDAYS, an entertainment special celebrating families to be broadcast Friday, Dec. 23 (8:00-9:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network. Photo: Sonja Flemming/CBS ©2016 CBS Broadcasting, Inc
Rachel Platten on The 18th Annual A HOME FOR THE HOLIDAYS, an entertainment special celebrating families to be broadcast Friday, Dec. 23 (8:00-9:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network. Photo: Sonja Flemming/CBS ©2016 CBS Broadcasting, Inc
Alessia Cara on The 18th Annual A HOME FOR THE HOLIDAYS, an entertainment special celebrating families to be broadcast Friday, Dec. 23 (8:00-9:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network. Photo: Sonja Flemming/CBS ©2016 CBS Broadcasting, Inc. All Rights Reserved
ace Adkins on The 18th Annual A HOME FOR THE HOLIDAYS, an entertainment special celebrating families to be broadcast Friday, Dec. 23 (8:00-9:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network. Photo: Sonja Flemming/CBS ©2016 CBS Broadcasting, Inc. All Rights Reserved
Alessa Cara on The 18th Annual A HOME FOR THE HOLIDAYS, an entertainment special celebrating families to be broadcast Friday, Dec. 23 (8:00-9:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network. Photo: Sonja Flemming/CBS ©2016 CBS Broadcasting, Inc
LL Cool J on The 18th Annual A HOME FOR THE HOLIDAYS, an entertainment special celebrating families to be broadcast Friday, Dec. 23 (8:00-9:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network. Photo: Sonja Flemming/CBS ©2016 CBS Broadcasting, Inc
Miranda Lambert on The 18th Annual A HOME FOR THE HOLIDAYS, an entertainment special celebrating families to be broadcast Friday, Dec. 23 (8:00-9:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network. Photo: Sonja Flemming/CBS ©2016 CBS Broadcasting, Inc
Trace Adkins on The 18th Annual A HOME FOR THE HOLIDAYS, an entertainment special celebrating families to be broadcast Friday, Dec. 23 (8:00-9:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network. Photo: Sonja Flemming/CBS ©2016 CBS Broadcasting, Inc