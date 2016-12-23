Ronda Rousey (Image Courtesy of Eric Williams /www.ewillphoto.com)

Carrie Fisher

Star Wars Episode IV – A New Hope – 1977

Carrie Fisher (REX/Shutterstock)

Carrie Fisher

Star Wars – The Force Awakens – 2015 (REX/Shutterstock)

Carrie Fisher (REX/Shutterstock)

Carrie Fisher (REX/Shutterstock)

Carrie Fisher (REX/Shutterstock)

Carrie Fisher (REX/Shutterstock)

Carrie Fisher (REX/Shutterstock)

Carrie Fisher, Harrison Ford

Star Wars – The Force Awakens – 2015

Director: J.J. Abrams (REX/Shutterstock)

Carrie Fisher and daughter Billie Lourd

‘Star Wars: The Force Awakens’ film premiere, Los Angeles, America – 14 Dec 2015 (REX/Shutterstock)

Carrie Fisher, Debbie Reynolds, Billie Catherine Lourd

21st Screen Actors Guild Awards, Show, Los Angeles, America – 25 Jan 2015 (REX/Shutterstock)

CARRIE FISHER SIGNING COPIES OF ‘THE BEST AWFUL’, BARNES AND NOBLE SHOP, LINCOLN CENTRE, NEW YORK, AMERICA – 22 JAN 2004 (REX/Shutterstock)

The Blues Brothers, Carrie Fisher

Carrie Fisher and daughter Billie Lourd

‘Absolutely Fabulous: The Movie’ world film premiere, London, UK – 29 Jun 2016 (REX/Shutterstock)

Carrie Fisher with Her Mother Debbie Reynolds (REX/Shutterstock)

Debbie Reynolds, Carrie Fisher

21st Screen Actors Guild Awards, Press Room, Los Angeles, America – 25 Jan 2015 (REX/Shutterstock)

Carrie Fisher

‘The Paul O’Grady Show’ TV Programme, London, Britain – 30 May 2014 (REX/Shutterstock)

Chevy Chase, Carrie Fisher

Under The Rainbow – 1981

Debbie Reynolds shown holding her daughter, Carrie, 2, as the child visited the actress (REX/Shutterstock)

Carrie Fisher and Stormtrooper

‘Star Wars: The Force Awakens’ film premiere, London, Britain – 16 Dec 2015 (REX/Shutterstock)

Carrie Fisher, 16-year-old daughter of Debbie Reynolds and Eddie Fisher, says it’s a hassle to be judged as the daughter of celebrities. (REX/Shutterstock)

Laurence Olivier Presents: ‘Come Back Little Sheba’ Jan, 1978, Carrie Fishe (REX/Shutterstock)

Debbie Reynolds, Carrie Fisher

Debbie Reynolds (c1974) (REX/Shutterstock)

Carrie Fisher

Shampoo – 1975 (REX/Shutterstock)

Carrie Fisher, Anthony Daniels

Star Wars Episode IV – A New Hope – 1977

Carrie Fisher, Harrison Ford

The Star Wars Episode V – Empire Strikes Back – 1980

CARRIE FISHER

PRESS PHOTOCALL FOR THE FILM “STAR WARS THE EMPIRE STRIKES BACK” – 1980 (REX/Shutterstock)

Carrie Fisher

It’s Christmas Carol – 2012 (REX/Shutterstock)

Anthony Daniels, Carrie Fisher

Star Wars Episode IV – A New Hope – 1977 (REX/Shutterstock)

Mark Hamill, Carrie Fisher

Star Wars Celebration Europe 2016, London, UK – 17 Jul 2016 (REX/Shutterstock)

Carrie Fisher (accompanied by her canine companion, Gary) visited Madame Tussauds London’s epic Star Wars experience today where she came face-to-face with a figure of her iconic film character, Princess Leia (REX/Shutterstock)

Carrie Fisher

Star Wars Episode Vi – Return Of The Jedi – 1983 (REX/Shutterstock)

Robert Powell as Victor Frankenstein and Carrie Fisher as Elizabeth

‘Frankenstein’ TV Programme. – 1984 (REX/Shutterstock)

CARRIE FISHER

STAR WARS CONVENTION – 1995 (REX/Shutterstock)

Carrie Fisher and Joely Fisher

65th Birthday party for Elizabeth Taylor (REX/Shutterstock)

Carrie Fisher and daughter Billie Catherine

SNOW DAY Premiere

January 29, 2000 (REX/Shutterstock)

Carrie Fisher (REX/Shutterstock)

Addison Williams Tragic Death (Courtesy of Facebook)

Addison Williams Tragic Death (Courtesy of GoFundMe)

Addison Williams Tragic Death (Courtesy of Facebook)

Addison Williams Tragic Death (Courtesy of Facebook)

Addison Williams Tragic Death (Courtesy of Facebook)