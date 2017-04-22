Caitllyn Jenner’s 20/20 Interview — SEE PICS!

American Airlines: Worker Suspended After Video Of Heated Altercation With Passengers Goes Viral (Courtesy of Facebook)

Caitlyn Jenner’s 20/20 Interview on April 21, 2017. (Courtesy of ABC)

Caitlyn Jenner’s 20/20 Interview on April 21, 2017. (Courtesy of ABC)

Caitlyn Jenner’s 20/20 Interview on April 21, 2017. (Courtesy of ABC)

Caitlyn Jenner’s 20/20 Interview on April 21, 2017. (Courtesy of ABC)

Caitlyn Jenner’s 20/20 Interview on April 21, 2017. (Courtesy of ABC)

Caitlyn Jenner’s 20/20 Interview on April 21, 2017. (Courtesy of ABC)

Victoria Beckham & son Brooklyn attend the Glamour Woman of the Year Awards, New York, November 9, 2015 (REX)

Victoria Beckham & son Brooklyn attend the Glamour Woman of the Year Awards, New York, November 9, 2015 (REX)

Caitlyn & Kylie Jenner at the Glamour Women of the Year Awards (Courtesy of Instagram)

Kylie Jenner at the Glamour Women of the Year Awards (Courtesy of Instagram)

Caitlyn Jenner speaks onstage at the 2015 Glamour Women of the Year Awards on November 9, 2015 in New York City. (Photo by Larry Busacca/Getty Images for Glamour)

Caitlyn Jenner speaks onstage at the 2015 Glamour Women of the Year Awards on November 9, 2015 in New York City. (Photo by Larry Busacca/Getty Images for Glamour)

Caitlyn Jenner poses backstage with her award at the 2015 Glamour Women Of The Year Awards at Carnegie Hall on November 9, 2015 in New York City. (Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for Glamour)

Caitlyn Jenner at the Glamour Woman of the Year Awards, New York, November 9, 2015 (REX)

Victoria Beckham & son Reese Witherspoon attend the Glamour Woman of the Year Awards, New York, November 9, 2015 (REX)

Victoria Beckham & Rachel Zoe attend the Glamour Woman of the Year Awards, New York, November 9, 2015 (REX)

Victoria Beckham & Jared Leto attend the Glamour Woman of the Year Awards, New York, November 9, 2015 (REX)

Recording artist Selena Gomez attends 2015 Glamour Women Of The Year Awards at Carnegie Hall on November 9, 2015 in New York City. (Photo by Larry Busacca/Getty Images for Glamour)

Reese Witherspoon at the Glamour Woman of the Year Awards, New York, November 9, 2015 (REX)

Amy Schumer attends 2015 Glamour Women Of The Year Awards at Carnegie Hall on November 9, 2015 in New York City. (Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for Glamour)

Amy Schumer (L) and recording artist Selena Gomez attend 2015 Glamour Women Of The Year Awards at Carnegie Hall on November 9, 2015 in New York City. (Photo by Larry Busacca/Getty Images for Glamour)

Victoria Beckham attends 2015 Glamour Women Of The Year Awards at Carnegie Hall on November 9, 2015 in New York City. (Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images for Glamour)

Jared Leto attends 2015 Glamour Women Of The Year Awards at Carnegie Hall on November 9, 2015 in New York City. (Photo by Larry Busacca/Getty Images for Glamour)

Dascha Polanco attends 2015 Glamour Women Of The Year Awards at Carnegie Hall on November 9, 2015 in New York City. (Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for Glamour)

Viola Davis at the Glamour Woman of the Year Awards, New York, November 9, 2015 (REX)

Jennifer Hudson at the Glamour Woman of the Year Awards, New York, November 9, 2015 (REX)

Vera Wang at the Glamour Woman of the Year Awards, New York, November 9, 2015 (REX)

Serena Williams attends 2015 Glamour Women Of The Year Awards at Carnegie Hall on November 9, 2015 in New York City. (Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for Glamour)

Sophia Bush attends 2015 Glamour Women Of The Year Awards at Carnegie Hall on November 9, 2015 in New York City. (Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for Glamour)

Karlie Kloss attends 2015 Glamour Women Of The Year Awards at Carnegie Hall on November 9, 2015 in New York City. (Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for Glamour)

Zoe Kazan at the Glamour Woman of the Year Awards, New York, November 9, 2015 (REX)

Travis Scott at the Glamour Woman of the Year Awards, New York, November 9, 2015 (REX)

Rowan Blanchard at the Glamour Woman of the Year Awards, New York, November 9, 2015 (REX)

Hope Solo and Jerramy Stevens at the Glamour Woman of the Year Awards, New York, November 9, 2015 (REX)

Misty Copeland at the Glamour Woman of the Year Awards, New York, November 9, 2015 (REX)

Judith Light at the Glamour Woman of the Year Awards, New York, November 9, 2015 (REX)

Jessica White at the Glamour Woman of the Year Awards, New York, November 9, 2015 (REX)

Jenna Lyons and Courtney Crangi at the Glamour Woman of the Year Awards, New York, November 9, 2015 (REX)

Danielle Brooks at the Glamour Woman of the Year Awards, New York, November 9, 2015 (REX)

Carli Lloyd at the Glamour Woman of the Year Awards, New York, November 9, 2015 (REX)

Alex Morgan at the Glamour Woman of the Year Awards, New York, November 9, 2015 (REX)

Cindi Leive, Glamour Woman of the Year Awards, NYC, Nov. 9, 2015 (REX)

Emma Willis, Glamour Woman of the Year Awards, NYC, Nov. 9, 2015 (REX)

Honoree, activist Cecile Richards attends 2015 Glamour Women Of The Year Awards at Carnegie Hall on November 9, 2015 in New York City. (Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for Glamour)

GLAMOUR Publisher Connie Anne Phillips attends 2015 Glamour Women Of The Year Awards at Carnegie Hall on November 9, 2015 in New York City. (Photo by Larry Busacca/Getty Images for Glamour)

Glamour editor in chief Cynthia Leive attends 2015 Glamour Women Of The Year Awards at Carnegie Hall on November 9, 2015 in New York City. (Photo by Larry Busacca/Getty Images for Glamour)

Ivanka Trump attends 2015 Glamour Women Of The Year Awards at Carnegie Hall on November 9, 2015 in New York City. (Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images for Glamour)

The US Women’s National Soccer team attends 2015 Glamour Women Of The Year Awards at Carnegie Hall on November 9, 2015 in New York City. (Photo by Larry Busacca/Getty Images for Glamour)

Brooklyn Beckham attends 2015 Glamour Women Of The Year Awards at Carnegie Hall on November 9, 2015 in New York City. (Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for Glamour)

Ellie Goulding attends 2015 Glamour Women Of The Year Awards at Carnegie Hall on November 9, 2015 in New York City. (Photo by Larry Busacca/Getty Images for Glamour)

Hilary Rhoda attends 2015 Glamour Women Of The Year Awards at Carnegie Hall on November 9, 2015 in New York City. (Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for Glamour)

Jemima Kirke attends 2015 Glamour Women Of The Year Awards at Carnegie Hall on November 9, 2015 in New York City. (Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for Glamour)

Lupita Nyong’o attends 2015 Glamour Women Of The Year Awards at Carnegie Hall on November 9, 2015 in New York City. (Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for Glamour)