Bruce & Kris Jenner — 7 Reasons Their Marriage May Be On The Rocks

The July 15 episode of ‘Keeping Up With the Kardashians’ showed just how dysfunctional Bruce and Kris Jenner’s marriage really is with each partner nagging one another to the point of using swear words and a great amount of disrespect! See all the reasons we think their marriage is on the rocks! Bruce and Kris Jenner haven’t exactly exemplified the image of a perfect marriage — now wonder Kim and Kourtney Kardashian have dysfunctional relationships! Their parents get involved with ex-lovers, curse at one another, and have different views on how to raise their teenage daughters, Kendall and Kylie!

Kris Jenner is addicted to plastic surgery! Could she be prepping for a life without Bruce? (FameFlynet, Courtesy of E)

Bruce and Kris got into a heated argument during the July 15 episode of ‘Keeping Up With the Kardashians.’ When Kris refused to exit the car due to the rain, Bruce angrily said, “Get the f–k out of the car!” (FameFlynet)

Kris throws herself and her family into their careers — leaving very little time for her marriage. (FameFlynet)

Kris has been pushing her daughters, Kendall and Kylie, to flaunt their sexuality for fame! Bruce is allegedly not a fan. (Courtesy of Twitter)

Bruce tends to spend most of his time playing with his mechanical helicopters — instead of spending quality time with Kris. (Courtesy of E)

Kris recently ran into her ex-boyfriend Todd Waterman and gave him her email! (Bauer-Griffin, Courtesy of E)