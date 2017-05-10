Britney Spears & Sam Asghari — SEE PICS

Michael Parks & Justin Long (Courtesy of SModcast Pictures)

Britney Spears & Sam Asghari

(Courtesy of Instagram)

Britney Spears & Sam Asghari

(Courtesy of Instagram)

Britney Spears & Sam Asghari

(Courtesy of Instagram)

Britney Spears & Sam Asghari

(Courtesy of Instagram)

Britney Spears & Sam Asghari

(Courtesy of Instagram)

Britney Spears & Sam Asghari

(Courtesy of Instagram)

After making her stage debut when she was five, Britney Spears got her first big break as a cast member on ‘The Mickey Mouse Club’ in 1992 alongside Christina Aguilera, Justin Timberlake and Ryan Gosling.

(REX/Shutterstock)

Britney gained International success with her first single ‘…Baby One More Time,’ and, of course, the now-iconic video which featured her as a cute-but-sexy school girl.

(Courtesy of Youtube)

In April 1999, Britney appearaed on the cover of ‘Rolling Stone’ in a bra and boy shorts. Although the magazine was crtiicized for mixing Britney’s innocence with sexuality, she publicly defended her decision to pose the way she did.

(Courtesy of Rolling Stone)

While performing at the 2000 VMAs, Britney notoriously ripped her clothes off, establishing herself as a provocative performer and distancing herself from her good girl image.

(REX/Shutterstock)

Around that time, Britney confirmed her relationship with Justin Timberlake. The pop music pair’s romance was highly publicized, and they’ll always be remembered for this iconic all-denim red carpet look at the 2000 AMAs.

(REX/Shutterstock)

Britney continued to promote her sexy image at the 2001 VMAs, where she infamously performed in a barely-there bra and a real live snake wrapped around her neck.

(REX/Shutterstock)

Britney and Justin’s relationsihp ended after three years in 2002, and he increased speculation that she cheated in his song and music video for “Cry Me A River.” He even cast a girl that looked just like her as the lead!

(Courtesy of Youtube)

Who will EVER forget Britney’s performance at the 2003 VMAs….which included a full-on kiss wih Madonna?!

(REX/Shutterstock)

Britney married her longtime friend, Jason Alexander, in Las Vegas in Jan. 2004, although their marriage was annulled after just 55 hours. The elopement was highly-publicized in the media.

(REX/Shutterstock)

Just six months later, Britney got engaged to Kevin Federline after only knowing him for three months. His ex, Shar Jackson, was pregnant with the pair’s second child at the time he got together with Britney. Britney and Kevin got married in Sept. 2004.

(REX/Shutterstock)

After taking a career break in Oct. 2004, Britney gave birth to her and Kevin’s first child, son Sean, in August 2005.

(SplashNews)

Britney almost immediately got pregnant again, and posed nude for Harper’s Bazaar before giving birth to another son, Jayden, in Sept. 2006.

(Courtesy of Harper’s Bazaar)

Unfortunately, Britney and Kevin ended their relationship in Nov. 2006. The divorce was finalized in July 2007, and they settled to share joint custody of the kids.

(REX/Shutterstock)

Britney’s infamous downfall soon followed. She spent one day in an Antiguan rehab center in Feb. 2007, then shaved her head at a salon in Los Angeles. We will literally never forget the haunting image of her staring at herself in the mirror while taking the electric clippers to her head!

(SplashNews)

Britney performed her song “Gimme More” at the 2007 VMAs, but was highly criticized for the flat, disastrous performance. Clearly, there was still something going on with her.

(REX/Shutterstock)

After attempting treatment at multiple facilities, Britney lost physical custody of Sean and Jayden in Oct. 2007.

(SplashNews)

Britney had a total breakdown in January 2008. When she refused to give Sean and Jayden back to Kevin, police were called to her home, resulting in a three-hour standoff, two-day hospitalization and five-day stay in the psych ward of UCLA Medical Center. She lost visitation rights and Kevin was given sole physical and legal custody of the kids. Her father was also granted a temporary conservatorship, which later became permanent.

(SplashNews)

By the 2008 VMAs, things seemed to be going back to normal — Britney had a big night, taking home awards for Best Femlae Video, Best Pop Video and Video of the Year.

(REX/Shutterstock)

After releasing her album ‘Circus’ and embarking on a massive US tour, Britney continued expanding her career, even guest-starring on an episode of ‘Glee’ in Sept. 2010. It was the highest-rated episode of the series.

(Courtesy of FOX)

Britney got engaged to Jason Trawick, her former agent, in Dec. 2011. Unfortunately, they broke up in Jan. 2013.

(REX/Shutterstock)

In 2012, Britney landed a spot on the U.S. ‘X-Factor’ judging panel, alongside Demi Lovato, L.A. Reid and Simon Cowell. The contestant she mentored came in second place.

(REX/Shutterstock)

Britney announced her Vegas residency on Sept. 2013. It kicked off in December of that year, and after the first two years were up, she renewed her contract with Planet Hollywood.

(REX/Shutterstock)

For the first time since her disastrous performance at the 2007 VMAs, Britney took the stage to sing at the awards show in 2016 — and she definitely made up for it!

(REX/Shutterstock)

Britney finally regained joint custody of her sons in 2015, and has been spending tons of time with them in recent years.

(FameFlyNet)