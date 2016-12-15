Brad Pitt Hottest Pics Of All Time

Brad is continuing to fight Angelina for joint custody of the six kids. (REX/Shutterstock)

Brad Pitt 1998, (REX/Shutterstock)

Bradd Pitt In ‘Legends Of The Fall’ (Courtesy of TriStar Pictures)

Bradd Pitt In ‘Legends Of The Fall’ (Courtesy of TriStar Pictures)

Bradd Pitt On Details Magazine (Courtesy of Details)

Brad Pitt In “Meet Joe Black” (Courtesy of Universal Pictures)

Brad Pitt In “The Favor” (Courtesy of Nelson Entertainment)

Brad Pitt In “The Favor” (Courtesy of Nelson Entertainment)

Brad Pitt 1995, (REX/Shutterstock)

Brad Pitt In “Troy” (Courtesy of Warner Bros)

Brad Pitt In “Troy” (Courtesy of Warner Bros)

Brad Pitt In “Troy” (Courtesy of Warner Bros)

Brad Pitt 1997 (REX/Shutterstock)

Brad Pitt On The Cover Of Rolling Stone Magazine (Courtesy of Rolling Stone)

Brad Pitt Rocking Long Hair (REX/Shutterstock)

Brad Pitt (REX/Shutterstock)

Brad Pitt In ‘Fight Club’ (Courtesy of Fox 2000 Pictures)

Brad Pitt In ‘Fight Club’ (Courtesy of Fox 2000 Pictures)

Brad Pitt On The Cover of Vanity Fair (Courtesy of Vanity Fair)

Bradd Pitt In GQ Magazine (Courtesy of GQ)

Brad Pitt Blond (REX/Shutterstock)

Brad Pitt In Mr. & Mrs. Smith (Courtesy of Regency Enterprises)

Brad Pitt In ‘Fury’ (Courtesy of Columbia Pictures)

Brad Pitt Long Blond Hair (REX/Shutterstock)

Brad Pitt (REX/Shutterstock)

Brad Pitt On The Hollywood Reporter (Courtesy of The Hollywood Reporter)

Brad Pitt & Angelina Jolie (REX Shutterstock)

Kim Kardashian & Kris Humphries (REX Shutterstock)

Sandra Bullock & Jesse James (REX Shutterstock)

Amber Heard & Johnny Depp (REX Shutterstock)

Tiger Woods & Elin Nordegren (REX Shutterstock)

Charlie Sheen & Denise Richards (REX Shutterstock)

Katy Perry & Russell Brand (REX Shutterstock)

Nicole Kidman & Tom Cruise (REX Shutterstock)

Linda & Hulk Hogan (REX Shutterstock)

Britney Spears & Kevin Federline (REX Shutterstock)