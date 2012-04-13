Brad Pitt & Angelina Jolie 

Jewelry designer Robert Procop has confirmed that the ring spotted on Angelina Jolie’s engagement finger was designed by himself, in collaboration with Brad Pitt. (BauerGriffin)

Angelina Jolie can’t leave her hand off of Brad Pitt at a special Q & A for their new movie at Cinema 123 in NYC.

In this handout image provided by UNHCR, UNHCR Special Envoy Angelina Jolie meets members of the Yazidi minority in Khanke IDP Camp on January 25, 2015 in Khanke, Iraq. Angelina Jolie was visiting Syrian refugees and displaced Iraqi citizens in the Kurdistan Region of Iraq to offer support to 3.3 million displaced people in the country and highlight their dire needs. (Photo by Andrew McConnell/UNHCR via Getty Images)

Shiloh Nouvel Jolie-Pitt attends the premiere of ‘Unbroken’ at TCL Chinese Theatre IMAX on December 15, 2014 in Hollywood, California (Photo by Jason LaVeris/FilmMagic)

Angelina Jolie & Brad Pitt attend the Global Summit to End Sexual Violence in Conflict at ExCel on June 13, 2014 in London, England. The four-day conference on sexual violence in war is hosted by Foreign Secretary William Hague and UN Special Envoy and actress Angelina Jolie. (Getty)

Angelina Jolie & Brad Pitt attend the Global Summit to End Sexual Violence in Conflict at ExCel on June 13, 2014 in London, England. The four-day conference on sexual violence in war is hosted by Foreign Secretary William Hague and UN Special Envoy and actress Angelina Jolie. (Getty)

Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt attend the Global Summit to end Sexual Violence in Conflict at ExCel on June 13, 2014 in London, England. (Photo by Karwai Tang/WireImage)

First comes love, then comes marriage, and unfortunately, sometimes then comes cheating — even for Hollywood’s hottest couples! It’s sad but true that alleged cheating scandals have torn apart some of the longest-running marriages in Hollywood. Some stars moved on from their tragic divorces years ago — like Reese Witherspoon, who’s engaged AND expecting a baby with new man Jim Toth — while others, like Demi Moore and Ashton Kutcher, are still dealing with the aftermath of their breakups. We’re still trying to get used to the fact that some of these power couples are no longer together! Click through for pics of eight Hollywood breakups (and makeups!) that were born from some seriously scandalous love affairs.

In 2010, Jesse James allegedly cheated on his Oscar-winning wife Sandra Bullock with ‘LA Ink’ star Kat Von D. Sandra divorced him that year, after five years of marriage. (Getty, FameFlynet)

Demi Moore filed for divorce from Ashton Kutcher in November 2011 after six years of marriage, following his alleged hookup with 22-year-old Sara Leal. (Getty/FameFlynet)

Tiger Woods allegedly cheated on his wife Elin Nordegren with at least nine different mistresses in the 2009 cheating scandal that rocked the sports world. The couple’s divorce was finalized in 2010. (FameFlynet/Getty)

Tori Spelling and Dean McDermott were both married to other people when they allegedly began an affair on the set of their Lifetime movie Mind Over Murder in 2005. They married in 2006. (SplashNews/FameFlynet)

Ryan Phillippe is rumored to have cheated on Reese Witherspoon when she filed for divorce in 2006 after seven years of marriage. (SplashNews/FameFlynet)

LeAnn Rimes and Eddie Cibrian were both married to other people when they hit it off on the set of their made-for-TV movie, “Northern Lights” in 2009. They married in 2011.(Getty/FameFlynet)

In 2005, Jude Law admitted to having an affair with one of his children’s nannies while engaged to Sienna Miller. (FameFlynet/WireImage)