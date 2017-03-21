'Walking Dead's Steven Yeun Marries Longtime GF Joana Pak In Romantic LA Wedding (Image Courtesy of Twitter)

It’s official: Women are dominating TV this year. Who’s your favorite strong leading lady? Nina Dobrev recently told TVLine that this will be the season her Vampire Diaries character Elena “stops letting the boys in her life dictate what happens.” But she’s not the only one taking advantage of the current girl-power vibes on TV. All across the networks, newcomers like Emily VanCamp‘s Emily Thorne and icons like Mariska Hargitay‘s Olivia Benson are showing the men in their lives who’s boss.

Minka Kelly, Rachael Taylor and Annie Ilonzeh as Eve French, Abby Sampson and Kate Prince on ABC’s Charlie’s Angels

Mariska Hargitay as sex crimes detective Olivia Benson on NBC’s Law & Order: SVU

Emily VanCamp as the vengeful Emily Thorne on ABC’s Revenge

Anna Paquin as telepathic waitress (and fairy) Sookie Stackhouse on HBO’s True Blood

Nina Dobrev as human Elena Gilbert and vampire Katherine Pierce on The CW’s The Vampire Diaries

Sarah Michelle Gellar as identical twins Bridget Kelly and Siobhan Martin on The CW’s Ringer

Phoebe Tonkin as witch Faye Chamberlain on The CW’s The Secret Circle

Alexandra Chando as identical twins Emma Becker and Sutton Mercer on ABC Family’s The Lying Game

Emily Deschanel as forensic anthropologist Dr. Temperance “Bones” Brennan on FOX’s Bones