Blac Chyna & Rob

Kardashian, July 13, 2016 (Courtesy of Instagram)

Blac Chyna covers the 2016 September Issue of Paper Magazine (Image Courtesy of Charlotte Rutherford/Paper)

Blac Chyna covers the 2016 September Issue of Paper Magazine (Image Courtesy of Charlotte Rutherford/Paper)

Blac Chyna covers the 2016 September Issue of Paper Magazine (Image Courtesy of Charlotte Rutherford/Paper)

Blac Chyna covers the 2016 September Issue of Paper Magazine (Image Courtesy of Charlotte Rutherford/Paper)

Blac Chyna covers the 2016 September Issue of Paper Magazine (Image Courtesy of Charlotte Rutherford/Paper)

Kylie Jenner & Tyga (Courtesy of Instagram)

Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth put on a rare display of PDA as they headed out in NYC, New York for a date night on June 14, 2016. (SplashNews)

Selena Gomez & Justin Bieber (Courtesy of Instagram)

Megan Fox & Brian Austin Green (SplashNews)

Kourtney Kardashian & Scott Disick (Courtesy of Instagram)

Jennifer Lopez & Casper Smart (Jason Merritt/Entertainment/Getty)

Katy Perry & John Mayer (REX/Shutterstock)

Rachel Bilson & Hayden Christensen (Michael Buckner/Entertainment/Getty Images)

Sharon & Ozzy Osbourne (REX/Shuttershock)