Beyonce, 2011 (REX/Shutterstock)

Beyonce poses for a photo shoot during her second pregnancy with twins (Image Courtesy of beyonce.com)

Blue Ivy kissing Beyonce’s baby bump (Courtesy of Instagram)

Beyonce poses for a photo shoot during her second pregnancy with twins (Image Courtesy of beyonce.com)

Beyonce poses for a photo shoot during her second pregnancy with twins (Image Courtesy of beyonce.com)

Beyonce poses for a photo shoot during her second pregnancy with twins (Image Courtesy of beyonce.com)

Beyonce poses for a photo shoot during her second pregnancy with twins (Image Courtesy of beyonce.com)

Beyonce poses for a photo shoot during her second pregnancy with twins (Image Courtesy of beyonce.com)

Beyonce poses for a photo shoot during her second pregnancy with twins (Image Courtesy of beyonce.com)

Beyonce poses for a photo shoot during her second pregnancy with twins (Image Courtesy of beyonce.com)

Beyonce poses for a photo shoot during her second pregnancy with twins (Image Courtesy of beyonce.com)

Beyonce poses for a photo shoot during her second pregnancy with twins (Image Courtesy of beyonce.com)

Beyonce poses for a photo shoot during her second pregnancy with twins (Image Courtesy of beyonce.com)

Beyonce poses for a photo shoot during her second pregnancy with twins (Image Courtesy of beyonce.com)

Beyonce Pregnant For A Second Time (Image Courtesy of beyonce.com)

Beyonce Pregnant For A Second Time (Image Courtesy of beyonce.com)

Beyonce Pregnant For A Second Time (Image Courtesy of beyonce.com)

Beyonce Pregnant For A Second Time (Image Courtesy of beyonce.com)

Beyonce Pregnant For A Second Time (Image Courtesy of beyonce.com)

Josh Ostrovsky posts a photo of himself with a baby bump to copy Beyonce’s pregnancy announcement

(Courtesy of Instagram)

Beyonce Pregnant For A Second Time (Courtesy of Instagram)

Beyonce Music Video

Beyonce On Stage With Jay-Z (REX/Shutterstock)

Beyonce Knowles, her husband Jay-Z and their daughter Blue Ivy enjoy a trip to the Picasso museum on September 9, 2014 in Antibes, France (FameFlyNet)

Beyonce and Jay-Z perform during the ‘On The Run Tour: Beyonce And Jay-Z’ at the Stade de France on September 12, 2014 in Paris, France. (Photo by Myrna Suarez/WireImage for Parkwood Entertainment)

Beyonce During The Holidays (Courtesy of Instagram)

Beyonce With Blue Ivy

Beyonce With Blue Ivy

Beyonce, ‘Daddy Lessons’ (Courtesy of TIDAL)

Beyonce & Jay Z, ‘On The Run’ HBO Special, Sept. 20, 2014 (Courtesy of HBO)

Beyonce, ‘Daddy Lessons’ (Courtesy of TIDAL)

Beyonce, ‘Daddy Lessons’ (Courtesy of TIDAL)

Beyonce, ‘Daddy Lessons’ (Courtesy of TIDAL)

Beyonce, ‘Daddy Lessons’ (Courtesy of TIDAL)

Beyonce, ‘Daddy Lessons’ (Courtesy of TIDAL)

Beyonce, ‘Daddy Lessons’ (Courtesy of TIDAL)

Beyonce, ‘Daddy Lessons’ (Courtesy of TIDAL)

Beyonce, ‘Daddy Lessons’ (Courtesy of TIDAL)

Beyonce, ‘Daddy Lessons’ (Courtesy of TIDAL)