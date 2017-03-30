Best Dressed Of The Week Spring 2017…

Britney Spears shows off her bikini body on the beach

(Courtesy of Instagram)

Selena Gomez attends the The Costume Institute Benefit celebrating the opening of Rei Kawakubo/Comme des Garcons: Art of the In-Between on May 1, 2017 (REX/Shutterstock)

Blake Lively attends the The Costume Institute Benefit celebrating the opening of Rei Kawakubo/Comme des Garcons: Art of the In-Between on May 1, 2017 (REX/Shutterstock)

Halsey, May 2, 2017 (REX/Shutterstock)

Jennifer Lopez & Alex Rodriguez attends Rihanna’s Met Gala After Party on May 1, 2017 (REX/Shutterstock)

Elle Fanning attends the The Costume Institute Benefit celebrating the opening of Rei Kawakubo/Comme des Garcons: Art of the In-Between on May 1, 2017 (REX/Shutterstock)

Ariel Winter arrives at the “Modern Family” FYC Event on Wednesday, May 3, 2017 in Los Angeles. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)

Kerry Washingon a the Bronx Children’s Museum Gala on May 2, 2017 (REX/Shutterstock)

Olivia Culpo attends the NYLON event in LA on May 5, 2017 (REX/Shutterstock)

Kate Bosworth attends the Roger Vivier’s Bruno Frisoni Hosts Strass: Sparkle Day to Night on May 4, 2017 (REX/Shutterstock)

Serena Williams attends the Burberry DK88 Bag Launch on May 4, 2017 (REX/Shutterstock)

Selena Gomez (REX/Shutterstock)

Jennifer Lopez attends the 2017 Billboard Latin Music Awards on April 27, 2017

(REX/Shutterstock)

Emma Watson at ‘The Circle’ screening at the Tribeca Film Festival in New York on April 26th, 2017 (REX/Shutterstock)

Blake Lively attends the Time 100 Gala in New York City on April 25, 2017

(REX/Shutterstock)

Nina Dobrev attends NRDC Presents ‘STAND UP! for the Planet’ on April 25, 2017 (REX/Shutterstock)

Demi Lovato attends the Time 100 Gala in New York City on April 25, 2017

(REX/Shutterstock)

Chrissy Teigen attends the City Harvest: Evening of Practical Magic Gala on April 25, 2017 (REX/Shutterstock)

Emma Roberts at The American Apparel & Footwear Association’s 39th Annual American Image Awards in New York City on April 27, 2017 (Demis Maryannakis/STAR MAX/IPx 4)

Becky G attends the 2017 Billboard Latin Music Awards on April 27, 2017

(REX/Shutterstock)

Lea Michele, April 27, 2017 (Courtesy of Instagram)

Kendall Jenner (REX/Shutterstock)

Shay Mitchell (REX/Shutterstock)

Priyanka Copra (REX/Shutterstock)

Lucy Hale (REX/Shutterstock)

Ashley Benson (REX/Shutterstock)

Adriana Lima (REX/Shutterstock)

Ashley Graham (REX/Shutterstock)

Lily Collins (REX/Shutterstock)

Anna Faris (REX/Shutterstock)

Scarlett Johansson at the ‘Ghost in the Shell’ film premiere, Arrivals, New York, USA – 29 Mar 2017

(REX/Shutterstock)

Kirsten Dunst at the Focus Features presentation, Arrivals, CinemaCon, Las Vegas, USA – 29 Mar 2017

(REX/Shutterstock)

Jessica Chastain

‘The State of the Industry’ presentation, Arrivals, CinemaCon, Las Vegas, USA – 28 Mar 2017

WEARING GIVENCHY

Hailey Baldwin at the H&M Conscious Exclusive Collection Dinner, Los Angeles, USA – 28 Mar 2017 (REX/Shutterstock)

Charlize Theron

Focus Features presentation, Arrivals, CinemaCon, Las Vegas, USA – 29 Mar 2017

CinemaCon 2017 – Focus Features: Celebrating 15 Years And A Bright Future WEARING GUCCI

Cara Delevingne at ‘The State of the Industry’ presentation, Arrivals, CinemaCon, Las Vegas, USA – 28 Mar 2017 (REX/Shutterstock)

Priyanka Chopra at the Paramount Pictures presentation, CinemaCon, Las Vegas, USA – 28 Mar 2017 (REX/Shutterstock)

Kate Middleton at The Portrait Gala fundraising dinner, London, UK – 28 Mar 2017 (REX/Shutterstock)

Jennifer Hudson at ‘The Voice’ TV show finalists photocall, London, UK – 29 Mar 2017 (REX/Shutterstock)

Chrissy Teigen at the H&M Conscious Exclusive Collection Dinner, Los Angeles, USA – 28 Mar 2017 (REX/Shutterstock)

Charlize Theron (REX/Shutterstock)

Kate Bosworth (REX/Shutterstock)

Kate Middleton (REX/Shutterstock)

Jennifer Hudson (REX/Shutterstock)

Sarah Paulson (REX/Shutterstock)

Lily Collins (REX/Shutterstock)

Demi Lovato (REX/Shutterstock)

Jennifer Aniston (REX/Shutterstock)

Kim Kardashian (REX/Shutterstock)

Karlie Kloss (REX/Shutterstock)

Kelly Rowland (REX/Shutterstock)

Zoe Saldana (REX/Shutterstock)

Brie Larson (REX/Shutterstock)

Victoria Justice (REX/Shutterstock)

Billie Lourd at the ’40 Years of Star Wars Panel at the 2017 Star Wars Celebration’

(Courtesy of Gerardo Mora/Getty Images for Disney)

Lea Michelel (REX/Shutterstock)

Kourtney Kardashian (REX/Shutterstock)

Nina Dobrev (REX/Shutterstock)

Jennifer Aniston (REX/Shutterstock)

Kim Kardashian (REX/Shutterstock)

Malia Obama was just eight years old when her dad took office in November 2008.

(FameFlynet)

Although she was mature beyond her years, she’s clearly grown up from this adorable young girl she was back then.

(REX/Shutterstock)

Here, Malia can be seen walking the family dog, Bo, in 2009.

(REX/Shutterstock)

Even at 11 years old, Malia had a pretty great sense of style!

(REX/Shutterstock)

She always knows how to keep it casual, too, though. Here she is again in 2009.

(REX/Shutterstock)

In 2010, Malia proved she can kick it even at the most formal and professional functions.

(REX/Shutterstock)

But she still knew how to just be a regular kid, too! How cute is she enjoying this sno-cone in 2011?!

(REX/Shutterstock)

By the time she turned 13, Malia was basically her mom, Michelle Obama’s, twin.

(REX/Shutterstock)

Pictured here are Malia and Michelle once again, this time in 2012.

(REX/Shutterstock)

The mother/daughter duo looked too gorgeous in their matching pea coats in 2013.

(REX/Shutterstock)

Throughout it all, Malia has been a great role model for her little sister, Sasha. They’re pictured here in 2014.

(REX/Shutterstock)

By 2015, Malia had grown into a lovely young woman. (SplashNews)

Malia absolutely SLAYS in this cinched dress.

(REX/Shutterstock)

Malia has a fabulous figure, so it only makes sense for her to show it off sometimes.

(SplashNews)

In 2017, Malia started her internship at the Weinstein Company in New York City.

(SplashNews)

Even in the cold weather, she still kept it stylish — even wearing a minidress without tights on one occasion!

(Splash News)

Now that Malia has moved on from being the First Daughter, the public has become obsessed with her fabulous sense of style.

(SplashNews)

Malia proves she can make windbreakers cool again by pairing the 90s look with light-wash jeans.

(SplashNews)