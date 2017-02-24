Best Academy Awards Fashion — See All The Best Oscar Dresses of All Time

Naomie Harris’ breakout role was playing Calypso in the second and third ‘Pirates’ movies. She’s nominated in 2017 for her role in ‘Moonlight.’ (REX Shutterstock)

Lupita Nyong’o, 2014 (REX/Shuttesrtock)

Jennifer Lawrence in 2011 (REX/Shutterstock)

Sandra Bullock, 2010 (REX/Shuttesrtock)

Jennifer Lopez, 2003 (REX/Shutterstock)

Beyonce, 2005. (REX/Shutterstock)

Lady Gaga, 2016 (REX/Shutterstock)

Emma Stone, 2015 (REX/Shutterstock)

Anne Hathaway, 2009 (REX/Shutterstock)

Penelope Cruz, 2007 (REX/Shutterstock)

Halee Berry, 2002 (REX/Shutterstock)

Charlize Theron, 2004. (REX/Shutterstock)

Gwyneth Paltrow, 1996 (REX/Shutterstock)

Lauren Hutton, 1975 (REX/Shutterstock)

Sandra Bullock, 2011 (REX/Shutterstock)

Nicole Kidman 1997 (REX/Shutterstock)

Amy Adams, 2011 (REX/Shutterstock)

Cindy Crawford, 1991 (REX/Shutterstock)

Freida Pinto, 2009 (REX/Shutterstock)

Elizabeth Taylor, 1970 (REX/Shutterstock)

Kate Hudson, 2014 (REX/Shutterstock)

Katherine Heigl, 2008 (REX/Shutterstock)

Reese Witherspoon, 2006 (REX/Shutterstock)

Angelina Jolie, 2014 (REX/Shutterstock)

Uma Thurman, 1995 (REX/Shutterstock)

Audrey Hepburn, 1953 (REX/Shutterstock)

Hailee Steinfeld, 2011 (REX/Shutterstock)

Priyanka Chopra, 206 (REX/Shutterstock)

Kate Winslet, 2002 (REX/Shutterstock)

Emma Stone flashes underwear on the 2015 red carpet while she rearranged her dress. Yikes!

(REX/Shutterstock)

At the 2012 ceremony, Jennifer Lopez seemed to have moment while presenting with Cameron Diaz. Her stylist said after the ceremony that it was “impossible” for “slips” in JLo’s custom gown.

(Courtesy of ABC)

Jenny McCarthy wore her Valentino dress backwards at the 1997 Academy Awards. The designer came up to her at an after-party and told her! Oops!

(REX/Shutterstock)

Giuliana Rancic’s zipper broke while she was reporting from the red carpet in 2014. She had to be sewn into her dress during a commercial break and cut out of it at the end of the night.

(Courtesy of E!)

Judy Geer looked great on the 2012 red carpet, but then someone stepped on the back of her dress. Tons of silver beads spilled on to the carpet and everyone soon got to work picking them up. That’s a lot work!

(REX/Shutterstock)

Elisabetta Canalis was getting ready to walk the red carpet with her date George Clooney in 2010 then her dress split. Thankfully, George was handy with needle and thread and sewed Elisabetta into her dress. What a guy!

(REX/Shutterstock)

Olivia Munn took a deep breath and popped her zipper on the way to the Oscars in 2013. She had to do what so many others have done, and was swen into her gown.

(REX/Shutterstock)

Barbra Streisand’s suit on the night her Best Actress trophy in 1969 caused quite a stir. The suit was black with sequins and Barbra had no idea it was so sheer until she was under the bright lights.

(REX/Shutterstock)

Carlize Theron ripped the train of her gown at Oscar after party in 2000 and thank goodness fellow actress Julianne Moore was there to help fix it up with a nifty safety pin.

(REX/Shutterstock)