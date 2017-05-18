Joe Lieberman (REX/Shutterstock)

Tiny and Bernice Burgos both like to show off their booties!

(Courtesy of Instagram)

There’s nothing like a good leg pop, right?!

(Courtesy of Instagram)

Tiny and Bernice both get dressed up when the occasion is right…and look fabulous when they do.

(Courtesy of Instagram, REX/Shutterstock)

Umm…if only we could rock a skintight dress like these ladies!

(Courtesy of Instagram)

Tiny and Bernice can also both make sweats sexy, too.

(Courtesy of Instagram)

It takes a lot to pull off an all-white ensemble, but these ladies have got it!

(Courtesy of Instagram)

While Tiny loves to put her legs on full display, Bernice opts for cleavage more often!

(Courtesy of Instagram, REX/Shutterstock)

But Tiny also lets her breasts hang out once in a while, too.

(Courtesy of Instagram)

Umm…these women are bathing suit body GOALS!

(Courtesy of Instagram)

At just two and a half years old, Prince George already had SO much personality.(REX/Shutterstock)

Princess Charlotte had the cutest smile on her face for her 2nd birthday portrait. (Courtesy of the Kensington Royal Twitter)

Have you ever seen anything cuter that Prince George holding his newborn sister?! (Image Courtesy of Kensington Royal Twitter)

At just over a year old, Princess Charlotte proved she was already a super curious kid. (REX/Shutterstock)

Prince George & Prince William (Image Courtesy of Mario Testino)

Princess Charlotte is such a mama’s girl! (AP Images)

Little George may seem more mature than his young age, but he has moments like this that show he’s still just a kid! (REX Shutterstock)

Princess Charlotte playing with a fluffy white dog in 2016 is too cute for words.(Press Association via AP Images)

Prince George was so well-behaved on his first Royal Tour! (REX/Shutterstock)

Princess Charlotte’s first birthday portrait was absolutely stunning. (Image Courtesy of Kensington Royal Twitter)

Prince George playing with bubbles is EVERYONE playing with bubbles.(REX/Shutterstock)

For his third birthday, Prince George looked so dapper in his official portrait. (Image Courtesy of Kensington Palace/Twitter)

Another shot from Princess Charlotte’s first birthday portrait has he looking a little guilty! (Image Courtesy of Kensington Royal Twitter)

We’ll ever forget how cute George was in those blue overalls for the family’s holiday card. (Image Courtesy of Kensington Royal Twitter)

Princess Charlotte can rock a barette like no other! (Image Courtesy of Kensington Royal Twitter)

How cute is it that Princess Charlotte has such a love for animals!? (Image Courtesy of The Dutchess of Cambridge)