Bernice Burgos Intense Workout (Courtesy of Snapchat)

Bernice Burgos shows off her cleavage on May 28, 2017 (Courtesy of Instagram)

Bernice Burgos shows off her cleavage on May 28, 2017 (Courtesy of Instagram)

Bernice Burgos shows off her cleavage on May 28, 2017 (Courtesy of Instagram)

Bernice Burgos shows off her cleavage on May 28, 2017 (Courtesy of Instagram)

Bernice Burgos (Courtesy of Instagram)

Bernice Burgos (Courtesy of Instagram)

Bernice Burgos shows off her toned abs during a tough workout

(Courtesy of Instagram)

Bernice Burgos shows off her washboard abs

(Courtesy of Instagram)

Bernice Burgos (Courtesy of Instagram)

Bernice Burgos (Courtesy of Instagram)

Bernice Burgos (Courtesy of Instagram)

Bernice Burgos (Courtesy of Instagram)

Bernice Burgos (Courtesy of Instagram)

Bernice Burgos (Courtesy of Instagram)

Bernice Burgos (Courtesy of Instagram)

Bernice Burgos (Courtesy of Instagram)

Bernice Burgos shows off her nipple piercings while on a (Courtesy of Snapchat)

Bernice Burgos shows off her nipple piercings while on a (Courtesy of Snapchat)

Bernice Burgos (Courtesy of Instagram)

Bernice Burgos (Courtesy of Instagram)

Bernice Burgos (Courtesy of Instagram)

Bernice Burgos (Courtesy of Instagram)

Bernice Burgos (Courtesy of Instagram)

Bernice Burgos (Courtesy of Instagram)

Bernice Burgos (Courtesy of Instagram)

Bernice Burgos (Courtesy of Instagram)

Bernice Burgos (Courtesy of Instagram)

Bernice Burgos (Courtesy of Instagram)

Bernice Burgos (Courtesy of Instagram)

Bernice Burgos (Courtesy of Instagram)

Bernice Burgos (Courtesy of Instagram)

Bernice Burgos (Courtesy of Instagram)

Bernice Burgos (Courtesy of Instagram)

Bernice Burgos (Courtesy of Instagram)

Bernice Burgos (Courtesy of Instagram)

Bernice Burgos (Courtesy of Instagram)

Bernice Burgos (Courtesy of Instagram)

Bernice Burgos (Courtesy of Instagram)

Van Jones (REX Shutterstock)

Van Jones (REX Shutterstock)

Van Jones (REX Shutterstock)

Van Jones (REX Shutterstock)

Van Jones (REX Shutterstock)