Bella Thorne Vs. Bella Hadid

After more than a year together, Bella Thorne and Gregg Sulkin tragically ended their romance in Aug. 2016. They’ve stayed friendly since and have sweetly tweeted their support for each other’s new projects. So adorable!

Bella Thorne & Sam Pepper kept things super cryptic with just some mysterious tweets and Snapchats about each other. Sam still seemed to offer Bella support when her new show Famous in Love started. How sweet! (Courtesy of Snapchat)

Bella Thorne & Tyler Posey only briefly dated and seemed to have a good time together, but all that drama with Charlie Puth was just awful. Props to Tyler for staying out of it! (Courtesy of Instagram)

Bella Thorne had a cute fling with Pamela Anderson’s son Brandon Lee in Mar. 2015. Too bad, things didn’t last! March 21, 2015 (Courtesy of Instagram)

Bella Thorne moved on from Brandon Lee with the good-looking model Ryan Nassif. Sadly, things fizzled out between them. (Courtesy of Instagram)

Tristan was Bella’s first serious boyfriend and didn’t they look so cute at Coachella in 2014? They dated for two years before they broke up. Bella hinted at “trust” issues on Twitter after their split. Yikes! (Fameflynet)

Bella Thorne & Chandler Parsons make a gorgeous couple, but we’re a little worried about Chandler’s player reputation. He has also been linked to Savannah Chrisley so who knows what’s actually going on!

Mexico, March 2, 2017 (Courtesy of Snapchat)

Bella Thorne & Charlie Puth got a little flirty, but then he freaked out on Twitter over an old article about her and Tyler Posey. It got super messy on social media and Bella said she felt ‘slandered’ in her Harper’s Bazaar Apr. 2017 interview. (REX/Shutterstock)

