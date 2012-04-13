Ashton Kutcher & Demi Moore, Jennifer Aniston & Brad Pitt And More — Hollywood's Hottest Alleged Cheaters

Brad Pitt on the cover of V Magazine. (Courtesy of V Magazine)

First comes love, then comes marriage, and unfortunately, sometimes then comes cheating — even for Hollywood’s hottest couples! It’s sad but true that alleged cheating scandals have torn apart some of the longest-running marriages in Hollywood. Some stars moved on from their tragic divorces years ago — like Reese Witherspoon, who’s engaged AND expecting a baby with new man Jim Toth — while others, like Demi Moore and Ashton Kutcher, are still dealing with the aftermath of their breakups. We’re still trying to get used to the fact that some of these power couples are no longer together! Click through for pics of eight Hollywood breakups (and makeups!) that were born from some seriously scandalous love affairs.

In 2010, Jesse James allegedly cheated on his Oscar-winning wife Sandra Bullock with ‘LA Ink’ star Kat Von D. Sandra divorced him that year, after five years of marriage. (Getty, FameFlynet)

Demi Moore filed for divorce from Ashton Kutcher in November 2011 after six years of marriage, following his alleged hookup with 22-year-old Sara Leal. (Getty/FameFlynet)

Tiger Woods allegedly cheated on his wife Elin Nordegren with at least nine different mistresses in the 2009 cheating scandal that rocked the sports world. The couple’s divorce was finalized in 2010. (FameFlynet/Getty)

Tori Spelling and Dean McDermott were both married to other people when they allegedly began an affair on the set of their Lifetime movie Mind Over Murder in 2005. They married in 2006. (SplashNews/FameFlynet)

Ryan Phillippe is rumored to have cheated on Reese Witherspoon when she filed for divorce in 2006 after seven years of marriage. (SplashNews/FameFlynet)

LeAnn Rimes and Eddie Cibrian were both married to other people when they hit it off on the set of their made-for-TV movie, “Northern Lights” in 2009. They married in 2011.(Getty/FameFlynet)

In 2005, Jude Law admitted to having an affair with one of his children’s nannies while engaged to Sienna Miller. (FameFlynet/WireImage)

In 2004, Brad Pitt famously fell for his Mr. and Mrs. Smith co-star Angelina Jolie during filming of the movie — while he was married to Jennifer Aniston. She filed for divorce in 2005 after seven years of marriage. (Getty/FameFlynet)

Which A-list breakup took YOU most by surprise? It seems some of Hollywood’s most praised relationships have crumbled in the last year! Most recently, Jennie Garth and Peter Facinelli shocked us by confirming their split, after having three daughters together during their 11 year marriage. However, some breakups — like Kim Kardashian and Kris Humphries‘s 72 day marriage and Russell Brand and Katy Perry‘s failed whirlwind union — weren’t so earth shattering. Click through these pics and vote on which breakup was most shocking to you!

Katy Perry and Russell Brand got married after a whirlwind three months of dating. However, after she was on tour for most of the year, the couple fell apart and separated over the holidays. (FameFlynet)

Vanessa and Koby Bryant have had problems for years, but she finally got sick of his cheating habits and left him at the start of the year. (FameFlynet)

We couldn’t believe when we heard Zooey Deschanel and Ben Gibbard had filed for divorce. Not only did they look adorable together, we loved their musical collaboration, She & Him. (BauerGriffin)

Ali Fedotowksy and Roberto Martinez fell hard for each other last year on ‘The Bachelorette,’ but unfortunately, the long distance and different career paths took its toll on the couple. (FameFlynet)

Kris Humphries & Kris Kardashian have become infamous for their failed 72 day marriage. The couple is now in a bitter divorce battle, each is trying to say the other defrauded them. (FameFlynet)

Jennie Garth & Peter Facinelli confirmed their split after being married for 11 years. The couple has three daughters of whom they are hoping to keep joint custody. Jennie’s jealousy over Peter’s ‘Twilight’ success is said to have broken them up. (FameFlynet)

Jennifer Lopez & Marc Anthony shocked the world last summer by announcing their divorce. The couple has twin toddlers and have both moved on in their love lives…even though they work closely together on their TV project now. (FameFlynet)

Heidi Klum & Seal probably had the most shocking breakup of the last year. The couple’s split seemed to come out of nowhere, especially since they have four kids. (FameFlynet)